Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for the free eVisitor visa

The eVisitor visa allows eligible nationals to visit Australia multiple times over 12 months, staying up to 3 months per entry

All 36 eligible countries are European nations, leaving African, Asian, and most other passport holders without access to the free visa option

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the official list of countries whose citizens qualify for the country's free eVisitor visa, and not a single African nation appears on it.

The eVisitor (subclass 651) visa allows eligible passport holders to travel to Australia as many times as they wish within 12 months, with each stay capped at three months.

Australia lists 36 countries whose citizens are eligible for free eVisitor visa. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

The visa carries no application fee, making it one of the most accessible pathways into the country for those fortunate enough to qualify.

Countries eligible for Australia free eVisitor visa

Eligibility is restricted to citizens holding valid passports from 37 countries, all of them European. The full list includes:

Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Republic of San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Vatican City United Kingdom (British citizens)

Applicants from the United Kingdom should note that the visa applies only to those holding a British Citizen passport. British National Overseas, British Dependent Territories Citizen, British Overseas Citizen, British Protected Person, and British Subject passports do not qualify.

Vatican City applicants must ensure their passport explicitly indicates nationality of the Vatican City, also known as the Holy See.

The visa also cannot be obtained using a non-citizen passport, a certificate of identity, or any other travel document including a Titre de Voyage.

Australia eVisitor visa: African travellers not included

The absence of any African country from the eligibility list means that nationals from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and every other African nation cannot access the eVisitor route.

Travellers from these countries are required to pursue alternative, typically more costly and time-intensive, visa pathways to visit Australia.

The eVisitor is processed online, and Australia's immigration authority advises applicants to consult the official visa processing time guide tool for an indication of how long decisions are currently taking, noting that the tool reflects recently decided applications and is not a guarantee for individual cases.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng