Taxi's cast then and now: what happened to the show's actors?

Taxi is an American sitcom that aired on ABC and NBC over four decades ago. The Emmy-winning show aired on the TV networks from 1978 to 1983. The sitcom revolved around a group of taxi drivers at the fictional Sunshine Cab Company. Here is a look at the Taxi's cast then and now.

Taxi's cast: standing from (L-R) Danny DeVito, Randall Carver, Jeff Conway, Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner (kneeling) Andy Kaufman. Photo: NBC

Taxi was created by James Brooks, Stan Daniels, David Davis and Ed. Weinberger. The show aired a total of 114 episodes and five seasons. The Taxi cast was outstanding and entertained audiences with its humour and talent. Fans of the show are always wondering where the cast of Taxi is now, considering it's been years since the show ended.

Taxi cast then and now

The Taxi sitcom launched the careers of many stars, including Judd Hirsch, Jeff Conaway, and Danny DeVito, among others. Below is Taxi's cast then and the paths they have taken now.

Judd Hirsch as Alex Reiger

Judd Hirsch as Alex Reiger in the TAXI episode, "Paper Marriage" (L). The actor screening of "God is a Bullet" at Fine Arts Theatre (R). Photo by Photo: CBS, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Full name : Judd Seymore Hirsch

: Judd Seymore Hirsch Date of birth : 15 March 1935

: 15 March 1935 Age : 89 years old (as of 2024)

: 89 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York City, New York, United States

: The Bronx, New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Judd Seymore Hirsch is an American actor who portrayed Alex Rieger on the American sitcom Taxi. Alex is one of the taxi drivers who works for Sunshine Cab Company. Out of all the taxi drivers at Sunshine, he is the wisest, kindest, and friendliest. After the show ended, Judd Hirsch played John Lacey on the sitcom Dear John, which won him a Golden Globe Award in 1989.

The American actor is still active in the entertainment world. He has been featured in numerous films, TV shows, and Broadway shows, including Independence Day, A Beautiful Mind, The Fabelmans, and Conversations with My Father. Hirsch has won several accolades, including Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, Drama Desk, and Tony awards.

Danny DeVito as Louie De Palma

Danny DeVito on the Taxi Season One on 9 December 1978 (L). The actor at the Disney 2024 upfront presentation on 14 May 2024 (R). Photo: Jim Britt, Kristina Bumphrey (modified by author)

Full name : Daniel Michael DeVito Jr.

: Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. Date of birth : 17 November 1944)

: 17 November 1944) Age : 79 years old (as of August 2024)

: 79 years old (as of August 2024) Place of birth : Neptune, New Jersey, United States

: Neptune, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actor, producer, director

Danny DeVito is a renowned American actor, film producer, and director. He played Louie De Palma on the Taxi. De Palma is the main antagonist, head, dispatcher and supervisor of the other cab drivers. The role won him an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

After the show ended, he appeared in other films and TV shows, including Head Office, Ruthless People, and Jumanji: The Next Level. He has been playing Frank Reynolds on the FXX sitcom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia since 2005. DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher co-own Jersey Films.

Marilu Henner as Elaine Nardo

Marilu Henner in a taxi promoting the show Taxi in New York (L). The actress at St Paul's Church on August 10, 2024, in London, England (R). Photo: Art Zelin, Jed Cullen (modified by author)

Full name : Marilu Henner

: Marilu Henner Date of birth : 6 April 1952

: 6 April 1952 Age : 72 years old (as of September 2024)

: 72 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actress, producer, TV host, author

Marilu Henner is an actress, producer, TV host, and author. She portrayed Elaine Nardo in Taxi, which earned her five Golden Globe Award nominations. Henner debuted her acting career in the musical Grease in 1971 before appearing in the comedy film Between the Lines in 1977. The American actress has played other roles in movies and TV shows, including Ladykillers, Noises Off, Enemies of Laughter, and A Kiss Before Christmas.

Besides acting, Marilu is also a reality TV personality. She has appeared on Dancing with the Stars and The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. Henner is also a television host and has hosted shows like Shape Up Your Life and America's Ballroom Challenge. She has written several books, including By All Means Keep On Moving, Marilu Henner's Total Health Makeover, and Healthy Holidays.

Tony Danza as Tony Banta

Tony Danza in Season 5 of Taxi (L). The actor at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (R). Photo: Frank Carroll, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Full name : Anthony Salvatore Iadanza

: Anthony Salvatore Iadanza Date of birth : 21 April 1951

: 21 April 1951 Age : 73 years old (as of 2024)

: 73 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor, TV host

Danza is an American actor, producer, TV host and former professional boxer. He portrayed Tony Banta in the Taxi. He was discovered in a boxing gym for the role, which started his long acting career.

After the show ended, he was featured on Who's the Boss?, Baby Talk, Crash, and Angels in the Outfield. In recent years, he has appeared in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, And Just Like That…, Darby Harper Wants You to Know and Blue Bloods.

Danza has also produced The Good Cop, Out of Time, Crowned and Dangerous, and Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle. He is the executive producer and host of The Tony Danza Show.

Randall Carver as John Burns

Randall Carver (as John) on Season One of Taxi (L). The actor during the 5th Annual TV Land Awards (R). Photo: ABC, Jeffrey Mayer (modified by author)

Full name : Randall Carver

: Randall Carver Date of birth : 25 May 1946

: 25 May 1946 Age : 78 years old (as of 2024)

: 78 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Fort Worth, Texas, United States

: Fort Worth, Texas, United States Profession: Actor

Randall Carver is an American actor who portrayed John Burns in the 1978 sitcom Taxi. His first significant role onscreen was Jeff Cole in the 1973 film Time to Run. The actor has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including There Will Be Blood, Forever Fernwood, The Waltons, and The Six Million Dollar Man. He is married to American writer and actress Shelley Herman.

