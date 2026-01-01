Top 4 Nigerian Billionaires Start 2026 With $43bn, Adenuga Drops In Ranking
- The net worth of Nigeria’s richest men is starting 2026 stronger than a year ago
- Aliko Dangote continues to lead Nigeria’s wealth list, with his fortune more than doubling from 2025
- Other names on the list include Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga and Femi Otedola, who is poised for a strong 2026.
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Nigeria’s richest men is kicking off 2026 better than 2025, led by industrialist Aliko Dangote, whose fortune more than doubled within a year.
According to Forbes billionaire rankings, Nigeria’s top four billionaires collectively control about $43 billion, up significantly from roughly $24.8 billion in January 2025.
Breakdown of Nigerian billionaire net worth
Dangote remained Nigeria’s richest man, ranking 89th globally with an estimated net worth of $25.6 billion as at the start of January 2026.
His fortune surged from $11.5 billion in January 2025.
Abdulsamad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, climbed to 335th place globally with a net worth of $9.5 billion, up from $4.9 billion a year earlier. He also climbs to 2nd richest man from 3rd last year.
Mike Adenuga, Nigeria’s telecoms and oil magnate, ranked 594th globally with an estimated $6.3 billion fortune in January 2026. While still one of the country’s wealthiest individuals, Adenuga’s net worth fell slightly from $6.8 billion in January 2025.
He is the founder of Globacom and has extensive interests in oil and gas.
Femi Otedola is the 4th richest man in Nigeria and placed 2,320th globally with a net worth of $1.6 billion, unchanged from January 2025.
Breakdown of changes of Nigerian billionaires 2026 v 2025
Name
Net worth January 2026
Net worth January 2025
Source of wealth
Aliko Dangote
$25.6 billion
$11.5 billion
Cement, sugar, refinery
Abdulsamad Rabiu
$9.5 billion
$4.9 billion
Cement, sugar, food
Mike Adenuga
$6.3 billion
$6.8 billion
Telecom, oil
Femi Otedola
$1.6 billion
$1.6 billion
Energy and banking
Ranking of world richest men January 2026
- Elon Musk: $726.3 billion
- Larry Page: $256.9 billion
- Larry Ellison: $245.0 billion
- Jeff Bezos: $242.4 billion
- Sergey Brin: $237.1 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg: $226.3 billion
- Bernard Arnault & family: $194.6 billion
- Jensen Huang: $161.9 billion
- Warren Buffett: $148.9 billion
Otedola sells shares for over N1 trillion
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has sold his controlling stake in Geregu Power Plc in a N1.088 trillion ($750 million) transaction financed by a consortium of banks led by Zenith Bank Plc.
Amperion Power Distribution Company Ltd, which held nearly 80% of Geregu Power, has changed ownership.
MA’AM Energy Ltd, an Abuja-based integrated energy company, acquired a 95% equity interest in Amperion, effectively transferring control of Geregu Power from entities linked to Otedola to MA’AM Energy.
Geregu Power clarified that the transaction involved the sale of shares in Amperion and did not entail a direct transfer of Geregu Power Plc shares,
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.