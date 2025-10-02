Purch Gadgets marked Nigeria’s Independence Day by offering free medical outreach to over 500 residents in Ikeja

To mark Nigeria’s Independence Day, Purch Gadgets organised a free medical outreach for residents of Medical Road and surrounding areas in Ikeja Local Government, Lagos.

Despite the morning rainfall, people trooped out from 10 a.m. for health checks, where their blood pressure and sugar levels were tested. Over 500 residents benefited from the exercise, receiving free consultations and medications.

Speaking to journalists, Purch Limited’s CEO, Henry Nnadike, explained that the initiative was born out of passion since the company’s establishment in 2015.

He said:

"We've discovered that people don't prioritise their health, and many get too busy to visit hospitals for check-ups. Our goal is to make a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians, and today's event is a testament to that commitment."

He noted that many Nigerians neglect their health due to busy schedules and financial constraints, and Purch decided to contribute by offering free check-ups on Independence Day.

In addition to the medical services, the event featured live gospel music, with past editions hosting artists such as Frank Edwards, Ada, and Joe Praise.

The company also used the occasion to unveil its latest innovation, a cassette air conditioner designed for energy efficiency.

According to Nnadike, Purch prides itself on excellence and patriotism, sharing the national colours and striving to create products that meet Nigeria’s unique needs.

From starting with mobile phones, the company has expanded into producing home appliances, most of which are inverter-enabled to address the nation’s energy challenges.

He described the new AC as a flagship product that demonstrates how technology and sustainable energy can be combined to serve both individuals and organisations.

The unveiling was performed by Cletus Uzoezie Oragwa, founder of the Zenco Group, who praised Nnadike and the Purch team for their achievements and wished them greater success.

The event wrapped up with the distribution of food items to residents, highlighting Purch Gadgets’ ongoing commitment to community support.

This initiative reflects the company’s strong sense of corporate social responsibility and its drive to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

Through free medical services and food donations, Purch Gadgets is setting a standard for other organisations to emulate.

