Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Greg Etafia has rallied support for embattled number one Stanley Nwabali

Nwabali has missed two consecutive international windows for Nigeria as he is currently without a club

The former NPFL goalkeeper suddenly terminated his contract at Chippa United after AFCON 2025

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Greg Etafia has rallied support for embattled national team first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nwabali has been without a club since he unexpectedly announced his departure from Chippa United after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in February.

Stanley Nwabali has been without a club since leaving Chippa United. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper has missed two consecutive international windows for the Super Eagles after he was left out of the squads for the Unity Cup and June friendlies, as noted by NFF.

Nigerians faulted the goalkeeper for the timing of his departure from the South African club after he confirmed he had no offers before quitting.

The decision may have cost him his place in the national team, particularly with the rise of Arthur Okonkwo, who recently switched his international allegiance.

Maduka Okoye is also coming off a brilliant season with Udinese, after excusing himself from the AFCON squad to focus on the club following his two-month suspension.

Greg Etafia rallies support for Nwabali

Former Nigerian international Etafia has called on the country's football community not to abandon the goalkeeper during his trying period.

Etafia, who spent the majority of his career in South Africa and has been spotted training with Nwabali as the Rivers-born star awaits his next club, has called on Nigeria not to abandon the 29-year-old.

“Every player wants to play, and Nwabali isn’t different from that,” Etafia told Brila FM. “Unfortunately, things happened to him at Chippa; he is a free agent now. There are lots of clubs looking at him.”

Etafia further claimed that he expected Eric Chelle to include Nwabali on the squad list for the Unity Cup as a reward for his service to the team.

“I think the goalkeeper coach and the head coach should have called up Nwabali to train with the team for the Unity Cup because of what he has done in the past,” he added.

“Even if he is not among the first three goalkeepers, make him the fourth one to come to camp. He knows he isn’t going to play official games with the team, but the training will help him a lot.”

Greg Etafia calls for support for Stanley Nwabali. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 43-year-old added that Nwabali will surely have a club next season and regain his number one spot despite Chelle having multiple options at his disposal.

Nwabali has been linked to multiple clubs recently, including South African giant Kaizer Chiefs and Tanzanian club Simba SC, but none failed to materialise.

Multiple reports in the African media claimed that the goalkeeper has offers ahead of next season, including in England and Saudi Arabia, but no club was mentioned.

Duke Udi warns Eric Chelle

Legit.n g previously reported that Duke Udi warned Chelle not to invite Stanley Nwabali to the national team, as he is currently without a club.

The former Nigerian international warned that the Nigerian national team must invite players based on merit, citing Senegal as an example.

Source: Legit.ng