Duda Alves, known online as 'the girl who hates everything,' built a following of over 762,000 on TikTok before her sudden death

Fellow TikTok creator Clarissa Pavie broke the news in an emotional tribute, describing Alves as her best friend

Local police have opened an investigation into the 22-year-old's death, though no official cause has been confirmed

A popular Brazilian TikTok creator has died at the age of 22, just weeks after sharing updates about a chest reduction surgery she had undergone.

Duda Alves, whose full name was Maria Eduarda Alves, built a devoted audience of over 762,000 followers on TikTok through her humorous, unfiltered videos. Her signature style of ranting about everyday irritations earned her the affectionate online nickname "the girl who hates everything."

Reactions as Brazilian TikToker Duda Alves dies at 22 weeks after chest reduction surgery. Photo credit@alvesdudasr

Source: Instagram

The news of her passing was shared publicly on Sunday, September 11, 2026, by fellow TikTok personality Clarissa Pavie, who posted an emotional tribute alongside several photos of the two of them together.

Clarissa Pavie's tribute to her best friend

"What hurts me the most is knowing that you'll never read this, but I'm comforted knowing that it's from the heart," Pavie wrote.

Tributes pour in as Brazilian TikToker Duda Alves dies 22 weeks after chest reduction surgery. Photo credit@alvesdudasr

Source: Instagram

She described Alves not simply as the comedian her fans knew online, but as someone far more layered in real life. "She wasn't just light; she was a calm authenticity, with a hint of acid humor. Made in God's perfect measures and proportions," Pavie said, directing her words at those who never got to know Alves personally.

Pavie also called her the "most fair and kind person she ever met," adding that "her inner beauty was so extravagant." She closed her message with a heartfelt farewell:

"Thank you for changing my life and holding me when I needed you. Eternally your baby girl. I love you forever and ever."

Investigation ongoing; cause of death unknown

In the weeks leading up to her death, Alves had been open about having a chest reduction procedure, and her final TikTok video, posted on 10 September, showed her responding to negative comments she had received following the surgery.

According to The Sun, local police are currently investigating the circumstances of her death. However, authorities have not established any link between the surgical procedure and her passing. No official cause of death has been released.

Here is the Instagram post about the late influencer who died after a cosmetic surgery:

Fans and followers flooded social media with their reactions:

@cleitonmz78 wrote:

"My condolences to her family, more for me, and in my life it did not and will not make a difference."

@ginnaglayde commented:

"The worst of all were some comments from men (if you can call it that). Respect for her body there in IML."

@diariodeumpe said:

"Everything indicates that she took her life. When the family hides that's usually it."

NURTW's secretary, Toba Ijaya, laid to rest

Legit.ng reported that family members, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered in Lagos to pay their final respects to the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) secretary, Toba Ijaya.

The burial procession, held in the Fadeyi area of the state, attracted a large crowd of mourners, many of whom were visibly emotional as they bade him farewell.

Photos and videos from the funeral service have since surfaced online, capturing the solemn atmosphere and prompting an outpouring of reactions from Nigerians, who shared tributes and condolences on social media.

Source: Legit.ng