33 weird color names you probably have never heard

There are numerous colors; you are probably unfamiliar with all their names. The most common colors are those of the rainbow, which people use to describe things while adding light or dark to show their variations. Every color has a name, with some of them having weird names that are not universally recognised. Here are some weird color names you have never heard of.

A mixture of multiple colors. Photo: Slamet Bagus Panuntum (modified by author)

Colors are used for decorations to give visual appeal, but only a few of them are known by name. Interestingly, some weird color names are unique, and while you might have seen the colors, you may not know them. This compilation focuses on color names you have probably never heard of.

Weird color names

Common colors are easy to identify and name. However, some colors might seem the usual ones you know, but they are not, and their names might surprise you. Here is a list of colors with weird names.

1. Phlox

Phlox is named after a plant of the same name. Photo: Christina Kilgour

This color name is derived from a plant of the same name. The plant is found in North America and has bunches of flowers: red, white, pink, violet, and pale blue.

2. Atrovirens

Atrovirens comes from the Latin words Atr and virens, meaning herbage. Photo: Nahhan

Atrovirens are among the interesting color names that refer to a pyramid-shaped coniferous tree, usually used for landscaping. It comes from the Latin word Atr, meaning dark color, and virens, meaning herbage. The color is deep teal.

3. Sarcoline

Sarcoline looks like the color of a pale skin tone. Photo: Yulia Images

It is defined as flesh-colored. It resembles the color of a pale skin tone, and some people describe it as being peachy yellow-beige. It is mainly used for makeup, but others prefer it for their garment color.

4. Eburnean

Eburnean is similar to cream or the color of ivory. Photo: Puttapon

It is a name of Latin origin usually given to things resembling ivory. Eburnean is an off-white color by introducing yellow to white. It is almost similar to cream.

5. Feldgrau

Feldgrau means field grey in German. Photo: Timothy Klapprott

It is one of the unusual color names derived from the German language, meaning field grey. It was a common color in the German military during the world war II. Since it almost blends with vegetation, it remains a common color in most militaries.

6. Falu

Falu is deep red or crimson. Photo: Jeng Niamwhan

This name originated in Sweden, Finland, and Norway, where permeable red paint is used to paint wooden cottages and barns. It is deep red or crimson and sometimes may vary from black to bright red.

7. Smaragdine

Smaragdine is sometimes referred to as emerald green. Photo: Unkas Photo

It originates from the Latin name for emerald, smaragdus. It is named after a variety of beryl valued as a gem. Smaragdine is commonly called emerald green and combines green and cyan colors.

8. Watchet

Watchet is sometimes described as pale blue, close to sky blue. Photo: Flashpop

Watchet is one of the weirdest color names. It is primarily a color from the green family. It is believed to have been named after the city of Watchet in England. Some have described it as pale blue, close to sky blue.

9. Fulvous

Fulvous is almost similar to tawny or butterscotch. Photo: Sunil Singh

It is a yellow/orange, almost similar to tawny or butterscotch. It is believed to have originated from the Latin word flavus, meaning yellow. It is an adjective to describe the appearance of birds and other animals.

10. Xanadu

Xanadu is a grey-green hue from the blue family. Photo: Anggi Dharma

It refers to a grey-green hue, categorised as an excellent color, meaning it comes from the blue color family. Beautiful rock carvings of Xanadu City are of this shade and are referred to as Shangdu.

11. Damask

Damask is sometimes referred to as red-grey. Photo: Jennifer A. Smith

It is a color named after a luxurious and silky damask fabric. It originates from the yellow family, and it is a result of mixing orange and brown. It is sometimes referred to as red-grey.

12. Skobeloff

Skobeloff looks like the dark color of seawater. Photo: Robert Knapp

Skobeloff resembles the dark color of seawater, which is sometimes referred to as blue/green. It belongs to the blue family, meaning it is a cool color.

13. Wenge

Wenge is mostly used to describe the color of furniture. Photo: Tony Savino

This color is mainly used to describe furniture; you will likely see it in a furniture store. The name comes from the endangered Millettia Laurentii tree, which is dark brown.

14. Amaranth

Amaranth originates from the Greek word amarantos, meaning everlasting flower. Photo: Penpak Ngamsathain

Amaranth is also featured among the fancy color names. It is the name of a plant with a red/pink hue comes from the Greek word amarantos, meaning everlasting flower. It is a reddish-rose color similar to the flowers of the amaranth plant.

15. Vantablack

Vantablack is usually confused with black due to their close resemblance. Photo: Noppharat

Vantablack can easily be confused with black because they are almost similar. However, vantablack is not solid black, and a group of space explorers created it.

16. Sinoper

Sinoper is sometimes called sinople. Photo: Paul Campbell

Sinoper, also called sinople, is a pigment with hematite that gives it a rusty red look. Hematite was obtained from Sinop, Turkey, hence the color name Sinoper.

