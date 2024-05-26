20 popular flowers that start with P and their significance

For a long time, flowers have been known for their beauty, sweet scents, and various meanings. Although each flower has a unique significance, flowers that start with P stand out with their striking colours and deep meanings. These blooms are not only ornamental; they have also been used to convey different messages at different events. Discover the flowers whose names start with P and know what each of them means.

Popular flowers that start with P: (L to R) pear blossom, poinsettia, and phlox. Photo: Alena Frolova, Oksana Schmidt, Jacky Parker (modified by author)

You may have encountered several flowers, and a few start with P. You might be attracted by their colourful and beautiful petals, but have you ever wondered what they mean and the sentiments they evoke? There is more to flowers that start with P than their beauty, as they have diverse meanings and uses.

Popular flowers that start with P

What is the flower that starts with P? Not only one, but there are numerous flowers whose names begin with the letter. They come in different colours and sizes and originate from various parts of the world. Here is a compilation of blooms starting with P.

1. Painted daisy

Painted daisies represent cheerfulness, optimism, happiness, protection, and healing. Photo: Evin Gul

Painted daisies are striking and eye-catching blooms in different shades, including pink, red, and white, with yellow centres. They represent cheerfulness, optimism, happiness, protection, and healing. While some people use them as ornamental plants, others tap into their ability to repel insects and use them as natural insecticides.

2. Pansy

Pansies symbolise thoughtfulness, love and admiration, and free-spiritedness. Photo: Louise LeGresley

Pansies are small, beautiful, delicate flowers known for their brightly coloured petals. They come in yellow, blue, purple, and white hues. The flower's name is derived from a French word meaning thought, and it symbolises thoughtfulness, love and admiration, and free-spiritedness. It is most used in culinary and decorative applications.

3. Purple passionflower

Passionflower symbolises the passion of Christ, faithfulness, suffering, and endurance. Photo: Bisstefano5

Passionflower is also commonly known as maypop or purple passionflower. Its star-shaped blooms have filaments at the centre surrounded by petals. Its colour combinations are white, purple, red, and blue. Passionflower has religious symbolism, meaning the passion of Christ, faithfulness, suffering, and endurance.

4. Pear blossom

Pear blossoms signify prosperity, good fortune, elegance and fleeting beauty. Photo: Peng Song

Pear blossoms are flowers from the pear tree. Usually, each flower has five petals, either pink or green. These flowers signify prosperity, good fortune, elegance and fleeting beauty. In most cases, they are used as ornamental additions to floral arrangements in events such as weddings.

5. Pelargonium

Pelargonium flowers represent true friendship, good health, happiness, and cheerfulness. Photo: Elizabeth Fernandez

Pelargonium is also among eye-catching flowers starting with P. This type of bloom has approximately 280 species in different shades of red, pink, purple, orange, and white. The flowers represent true friendship, good health, happiness, and cheerfulness. In addition to their use as decorative plants, they have medicinal value and reportedly have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

6. Penstemon

Penstemon flowers are associated with courage, boldness, resilience, and elegance. Photo: Jacky Parker

Penstemon, also known as beardtongues, is a tubular perennial flower similar to small bells. It is found in various colours, including purple, blue, red, pink, and white. It is associated with courage, boldness, resilience, and elegance. This flower is a common inclusion in floral decorations, gardens and landscapes.

7. Peony

Peonies symbolise prosperity, good fortune, honour, and romance. Photo: ABGlavin

Also known as paeony, this bloom is rich in fragrance and has attractive, colourful petals. It comes in different varieties, including red, white, pink, or yellow. It symbolises prosperity, good fortune, honour, and romance. It is a common flower in bouquet arrangements at weddings and other celebrations.

8. Periwinkle

Periwinkle signifies serenity, sentimentality, and everlasting love. Photo: Inoc

Periwinkle is a beautiful flower commonly used to add a touch of elegance to gardens and landscapes. Depending on the variety, this ground-covering plant comes in lavender-blue, violet, or white. It is a symbol of serenity, sentimentality, and everlasting love. Beyond its beautification value, it is a medical plant for healing injuries and curing circulatory disorders.

9. Petty spurge

Petty spurge signifies simplicity, protection, resilience, and adaptability. Photo: Valter Jacinto

Petty spurge flowers are tiny and might not be visible to some people. Unlike other vibrant flowers, petty spurge is not grown for decoration but for its medicinal value. It has anti-inflammatory and antitumor properties and may also be used for pest control. The flower signifies simplicity, protection, resilience, and adaptability.