Carol Kane as Simka Gravas

Carol Kane holds an award at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium (L). The actress at the "Taxi" cast reunion (R). Photo: Joan Adlen, Walter McBride (modified by author)

Full name : Carolyn Laurie Kane

: Carolyn Laurie Kane Date of birt h: 18 June 1952

h: 18 June 1952 Age : 72 years old (as of 2024)

: 72 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, United States

: Cleveland, Ohio, United States Profession: Actress, producer, comedian

Carol Kane, who portrayed Simka Gravas, is an American actress and comedian. Her character, Simka Gravas, the wife of Latka, won her two Emmy Awards. Kane first gained recognition for her role of Gitl in the 1975 film Hester Street, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Carol has starred in numerous films and TV series, including Man on the Moon, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. She has also been active on Broadway, appearing in plays like Wicked, Sly Fox, and Harvey.

Christopher Lloyd as Reverend Jim "Iggy" Ignatowski

Christopher Lloyd as Reverend Jim Ignatowski in the Taxi (L). The actor the "Going In Style" New York Premiere at SVA Theatre on 30 March 2017 (R). Photo: CBS, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Full name : Christopher Allen Lloyd

: Christopher Allen Lloyd Date of birth : 22 October 1938

: 22 October 1938 Age : 85 years old (as of September 2024)

: 85 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth : Stamford, Connecticut, United States

: Stamford, Connecticut, United States Profession: Actor, producer

Christopher Lloyd is a veteran actor and producer with a relatively long career. He started acting in the 1960s. He is best known for his role as Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Lloyd has appeared in other shows, including Back to the Future, Clue, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose. As a film producer, he produced a TV series, Expedition: Back to the Future, in 2021.

Jeff Conaway as Bobby Wheeler

Jeff Conaway (as Bobby) on the Taxi (L). The actor arrives at the 2009 Fox Reality Channel Really Awards at The Music Box at the Fonda Hollywood (R). Photo: ABC, Jeffrey Mayer(modified by author)

Full name : Jeffrey Charles William Michael Conaway

: Jeffrey Charles William Michael Conaway Date of birth : 5 October, 1950

: 5 October, 1950 Date of death : 27 May 2011

: 27 May 2011 Age : 60 years old (as of May 2011)

: 60 years old (as of May 2011) Place of birth : Manhattan, New York, United States

: Manhattan, New York, United States Profession: Actor, musician

Jeff Conaway played Bobby Wheeler, a handsome and vain aspiring actor who never makes a breakthrough in his career. The American actor came from a family of entertainers: His dad was an actor, producer, and publisher, while his mum was an actress.

Conaway was also in the original cast of the Broadway musical Grease. In addition to Taxi, he has played roles in Ghost Writer, Dark Games, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Babylon 5.

Jeff was also the lead singer and guitarist for The 3+1⁄2, an American rock band. He released several singles Cameo, including Don't Cry to Me Babe, Problem Child, and Hey Gyp. Unfortunately, the actor passed away in 2011 at the age of 60.

Andy Kaufman as Latka Gravas

Andy Kaufman as Latka Gravas in the Taxi (L). The actor in 1980 in New York City (R). Photo: CBS, Images Press (modified by author)

Full name : Andrew Geoffrey Kaufman

: Andrew Geoffrey Kaufman Date of birth : 17 January 1949

: 17 January 1949 Date of death : 16 May 1984

: 16 May 1984 Age : 35 years old (as of May 1984)

: 35 years old (as of May 1984) Place of birth : New York City

: New York City Profession: Actor, comedian

Andrew Geoffrey Kaufman was an American actor and comedian. He played the role of Latka Gravas, a cab driver with multiple personality disorder. Besides the Taxi, he appeared in numerous films and TV shows, such as A Johnny Cash Christmas, CWA Wrestling, and My Breakfast with Blassie.

He also appeared on Saturday Night Live and The David Letterman Show. Sadly, the actor passed away on 16 May 1984 at the age of 35.

Who are the surviving members of the Taxi?

Taxi cast members still alive today include Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Randall Carver, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, Danny DeVito, and Judd Hirsch.

Who died on the Taxi TV show?

Some of its cast members who passed away are Jeff Conaway (27 May 2011), Andy Kaufman (16 May 1998), Eileen Brennan (28 July 2013), Ruth Gordon (8 August 1985), Gayle Hunnicutt (1 August 2023), Jack Gilford (4 June 1990), Lenny Baker (12 April 1982), and J. Alan Thomas (15 April 2007).

What happened to the actor who played Latka on Taxi?

Andrew Geoffrey Kaufman, who played Latka, died of lung cancer in 1984. He was only 35 years old. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andy's brother, Michael Kaufman, stated he had discovered an essay detailing how Andy would fake his death. He alleged that he received a letter from Andy stating:

Everything was great in his life, and he just wanted to escape being Andy Kaufman.

The letter also stated that the actor had fallen in love with a lady and was raising a daughter together.

If you were wondering what happened to Taxi's cast after the show wrapped, many continued their acting careers. They continue captivating audiences with their talents in various acclaimed films and TV series. However, Andy Kaufman (Latka Gravas) and Jeff Conaway (Bobby Wheeler) passed away.

