Boris Sanchez’s biography: age, heritage, partner, children

Boris Sanchez is a television anchor from the United States. He rose to fame as a CNN White House correspondent. The host reported on the most recent developments concerning former President Trump, visits of world leaders, and various events related to the country's political life. He recently joined “New Day Weekend” as a co-anchor.

Boris Sanchez’s bio reveals the most interesting facts you cannot miss learning.

Boris Sanchez’s biography

The anchor was born in Havana, Cuba. Later, Boris Sanchez’s parents moved to Miami, Florida, the USA. Unfortunately, there is no information revealing more facts about Boris Sanchez’s family. According to his Instagram, he has a sister named Leslie.

How old is Boris Sanchez, the CNN reporter?

According to his Twitter, Boris Sanchez’s birthday is on 15 November. His Instagram states that the anchor was born in 1985. As of 2021, Boris Sanchez’s age is 36 years.

Education

He applied to Syracuse University after graduating from Miami Dade College. During his studies, he worked as an intern at Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ. B. Sanchez graduated from the institution in 2009 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and International Relations.

Career

He began his television career as an anchor for KRCR's weekend editions in Redding, California. Sanchez hosted the FOX 31 Denver 10 p.m. newscast from 2012 to 2015.

He also covered the following topics during this time:

The Arapahoe High School shooting (2013)

The Black Forest Fire (2013)

Floods (2013)

His creative activity also included a series of stories about the implementation of Amendment 64. As a result of his hard work and dedication to news reporting, he received a 2015 Heartland Regional Emmy Award.

Sanchez began his career as a CNN reporter in June 2015, working as a journalist in New York. He was a CNN White House correspondent for a long time. He reported on the most important news about former President Trump and his administration's decisions.

In 2016, he moved back to his hometown to cover breaking news. He was among the first journalists to report on the Orlando Pulse Nightclub massacre and riots in Charlotte, N.C., following the shooting of an African-American man by police the same year.

Aside from reporting on political events, he also covered natural disasters:

Flooding in Louisiana

Hurricane Matthew in Northern Florida

Earthquake in Ecuador

In 2017, he covered the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting. The same year, he went to Quebec and other Canadian cities to highlight Trump's visits across the country.

In May 2019, he went to Japan to cover President Trump's visit. In April 2021, he joined New Day Weekend as a co-anchor.

Who is Boris Sanchez married to?

Is Boris Sanchez married?

Anchor B. Sanchez, his wife, and dog. Photo: @borissancheztv

Source: Instagram

Yes, he is. For a long time, the anchor kept his relationship hidden from the media, which led to numerous Boris Sanchez gay rumours.

Boris Sanchez’s wife’s name is Jennifer Piekut. They got married in 2016. Unfortunately, there is no information providing more details about Boris Sanchez’s spouse, her age, and profession.

When it comes to Jennifer Piekut and Boris Sanchez’s children, the couple does not have any own.

What nationality is Boris Sanchez?

The anchor is of Cuban descent and holds American nationality. Although he now lives in the United States, Boris Sanchez has not forgotten his Cuban heritage. On his Instagram, he frequently posts photos with captions about his childhood, his grandmother's dream, and his parents, all of which shaped his perspective on life values.

Boris Sanchez’s height and weight

The CNN correspondent has a height of 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres. He weighs about 75 kg or 165 pounds.

When discussing Boris Sanchez’s contributions as a CNN reporter, it is impossible to overlook that he helped CNN win a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage. He now perfectly balances his family life and career, as evidenced by the photos he shares with his fans on social media.

