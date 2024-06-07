23 popular Chinese flowers and what they mean in popular culture

Flowers are not just ornamental plants in Chinese culture because they have a deep history and meanings that determine how they are perceived and used. While some are used for decorations, others are presented during sombre moods. Therefore, knowing the flowers and their meanings is essential before sending Chinese flowers to anyone.

Chinese flowers: (L to R) Lotus, dandelion, and hollyhock. Photo: Krit of Studio OMG, Burazin, Machado Noa (modified by author)

Chinese flowers are among the most attractive and can be grown almost anywhere. They come in different sizes and colours that suit different preferences, and some have a pleasant fragrance. However, you must not mistake them to mean the same thing. Each flower has a unique meaning and a particular use.

Most popular Chinese flowers

How many Chinese flower types do you know? Here is a compilation of the most prominent Chinese flowers and their meanings in popular culture.

1. Jasmine

Jasmine flowers symbolise beauty, elegance, sensuality, and enduring love. Photo: Xvision

Jasmine is among the 200 species of fragrant flowers in the olive family. It is mainly grown for its fragrant flowers, which are used to make perfumes and a wide range of scented products. This Chinese flower, which comes in white and pink, is usually presented to lovers as a symbol of devotion. It symbolises beauty, elegance, sensuality, and enduring love.

2. Lily

Lilies represent union, fertility, purity, renewal, and transience. Photo: Thorsten Thosen

This Chinese herbaceous plant blossoms with large, trumpet-like petals. It has numerous species with varying colours, including white, orange, yellow, pink, purple, and red. These ornamental plants are common in many weddings because they represent union, fertility, purity, renewal, and transience. In other places, lilies represent longevity and devotion.

3. Lotus

Lotus is associated with longevity and resilience. Photo: Narcisa

This flower is an aquatic perennial plant that blooms above the water, unlike lilies on the water. It usually has pink and white colours and is recognised for its large and beautiful petals. This Chinese flower is associated with resilience and longevity. However, in cultures such as Buddhism, it represents enlightenment, purity, and renewal.

4. Canna

Canna symbolises confidence and liveliness. Photo: Japan and Asia

Canna is sometimes called Canna lily due to its close resemblance to lily flowers. However, canna is not an aquatic plant. It is known for its rhizomatous rootstock and attractive petals, which come in red, orange, yellow, pink, and purple. In China, these bright-petalled flowers are a symbol of confidence and liveliness.

5. Pomegranate

Pomegranates represent fertility, abundance, prosperity, and success. Photo: Yangyang

Pomegranate flowers emerge from the pomegranate tree before the pomegranate fruits are formed. These Chinese flowers have waxy petals that can be red or orange. They represent fertility, abundance, prosperity, and success. In Greece, they also represent eternal life.

6. Rose

Roses stand for longevity and eternal spring. Photo: Clive Nichols

Roses are one of the oldest Chinese flowers, dating back over 5,000 years. This woody plant has numerous wild and cultivated varieties in vibrant colours, including red, yellow, pink, white, purple, and orange. In most places, it is considered the flower that represents romance. In China, it stands for longevity and eternal spring.

7. China aster

China aster means devotion and loyalty. Photo: Wulingyun

China aster is another of the oldest Chinese flowers, and its cultivation dates back centuries. This ornamental plant has blooms of different hues, such as blue, purple, yellow, red, white, and pink. Generally, aster flowers represent patience, accomplishment, good fortune, and brilliance. However, China aster means devotion and loyalty.

8. Dandelion

Dandelions symbolise resilience, tenacity, perseverance, and spreading happiness. Photo: Romolo Tavani

Most people consider this Chinese flower a stubborn weed, but it holds great symbolism in Chinese culture. It has a bright yellow flower head with several individual florets. Due to its stubbornness, it is seen as a symbol of resilience. For others, dandelion represents tenacity, perseverance, and spreading happiness.

9. Gladiolus

Gladiolus represents integrity, strength, self-growth, and career success. Photo: Ekaterina Smirnova

These Chinese flowers, with tall stalks and colourful blooms, are highly valued during the Chinese New Year celebrations. They represent integrity, strength, self-growth, and career success. They are usually presented to people who have made significant achievements in their profession. They come in various colours, including red, pink, yellow, orange, purple, white, and green.

10. Hibiscus

Hibiscus is a symbol of fame, riches, splendour, and delicacy. Photo: Heike Richter

Numerous species of this large, showy flower exist in different parts of the world. However, it is highly valued in China and regarded as a symbol of fame, riches, splendour, and delicacy. Each year, China holds the annual Hibiscus Festival. In Hawaii, hibiscus symbolises femininity, while in India, it is a sacred plant.

11. Cherry blossom

Cherry Blossom represents feminine beauty, power, and mystique. Photo: Broadcastertr

Cherry blossoms are popular flowering trees in China and other Asian countries. Different species have varying flower colours. In China, they represent feminine beauty, power, and mystique. However, the flowers symbolise spring in Japan, and the flower-viewing tradition is called hanami.