10. Petunia

Petunia represents purity, innocence, friendship, affection, and joy. Photo: Adel Bekefi

Petunia is a trumpet-like flower recognised for its vibrant and brightly coloured petals. Petunia flowers can be red, white, pink, purple, yellow, or multi-coloured, depending on the variety. These flowers represent purity, innocence, friendship, affection, and joy. They can be used in landscaping and container gardening.

11. Phlox

Phlox signifies harmony, friendship, and unity. Photo: Christina Kilgour

Phlox is another beautiful flower starting with P and has profound symbolism. Also referred to as flowering moss, phlox is admirable for its vibrancy and colourfulness. It exists in pink, purple, yellow, white, and bi-colours and represents harmony, friendship, and unity. It is an ornamental flower primarily used for decorations.

12. Pincushion flower

Pincushion flowers represent true love, thoughtfulness, admiration, and gratitude. Photo: Sergi Escribano

This flower has a globe-shaped head with several small florets. The flower colours range from blue to lavender to pink and white. Pincushion flowers are perfect additions to gardens and are one of the best insect attractants. They represent true love, thoughtfulness, admiration, and gratitude.

13. Pink (Dianthus)

Pink is associated with love, affection, gratitude, and admiration. Photo: Mayerberg

Its delicate fragrance and attractive petals in various shades of white, pink, and red are a delight. You will likely find it in bouquets and centrepieces at weddings and corporate events. It symbolises feelings of love, affection, gratitude, and admiration.

14. Plumbago

Plumbago stands for romance, commitment, serenity, and nostalgia. Photo: Boy Anupong

Plumbago may also be referred to as Leadwort or Cape Leadwort. It is valued for its eye-catching cluster of blooms. This tubular flower has numerous varieties and is recognised for its pink and white shades. It is primarily used for decoration and stands for romance, commitment, serenity, and nostalgia.

15. Plumeria

Plumeria symbolises new beginnings, affection, grace, and affluence. Photo: Videowok_art

Plumeria is a popular landscaping plant valued for its numerous colours, sizes, and scent. Its lush flowers are usually red, yellow, pink, or multi-coloured. Plumeria represents new beginnings, affection, grace, and wealth. Due to its sweet fragrance, it is an essential ingredient for aromatherapy.

16. Poppy

Poppy signifies remembrance, sleep, death, and resilience. Photo: Ivan

Poppy has eye-catching blooms with delicate, papery petals in multiple colours. While its petals may be red, orange, yellow, white, and pink, the cluster at the centre contrasts. It signifies death, remembrance, sleep, and resilience. Poppy is a common flower in funerals and commemorative events.

17. Prairie smoke

Prairie smoke represents natural beauty, mystery, resilience and adaptability. Photo: Stevelenz

Prairie smoke is another stunning flower beginning with P. It is recognised for its distinctive bloom that looks like puffs of smoke. It also has feathery plumes and bell-shaped flowers in various colours, including pink and purple. The flower means natural beauty, mystery, resilience and adaptability.

18. Primrose

Primrose symbolises youthfulness, devotion, renewal, and protection. Photo: Japan and Asia

Primrose is a low-growing fragrant flower with colourful and delicate petals. Depending on the variety, the petals in groups of five vary in colour, including pale yellow, pink, red, and purple. The flower represents youthfulness, devotion, renewal, and protection.

19. Protea

Protea flowers represents change, diversity, transformation, resilience, and hope. Photo: Edwin Remsberg

This is a South African native flower recognised for its distinctive and eye-catching appearance. It has a sun-like flower head with several small flowers of varying colours, such as yellow, pink, orange, red, and white. It symbolises change, diversity, transformation, resilience, and hope.

20. Poinsettia

Poinsettia flowers signify goodwill, joy, cheer, and celebratory mood. Photo: Zoom Travels

This flower is usually associated with festivities such as Christmas. It typically has bright red bracts but may also have yellow, white, pink, or multi-coloured bracts. It represents goodwill, joy, cheer, and celebratory mood.

What is a blue flower that starts with P?

This flower's blooms are mainly lavender-blue. However, depending on the variety, they may also be shades of violet or white.

Which Chinese flower starts with P?

Peony is a traditional Chinese flower used in spiritual and traditional events, especially during marriage ceremonies. It is a symbol of prosperity, good luck, love and honour.

What is the African flower beginning with P?

Protea is of South African origin. Its sun-shaped flower head comes in a variety of colours. The flower represents change, diversity, transformation, resilience, and hope.

Flowers that start with P include a wide range of varieties with striking beauty and deep significance. They evoke different sentiments and are presented during celebrations and mourning events. Therefore, these flowers are beyond beauty and have profound meanings depending on the contexts in which they are used.

