The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced its UTME merit cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session on September 16, 2026

Computer Science recorded one of the highest merit scores among all listed programmes in the Faculty of Computing and Informatics

The cut-off figures cover both merit and catchment scores across six states, including Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has released the UTME merit admission cut-off marks for its 2026/2027 academic session, covering programmes across several faculties, including Computing and Informatics and Engineering.

The figures, published on September 16, 2026, include both merit scores and catchment scores for six states — Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo.

UNILAG releases the 2026/2027 UTME merit cut-off marks for Computer Science and Engineering courses. Photo credit: unilag

Source: UGC

UNILAG cut-off marks for Computer Science

In the Faculty of Computing and Informatics, Computer Science recorded a merit cut-off of 82.05, making it among the most competitive programmes at the university.

The catchment scores by state are: Ekiti, 78.4; Lagos, 73.225; Ogun, 79.175; Ondo, 79.675; Osun, 78.85; Oyo, 79.875.

UNILAG cut-off marks for the 10 Engineering courses

In the Faculty of Engineering, ten courses have cut-off marks listed for the 2026/2027 session. Below are the merit and catchment scores for each:

1. Biomedical Engineering: Merit, 77.05; Ekiti, 75.2; Lagos, 70.2; Ogun, 76.175; Ondo, 74.775; Osun, 66.05; Oyo, NIL.

2. Chemical Engineering: Merit, 72.925; Ekiti, 62.625; Lagos, 63.525; Ogun, 70.925; Ondo, 67.525; Osun, 64.675; Oyo, 62.75.

3. Civil Engineering: Merit, 74.35; Ekiti, 62.675; Lagos, 69.7; Ogun, 71.9; Ondo, 67.775; Osun, 71.55; Oyo, 68.575.

4. Computer Engineering: Merit, 82.175; Ekiti, 80.225; Lagos, 77.35; Ogun, 78.8; Ondo, 75.25; Osun, 80.875; Oyo, 74.3.

5. Electrical Engineering: Merit, 79.025; Ekiti, 67.925; Lagos, 74.625; Ogun, 73.975; Ondo, 67.7; Osun, 69.2; Oyo, 71.3.

6. Mechanical Engineering: Merit, 79.275; Ekiti, 67.625; Lagos, 76.35; Ogun, 77.05; Ondo, 68.8; Osun, 70.525; Oyo, 74.325.

7. Metallurgical and Material Engineering: Merit, 67.025; Ekiti, 64.875; Lagos, 60.825; Ogun, 65.45; Ondo, 60.3; Osun, 59.375; Oyo, 60.95.

8. Petroleum and Gas Engineering: Merit, 75.025; Ekiti, 64.15; Lagos, 66.125; Ogun, 71.675; Ondo, 63.75; Osun, 68.275; Oyo, 69.425.

9. Surveying and Geomatics Engineering: Merit, 66.075; Ekiti, 58.075; Lagos, 62.5; Ogun, 64.35; Ondo, 58.875; Osun, 59.75; Oyo, 64.3.

10. Systems Engineering: Merit, 78.8; Ekiti, 73.275; Lagos, 72.975; Ogun, 77.925; Ondo, 74.3; Osun, 73.95; Oyo, 72.525.

Computer Engineering posted the highest merit score among all ten engineering programmes at 82.175, while Metallurgical and Material Engineering had the lowest at 67.025. Catchment scores vary by state, offering lower thresholds for candidates from designated regions.

The full list of cut-off marks across all faculties is available on UNILAG's official website.

UNILAG's cut-off mark for Mass Comm, Med Lab

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNILAG had released the cut-off mark for Med Lab, Mass Communication and Physiotherapy.

The figures, released by university management, include both merit scores and catchment scores for candidates from Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo states.

The full list of UNILAG 2026/2027 UTME merit cut-off marks for all faculties and programmes is available on the university's official website.

Source: Legit.ng