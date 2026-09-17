Nigeria's Falconets defeated England 3-0 in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland on Thursday, September 17

Goals from Tosin Rafiu, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei, and Mary Mamadu sealed the win, with goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma also making a crucial penalty save

FIFA reacted to the result on social media, while the Falconets set a new record margin of victory against England across all World Cup meetings

Nigeria's Falconets stormed into the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland with a commanding 3-0 victory over England on Thursday, September 17, prompting a reaction from world football's governing body.

Tosin Rafiu set the Falconets on their way with a seventh-minute goal that gave England goalkeeper Katie Cox no time to find her footing.

Falconets players celebrate after defeating England to qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup quarter-finals. Photo by Daniela Porcelli

Source: Getty Images

England had a chance to draw level when Rachel Maltby stepped up to take a penalty, but Christiana Uzoma produced a vital save to preserve Nigeria's lead heading into the break.

The second half began with immediate intent.

As seen on Livescore, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei struck in the 47th minute to put Nigeria 2-0 up, building on her earlier showing in the group stage when she scored during the Falconets' 10-1 demolition of New Caledonia.

The Benfica forward's goal left England needing three goals to survive, a task they were never able to mount.

Mary Mamadu completed the rout in the 73rd minute, and the final whistle confirmed Nigeria's place in the last eight.

FIFA sends message to Falconets

Shortly after the full-time whistle, FIFA took to X to mark the result with a direct message of congratulations to the Nigerian side:

"A big win for the Falconets! 🇳🇬✨"

The 3-0 scoreline also carried historical weight.

It represents the largest winning margin Nigeria has recorded against England in a World Cup fixture across the senior men's, senior women's, and U-20 women's competitions.

The two nations had clashed three times previously at the U-20 Women's World Cup, with Nigeria winning 2-1 in 2014 and the matches in 2008 and 2010 both ending 1-1.

Falconets' road to the quarter-finals

Nigeria reached the knockout round after finishing second in Group F with four points.

The Falconets group stage was uneven: a 2-0 defeat to Spain and a goalless draw with China were followed by an emphatic 10-1 win over New Caledonia that revived their campaign.

Moses Aduku's squad will now turn their attention to the quarter-finals, where they will face either hosts Poland or Colombia, who have impressed throughout the tournament.

Falconets striker fired warning to England

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Falconets striker Ramotalahi Kareem’s warning to England ahead of their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Round of 16 clash.

Kareem scored a hat-trick in Nigeria’s emphatic 10-1 win over New Caledonia as the team marched into the knockout stage.

Source: Legit.ng