Comedian Sabinus took to X on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, to address Dangote as a fellow shareholder after investing in the refinery

The skit maker revealed he spent 5,250 naira on shares and believes he has investment ideas worth bringing to a board of directors meeting

Nigerians flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to Sabinus' shareholder demands

Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, widely known as Sabinus or Mr Funny, has stirred laughter online after announcing that he purchased shares in the Dangote Refinery and is now requesting a seat at the table.

In a post shared on his X account on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Sabinus addressed billionaire Aliko Dangote directly, framing his message as a formal memo from a concerned shareholder.

Reactions as Sabinus sends memo to Dangote after buying shares, makes huge demand. Photo credit@mrfunny1/alikodangote

Source: Instagram

The comedian revealed that he invested the sum of 5,250 naira in the refinery and, on that basis, believes he is entitled to weigh in on company matters.

"Make una help me ask Dangote when we go get our board of directors meeting because as a shareholder wey don invest 5250, I get one or two investor ideas to share wey go move our company forward," he wrote.

Sabinus makes claim as shareholder

Sabinus shares demand he made from Dangote over his shares. Photo credit@mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

The post quickly went viral, with Nigerians finding comedy in the image of Sabinus arriving at a Dangote boardroom with a 5,250-naira stake and a list of ideas.

The comedian, known for his trademark brand of relatable humour, leaned fully into the bit, positioning himself as a serious investor with pressing corporate opinions.

Here is the X post made by the funny man about his shares:

Fans react to the Dangote memo

The comment section erupted with witty responses from followers who matched Sabinus' energy.

@17Grandeur wrote:

"that truck driver wey pass wey no greet me, I wan make we sack am"

@mazichamp commented:

"Your investor ideas wey de always put you for trouble. Mek nothing do my 5k o!"

@YKoluwaseun9 jumped in:

"Na me you go call first, i be head secretary."

Not everyone was playing along in full support. User @Tokenrebel offered a more grounded take:

"5250 naira shareholder requesting a board meeting. That na the energy this country need. The man wey put 20 million and the man wey put 5250 get the same number of votes, which na zero. both of them dey hold the same worthless paper."

@Iamwisdomgbenga also brought sharp perspective to the joke:

"Sabinus said he get 5250 shares for Dangote and he wants board of directors meeting Bros, Dangote truck no go even stop for you for road, you dey call board meeting. You be shareholder, not share owner. That 5250 na recharge card inside Dangote budget. Make dem carry you go canteen meeting, no be board meeting."

Oga Sabinus spotted in Jeep Gladiator

Legit.ng previously reported that Sabinus showed he was a lover of good things as he flaunted his new truck worth N70million.

In a video, he was driving in the truck when he was spotted by a girl who called out his name. The big truck looked like an armoured tank in grey colour; it was screaming class and wealth as Oga Sabinus drove on.

Source: Legit.ng