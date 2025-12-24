For over two decades, Suleimon Olufemi, a Nigerian man, has awaited his fate on death row in Saudi Arabia

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has now clarified the facts surrounding his case, following calls by Amnesty International for his release

NIDOCOM said Suleimon has had $570,000 raised for his blood money (Diyya) contributed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Tinubu, and Nigerians in the diaspora

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has confirmed that Suleimon Olufemi, a Nigerian man who has been on death row in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years, could soon be released following the payment of $570,000 as blood money (Diyya).

In a statement released on Tuesday, NIDCOM said the funds were raised by the Commission in collaboration with the Association of Nigerians in Saudi Arabia, led by the Yaro brothers under President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

The statement follows an open letter published by Amnesty International urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in Olufemi’s case.

NIDCOM said while Amnesty International advocates for his release, the organisation omitted key facts about the case.

The Commission explained that Olufemi had travelled to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj (Umrah) and visited a friend in Jeddah, where a police officer was killed.

NIDCOM said that although others in the area received prison sentences, Olufemi was handed a death sentence.

According to the commission, diplomatic efforts and multiple meetings with the family of the deceased officer, including intervention by NIDCOM’s former Legal Director, Barrister Abdullahi Bello, led to the agreement that Olufemi must pay $570,000 in Diyya.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the statement added, emphasizing that the offence could not be conclusively proven.

Payment made to secure his release

The commission said financial support also came from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Seyi Tinubu, contributing about $150,000, while the remainder was raised through a GoFundMe campaign.

“With the funds raised and diplomatic engagement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, we are optimistic that the Saudi authorities will pardon Suleimon Olufemi,” NIDCOM said.

It said the payment has now been completed, paving the way for his possible release.

"Now, the money has been paid. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria Embassy in Saudi Arabia have been engaging the Saudi Authorities on when Suleimon Olufemi will be released." NIDCOM said.

The commission appealed to the Saudi Arabian authorities to release Suleimon Olufemi from prison, having paid the imposed blood money in the spirit of fairness, justice and cordial diplomatic relationship between the countries.

“We appeal to the Saudi Arabia authorities to release Suleimon Olufemi from prison in the spirit of fairness, justice, and cordial diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement concluded.

NIDCOM also acknowledged Amnesty International’s advocacy but noted that the organisation was not involved during the earlier fundraising efforts.

The Commission urged all parties to ensure factual reporting and to support the resolution of the case.

Family begs for clemency

The family of Suleiman Olufemi, a Nigerian national who has been on death row in Saudi Arabia for 18 years, has appealed to the federal government to come to the rescue of the man.

The disclosure was made by the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the family visited NIDCOM to plead for clemency for Suleiman, who was sentenced to death 18 years ago.

