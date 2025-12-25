Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo is celebrating her Christmas in Nigeria during the festive period

The AFC Toronto star also paid a courtesy visit to Abia State Governor Alex Otti, where she presented her jersey

Fans have reacted to the kind gesture of the former Saint-Étienne, as she put smiles on strangers' faces

Super Falcons striker Esther Okoronkwo has handed out millions of naira to strangers in the spirit of Christmas.

The 28-year-old is spending the festive period in Abia State, Nigeria, following a short break from her club side.

The left-footed forward was a surprise inclusion in coach Justine Madugu’s squad for the 13th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo is celebrating her holidays in Abia, Nigeria, for the first time. Photo by: Elsa - FIFA/FIFA.

Okoronkwo emerged as the heroine in the WAFCON final against hosts Morocco, scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

She later provided two assists for Folashade Ijamilusi and Jennifer Echegini, inspiring a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over the Atlas Lionesses at the Stade Olympique in Rabat.

Her outstanding performance earned her the Player of the Match award, as well as the Super Falcons’ Fans’ Player of the Tournament honour, per BBC.

Okoronkwo puts smiles on Abians’ faces

Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo took her philanthropic efforts to another level after giving out over ₦2 million to strangers on the streets of Umuahia, Abia State.

In a viral video shared on X, the AFC Toronto forward was seen visiting random locations—including a shopping mall, market square, and roadside spots, where she gifted selected individuals ₦200,000 each.

One particularly striking moment that drew widespread attention was when a man dressed as Father Christmas reportedly fainted after receiving the money.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled reactions following Esther Okoronkwo’s kind gesture toward residents of Abia State on Christmas Day.

Many X users focused on Santa Claus, who fainted after receiving a surprise gift from the Super Falcons star. Read them below:

@OloweSamuel10 said:

"Santa collect gift faint 😂."

@Ejanla_Tom wrote:

"Giver turn to receiver for my front now now 😂."

Super Falcons forward, Esther Okoronkwo, gifts strangers millions of naira on Christmas Day in Abia State, Nigeria. Photo by: Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA.

@Ismailkb added:

"Father Christmas collect money from Mother Christmas shock wan finish am😂😂."

@HafsatMSS said:

"Pure class and a big heart 🦅❤️

"Esther Okoronkwo representing the Super Falcons with love, humility, and true Christmas spirit on the streets of Abia. This is what real impact looks like."

@Andy_Dgr8 wrote:

"Amongst people Esther Okoronkwo have Christmas money to was a Santa clause 🤣🤣 Sapa turn Santa to receiver and not the giver 😹.

Meanwhile, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti hosted Esther Okoronkwo, alongside Miracle Useni Ofem (Abia Angels) and Christy Ucheibe (Benfica FC), per The Nation.

