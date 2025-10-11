The newly elected NYCN President, Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isah, praised President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for restoring young Nigerians’ faith in governance

Isah lauded Governor Ahmed Ododo, Chief Seyi Tinubu, and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for supporting youth development

During the event, Peace Corps Commandant Dr Dickson Akoh donated a refurbished bus and a United Nations code to the NYCN President to strengthen Nigeria’s youth engagement in global programmes

The newly elected President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isah, has unveiled a national agenda focused on empowering and uniting Nigeria’s estimated 120 million youths.

Speaking during his inaugural press briefing in Abuja, Isah expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda, which, according to him, has rekindled the confidence of young Nigerians in governance through greater access to leadership and empowerment opportunities.

“How Tinubu Is Rekindling Hope of Young Nigerians”: Youth Group Explains

“President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has restored the faith of young Nigerians in the promise of this nation. For the first time, many feel seen, valued, and included in the journey of national renewal,” Isah said.

State governors hailed as partners in progress

Isah praised Nigerian governors for their continued support of youth development, describing them as partners in progress.

He made special mention of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, who he said embodies youth leadership in Africa.

“Governor Ododo stands as one of the youngest leaders in Sub-Saharan Africa and remains a shining example of commitment to youth advancement, mentorship, and responsible governance,” he noted.

He also appreciated Chief Seyi Tinubu for his sustained contributions to youth empowerment, and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for ensuring peace during the NYCN National Congress.

Commitment to transparency and collaboration

Pledging to lead with integrity, Isah promised that his administration would promote inclusivity, transparency, and constructive engagement rather than confrontation.

“My administration will not be confrontational but collaborative. We will engage constructively, lead with wisdom, and ensure that every Nigerian youth feels represented, respected, and empowered,” he said.

He outlined his administration’s key focus areas to include innovation, entrepreneurship, skill acquisition, digital transformation, and job creation, which he said are essential for driving Nigeria’s development in the modern era.

Call for unity and youth inclusiveness

Isah urged Nigerian youths to unite for national progress, putting aside division and political differences.

“The election is over. There are no losers, only the NYCN and Nigeria have won. This is our time to rewrite the story of youth leadership with integrity, inclusiveness, and service,” he declared.

He also called on youth organisations nationwide to work together to advance the goals of empowerment, peace, and civic responsibility.

Peace Corps donates bus and UN code

At the same event, the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dr Dickson Akoh, presented a refurbished coaster bus and a United Nations code to the new NYCN President to facilitate participation in UN youth programmes.

Dr Akoh said the gesture symbolised the Peace Corps’ commitment to youth engagement both locally and globally.

“We are investing in our future leaders. Supporting NYCN means strengthening the voice of Nigerian youths in international development,” Akoh stated.

The NYCN President reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the welfare of Nigerian youths and fostering cooperation with the government.

“Together, we will move this Council and our great nation forward,” Isah concluded.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria remains the umbrella body for youth organisations across the country, dedicated to promoting leadership, civic responsibility, and nation-building among young Nigerians.