12. Plum blossom

Plum blossoms symbolise resilience, perseverance, new beginnings, and hope. Photo: Masahiro Makino

Plum blossoms are another common flower variety in China, with numerous species. They come in white, pink, and red and usually bloom in late winter or early spring. Plum blossoms are considered the Chinese national flower and symbolise resilience, perseverance, new beginnings, and hope. They also have a delicate and sweet scent.

13. Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemums represent longevity, resilience, and respect. Photo: John Dreyer

These decorative flowers are considered members of The Four Gentlemen, along with plum blossom, orchid, and bamboo. Depending on the species, they have different shapes, colours, and sizes. These Chinese flowers for funerals represent longevity, resilience, and respect, while in Japan, they are national flowers symbolising resilience, happiness, and perfection.

14. Daffodils

Daffodils represent good luck, prosperity, and new beginnings. Photo: Simotion

Daffodils are ornamental plants with attractive, trumpet-like blooms. They reportedly exist in multiple colours in over 13,000 varieties, but the common ones are trumpet daffodils, double daffodils, tazetta daffodils, and cyclamen-flowered daffodils. They represent good luck, prosperity, and new beginnings.

15. Marigolds

Marigolds represent passion, creativity, and respect and are associated with warmth and vitality. Photo: Shef-time

Marigold is another popular Chinese flower in yellow, bright orange, and red hues. In many cultures, the flower represents passion, creativity, and respect. Its vibrant colours are associated with warmth and vitality. However, it is linked to the Day of the Dead in Mexico.

16. Orchid

Orchids are an expression of respect and admiration. Photo: Westend61

Orchids are hardy plants capable of growing in almost any condition, regardless of how unfavourable it may seem. Despite their hardiness, they have beautiful, delicate flowers in different shapes, sizes, and colours. These Chinese flowers are an expression of respect and admiration.

17. Peony

Peonies symbolise pride, honour, prosperity, love and wealth. Photo: Anna Blazhuk

These large, showy flowers have several species, suspected to range between 25 and 40. Their name loosely translates to the most beautiful, and they are a valued flower in Chinese classical art. They symbolise pride, honour, prosperity, love and wealth.

18. Hollyhocks

Hollyhocks symbolise durability, fertility and perseverance. Photo: Chuchart Duangdaw

Hollyhocks grow in several parts of China, especially Sichuan and Beijing, where they have become a popular tourist attraction. They have different eye-catching shades, including red, pink, orange, yellow, and purple. Due to their ability to grow in harsh conditions, they symbolise durability, fertility and perseverance.

19. Magnolia

Magnolia represents perseverance, honour, and dignity. Photo: Landscapes, Seascapes

This fragrant, cup-like or cup-like flower is most common in China. It is recognised for its sweet and spicy scent and has multiple hues, including purple, white, pink, yellow, and green. Each of its colours has a meaning, but generally, the flower represents perseverance, honour, and dignity.

20. Azalea

Azalea symbolises responsibility and caring for yourself and the people around you. Photo: Wulingyun

Azalea flowers have a striking appearance and vibrant colours, such as red, pink, purple, white, and orange. These symbolic flowers are associated with home and are usually present to parents, other family members, relatives, and friends. They symbolise responsibility and caring for yourself and the people around you.

21. Baby’s breath

Baby's breath symbolises youthful love, innocence, and purity. Photo: Robert Knapp

This Chinese flower is mainly grown for decoration due to its misty effect. It has approximately 150 varieties with only a few colours, including pink, red, and white. The flower depicts youthful love, innocence, and purity.

22. Begonia

Begonia represents caution, foreboding, and transitional phases in life. Photo: Japan and Asia

Begonia is a common flower in Chinese culture. However, it gained immense prominence worldwide after the anime film, Big Fish and Begonia. The flower has striking blooms in red, pink, and orange. Begonia represents caution, foreboding, and transitional phases in life.

23. Camellia

Camellia means romantic love, devotion, adoration and care. Photo: Elizabeth Fernadenz

This ornamental Chinese flower has approximately 220 varieties. It is large and has brightly coloured petals in different hues, including pink, red, yellow, and white. Camellia, regularly featured in Chinese art, means romantic love, devotion, adoration and care.

What is a traditional Chinese flower?

A traditional Chinese flower has a long history and is used in the country for various purposes, thus holding a crucial meaning to the country. Plum blossoms are usually considered the Chinese national flower.

What is the most popular Chinese flower?

Several Chinese flowers exist. While some have become popular due to their fragrance, others are known for their brightly coloured petals. Some top flowers are plum blossom, hibiscus, and Magnolia.

What Chinese flower means love?

Several flowers, including orchids and peach blossoms, are associated with love, romance, and well-being.

What flower is a symbol of good luck in Chinese?

A peony is a symbol of good luck. It is believed that it is prosperity and wealth.

From striking peonies representing pride, honour, and wealth to misty baby’s breath symbolising youthful love, innocence, and purity, Chinese flowers have a special way of expressing emotions. Depending on their types and meanings, they can be used in various events, including graduation ceremonies, funerals, and birthdays. Therefore, it is important not just to appreciate their beauty but also their meanings.

