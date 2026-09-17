Pastor Awoniyi Moses Ibidapo, head pastor of Christ Second Coming Gospel Assembly headquarters, died on Saturday, September 12, 2026

The church described him as a faithful servant who dedicated his life to Christian service, teaching, and ministry work

A funeral service for the late cleric was held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at his residence in Ilesa, Osun State

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Ilesa, Osun State - Pastor Awoniyi Moses Ibidapo, the pastor in charge of the headquarters of Christ Second Coming Gospel Assembly (CSCGA), died on Saturday, September 12, 2026. The church confirmed his passing through a formal funeral announcement.

Legit.ng reports that CSCGA described Pastor Awoniyi as a faithful servant of God who gave his life to Christian service, the ministry, and teaching the faith to those around him.

Osun-born Pastor Awoniyi Moses Ibidapo dies at 75. Photo credit: @Kole Shittu

Source: Twitter

Pastor Awoniyi Ibidapo's funeral

The late Christian leader's funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at his residence in CHD 8, Bonnke Quarter, behind Homage Hotel, Ilesa, Osun State, southwest Nigeria.

Family members, church members, religious figures, community members, friends, and loved ones attended the event.

Church pays tribute to Awoniyi Ibidapo

In its tribute, the church stated that the life, teachings, and impact of Pastor Awoniyi would endure long after his passing. The CSCGA cited Revelation 14:13 in the announcement:

"Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them."

The church prayed that Pastor Awoniyi would rest until the resurrection and reunion with fellow "believers".

Following the public announcement of Pastor Ibidapo's demise on the social media platform Facebook, several commenters offered their condolences and prayed for strength for the bereaved family. There were also comments praising Pastor Ibidapo’s qualities as a cleric, with some users highlighting his dedication to the Christian faith and service to the church.

Watch the funeral service announcement of the late Pastor Ibidapo in full below via the Facebook post:

Read more Osun state news

Pastor David Azzaman dies in accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the senior pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman, also passed away.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the development in a statement, described the cleric’s death as a great loss to the Christian community.

While the specific circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, his death has reignited concern over the conditions of Nigerian roads and the frequency of accidents involving religious leaders and other public figures in transit.

Source: Legit.ng