17. Zaffre

Zaffre refers to impure cobalt oxide. Photo: Jessica Hyde

This pigment closely resembles sapphire. It is dark blue, and in ancient times, it was used for staining glass. The word refers to impure cobalt oxide.

18. Puce

Puce is a combination of purple and brown. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

It combines purple and brown, resulting in a dull or muddy pink pigment. In French, it means flea color, and even though the insects are brown, they may appear reddish after ingesting blood.

19. Smalt

Smalt is the blue color of medium-ground potassium glass. Photo: Keith Szafranski

This is the blue color of medium ground potassium glass. Blue is due to the small quantity of cobalt added as cobalt oxide.

20. Burlywood

Burlywood is another color name used to describe wood items. Photo: Nahhan

Burlywood is among the weird color names, usually used for furniture and other wood-made items. It is from the brown family and is light brown or sand-colored, which makes it ideal for most classy furniture.

21. Verdigris

Verdigris resembles the appearance of copper when it oxidises naturally. Photo: Elena Zare

This color depicts the appearance of copper when it oxidises naturally, resulting in a change of color to green. However, verdigris is not the usual green; it is a bit lighter and may sometimes appear as smaragdine. It originated from the Anglo-French word, vert de Grece, which stands for green of Greece.

22. Titian

Titian is named after Italian painter Tiziano “Titian” Vecellio. Photo: Mark Garlick

It is a brown/orange pigment named after Italian painter Tiziano “Titian” Vecellio. The artist was fond of using this color to represent women's hair in his artwork.

23. Gamboge

Gamboge closely resemble Falu. Photo: Yurii Belov

This yellow/brown hue is among the exotic color names closely resembling mustard. If you are not keen enough you are likely to mistake for falu. It has been popularly used in East Asia watercolor works.

24. Cattleya

Cattleya comes from cattleya orchids. Photo: Kevin Schafer

This is a purple family color, which is derived from cattleya orchids. Even though it is a green hue, it may occasionally be pink, white, yellow, or orange.

25. Incarnadine

Incarnadine is derived from the word incarnate, meaning having a bodily form. Photo: Adel Bekefi

The color name is derived from the English word incarnate, which means having a bodily form. It is also similar to falu but less orange than brick. Incarnadine refers to a flesh color but has more red and brown pigment.

26. Nattier

Nattier is named after French Rococo artist Jean-Marc Nattier. Photo: Roberto Machado Noa

This color name comes from French Rococo artist Jean-Marc Nattier. It is a cool color from the green family but quite similar to light blue. Most of his paintings had this pigment.

27. Aureolin

Aureolin is sometimes referred to as yellow cobalt. Photo: Edward Berthelot

It is a brilliant yellow hue often used as a pigment in painting. It is sometimes referred to as yellow cobalt. Aureolin belongs to the yellow family and can brighten up other darker pigments without necessarily interfering with their transparency.

28. Celadon

Celadon is the name of a pale blue-green hue. Photo: Sepia Times

The name came from a ceramic used in China, and the color is pale blue-green. Usually, it has undercoats of jade and grey. Other hues closely resembling this are seafoam green, pastel blue, and mint green.

29. Coquelicot

Coquelicot is a shade of red with an orange tint, usually referred to as poppy red. Photo: Costfoto

The name originated from French, and the color is a shade of red. It has a distinct orange and red tint, sometimes called poppy red. This warm hue is similar to neon scarlet and orange-red.

30. Glaucous

Glaucous is a Latin word meaning gleaming or grey. Photo: Anadolu

The name is a Latin word meaning gleaming or grey. It has been used to describe a range of pale colors, usually yellow-green to bluish-grey. It can be easily confused with steel blue, wild blue yonder, and shadow blue.

31. Vermilion

Vermilion is a shade of red with a deep pigment. Photo: Leeloo The First

It is among the strange color names, and it has a shade of red with a deep pigment. It was made from mercury sulfide, which has a deep red color. It is similar to cinnabar, but may be confused with pigment red and lust.

32. Bisque

Bisque is a warm color which may appear as a blanched almond or peach puff. Photo: Lauri Patterson

This is a shade of orange with a soft, pure, and tangerine pigment. It is bright, like yellow, and usually symbolises energy. This member of the beige color family is warm and may appear as a blanched almond or peach puff.

33. Jasper

Jasper is a member of the red family and can confused with maroon. Photo: pexels.com, @stevejohnson

It is one of the crazy color names similar to a boy’s name. It is among the members of the red color family. It is a warm color that can easily be confused with maroon.

There are numerous weird color names, and the list above is not exhaustive. They have been used for decorations, and while you might like them, you can mistakenly name them using common colors.

