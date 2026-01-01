The net worth of Nigeria’s richest men is starting 2026 stronger than a year ago

Aliko Dangote continues to lead Nigeria’s wealth list, with his fortune more than doubling from 2025

Other names on the list include Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga and Femi Otedola, who is poised for a strong 2026.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s richest men is kicking off 2026 better than 2025, led by industrialist Aliko Dangote, whose fortune more than doubled within a year.

According to Forbes billionaire rankings, Nigeria’s top four billionaires collectively control about $43 billion, up significantly from roughly $24.8 billion in January 2025.

Breakdown of Nigerian billionaire net worth

Dangote remained Nigeria’s richest man, ranking 89th globally with an estimated net worth of $25.6 billion as at the start of January 2026.

His fortune surged from $11.5 billion in January 2025.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, climbed to 335th place globally with a net worth of $9.5 billion, up from $4.9 billion a year earlier. He also climbs to 2nd richest man from 3rd last year.

Mike Adenuga, Nigeria’s telecoms and oil magnate, ranked 594th globally with an estimated $6.3 billion fortune in January 2026. While still one of the country’s wealthiest individuals, Adenuga’s net worth fell slightly from $6.8 billion in January 2025.

He is the founder of Globacom and has extensive interests in oil and gas.

Femi Otedola is the 4th richest man in Nigeria and placed 2,320th globally with a net worth of $1.6 billion, unchanged from January 2025.

Breakdown of changes of Nigerian billionaires 2026 v 2025

Name Net worth January 2026 Net worth January 2025 Source of wealth Aliko Dangote $25.6 billion $11.5 billion Cement, sugar, refinery Abdulsamad Rabiu $9.5 billion $4.9 billion Cement, sugar, food Mike Adenuga $6.3 billion $6.8 billion Telecom, oil Femi Otedola $1.6 billion $1.6 billion Energy and banking

Ranking of world richest men January 2026

Elon Musk: $726.3 billion

Larry Page: $256.9 billion

Larry Ellison: $245.0 billion

Jeff Bezos: $242.4 billion

Sergey Brin: $237.1 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: $226.3 billion

Bernard Arnault & family: $194.6 billion

Jensen Huang: $161.9 billion

Warren Buffett: $148.9 billion

Otedola sells shares for over N1 trillion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has sold his controlling stake in Geregu Power Plc in a N1.088 trillion ($750 million) transaction financed by a consortium of banks led by Zenith Bank Plc.

Amperion Power Distribution Company Ltd, which held nearly 80% of Geregu Power, has changed ownership.

MA’AM Energy Ltd, an Abuja-based integrated energy company, acquired a 95% equity interest in Amperion, effectively transferring control of Geregu Power from entities linked to Otedola to MA’AM Energy.

Geregu Power clarified that the transaction involved the sale of shares in Amperion and did not entail a direct transfer of Geregu Power Plc shares,

