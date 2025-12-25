Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

WAFCON 2024 Champion Spreads Christmas Joy in Nigeria, Hands Out Millions of Naira to Strangers
Football

WAFCON 2024 Champion Spreads Christmas Joy in Nigeria, Hands Out Millions of Naira to Strangers

by  Dare Kuti
3 min read
  • Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo is celebrating her Christmas in Nigeria during the festive period
  • The AFC Toronto star also paid a courtesy visit to Abia State Governor Alex Otti, where she presented her jersey
  • Fans have reacted to the kind gesture of the former Saint-Étienne, as she put smiles on strangers' faces

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Super Falcons striker Esther Okoronkwo has handed out millions of naira to strangers in the spirit of Christmas.

The 28-year-old is spending the festive period in Abia State, Nigeria, following a short break from her club side.

The left-footed forward was a surprise inclusion in coach Justine Madugu’s squad for the 13th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Super Eagles, Nigeria, Abia State, Esther Okoronkwo, WAFCON 2024, Christmas.
Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo is celebrating her holidays in Abia, Nigeria, for the first time. Photo by: Elsa - FIFA/FIFA.
Source: Getty Images

Okoronkwo emerged as the heroine in the WAFCON final against hosts Morocco, scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She later provided two assists for Folashade Ijamilusi and Jennifer Echegini, inspiring a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over the Atlas Lionesses at the Stade Olympique in Rabat.

Read also

AFCON 2025: Zinedine Zidane spotted cheering son during Algeria vs Sudan clash, video

Her outstanding performance earned her the Player of the Match award, as well as the Super Falcons’ Fans’ Player of the Tournament honour, per BBC.

Okoronkwo puts smiles on Abians’ faces

Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo took her philanthropic efforts to another level after giving out over ₦2 million to strangers on the streets of Umuahia, Abia State.

In a viral video shared on X, the AFC Toronto forward was seen visiting random locations—including a shopping mall, market square, and roadside spots, where she gifted selected individuals ₦200,000 each.

One particularly striking moment that drew widespread attention was when a man dressed as Father Christmas reportedly fainted after receiving the money.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled reactions following Esther Okoronkwo’s kind gesture toward residents of Abia State on Christmas Day.

Many X users focused on Santa Claus, who fainted after receiving a surprise gift from the Super Falcons star. Read them below:

@OloweSamuel10 said:

"Santa collect gift faint 😂."

@Ejanla_Tom wrote:

"Giver turn to receiver for my front now now 😂."
Super Falcons, Esther Okoronkwo, Abia State, Nigeria, Christmas Day, Football.
Super Falcons forward, Esther Okoronkwo, gifts strangers millions of naira on Christmas Day in Abia State, Nigeria. Photo by: Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA.
Source: Getty Images

@Ismailkb added:

Read also

AFCON 2025: Garba Lawal responds to online criticism of Super Eagles star vs Tanzania

"Father Christmas collect money from Mother Christmas shock wan finish am😂😂."

@HafsatMSS said:

"Pure class and a big heart 🦅❤️
"Esther Okoronkwo representing the Super Falcons with love, humility, and true Christmas spirit on the streets of Abia. This is what real impact looks like."

@Andy_Dgr8 wrote:

"Amongst people Esther Okoronkwo have Christmas money to was a Santa clause 🤣🤣 Sapa turn Santa to receiver and not the giver 😹.

Meanwhile, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti hosted Esther Okoronkwo, alongside Miracle Useni Ofem (Abia Angels) and Christy Ucheibe (Benfica FC), per The Nation.

Salah posts family Christmas photo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has courted controversy yet again after sharing his family photo on Christmas Day, and fans on both sides of the divide have shared their reactions.

Salah is one of the leading faces of Islam in sports but, in recent times, has received heat from Muslims over the way he celebrates Christmas as if he were a Christmas.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dare Kuti avatar

Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Super Falcons Of NigeriaAbia StateAFCON
Hot:
Kwara governor Public holiday Heart touching messages Senada greca Barry weiss