Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile shared a cryptic photo on X after Poco Lee's management released an official statement addressing his involvement in the dancer's UK case

Poco Lee's management confirmed that Zlatan and others had been supportive and helpful, urging the public to stop spreading negative narratives about those involved

Fans flooded Zlatan's comment section with jokes about 'haters' tears' after the statement appeared to settle the controversy sparked by social commentator VeryDarkMan

Zlatan Ibile let a photo do the talking after Poco Lee's management stepped in to set the record straight about his role in supporting the embattled dancer.

On September 17, 2026, the rapper posted a picture on X showing himself dressed in a grey waistcoat, white shirt and black trousers, casually sipping from a white mug next to a red luxury car in a parking garage.

Zlatan Ibile makes cryptic social media post amid controversy surrounding Poco Lee’s UK case. Photo: zlatan_ibile/poco_lee

Source: Instagram

His caption was short and playful:

"Guess wetin i dey drink 😂."

The post came a day after Poco Lee's management published an official statement that directly acknowledged Zlatan's contribution.

The statement noted that Zlatan, alongside others, had been extremely supportive and helpful, and that his involvement had been vital to moving things forward.

The management also called on the public to stop spreading negative narratives surrounding the situation.

How the controversy around Zlatan started

The drama began when social commentator VeryDarkMan shared a conversation in which Poco Lee thanked industry figures, including Burna Boy, for their support during his legal ordeal in the United Kingdom, without mentioning Zlatan Ibile by name.

That omission quickly fuelled accusations online that Zlatan had abandoned the dancer in his time of need.

Poco Lee, who first gained widespread recognition through Zlatan's 2018 "Zanku" video, is currently facing serious charges at Snaresbrook Crown Court in the UK, including attempted rȧpe, rȧpe and assault by penetrȧtion.

He was granted bail after spending time in custody, and has maintained his innocence throughout.

A plea hearing is scheduled for February 2027, with the trial set for March 2027.

With the management's statement now public, fans wasted no time connecting Zlatan's cryptic mug post to the situation.

Check out Zlatan Ibile's cryptic X post below:

Fans react to Zlatan Ibile's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@eurocurrency001 wrote:

"Drink the small boy tears 😂💔 , E no reach joor . World president 🫡"

@SolomonAbies said:

"Their tears drink am for me Jor. That I wanna be activist no real"

@Ellajay2323 commented:

"You are drinking Your Haters tears 😭😭😭"

@Mayor_of__benue reacted:

"You dey drink hater tears Abeg no finish am o, remain small for me. 😂🤣"

@somebody_ex_ wrote:

"Ooh na tears i forget for a sec 😹"

@warbebi said:

"There'll be signs... Na him be this 😂"

@IfeanyiOny95278 added:

"Omo make I guess… na something wey go make you forget today's wahala abi?"

Zlatan Ibile draws attention with latest post after Poco Lee’s management clarified dancer’s UK case. Photo: zlatan_ibile/poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Portable challenges Zlatan Ibile’s ₦500m balance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile sparked reactions after displaying a ₦500 million wallet balance on his Greatiby account on September 6, 2026.

Portable questioned the authenticity of the amount, claiming it was impossible for an artiste to keep such a large sum in one account and making allegations about the source of the money.

Zlatan responded by mocking Portable’s Fanta ambassador ambitions, saying ₦500 million would still seem far away to him despite his soap and Fanta activities.

Source: Legit.ng