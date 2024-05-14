200+ things that are red: dazzling examples in nature

Red is a vibrant and dynamic colour associated with passion, love, energy, and intensity. It is a powerful colour that tends to grab attention, symbolising excitement and strong emotions. Red is among the most striking colours in the natural world. Here are the things that are red.

The lotus plant, tomatoes, and parrots are part of the red things in nature. Photo: @couleur@pixabay@arulonline, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Red occurs in various colours, ranging from pale red to rich, dark crimson and everything in between. Red objects in nature include animals, flowers, plants, food, and any natural phenomena on Earth and beyond.

Things that are red in nature

People drawn to red appreciate the warmth and intensity that red brings to various aspects of life. Here is a compilation of the common things that are red.

Beautiful red things

Red is a primary colour, which means it is a pigment that cannot be made merely by combining two other colours. Below are cute red things that you can easily name and identify.

Canna

Northern cardinal

Azalea

Siamese fighting fish

Bleeding heart

Begonia

Scarlet Ibis

Red-veined darter

Fig

Perennial Geranium

Lenten rose

Columbine

Scarlet sage

Autumn leaves

Sitka-columbine

Heliconia

Koi

Hair

Rose

Red is a vibrant and dynamic colour associated with passion, love, energy, and intensity. Photo: @jovana-nesic, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Cosmos

Freesia

Red orchid

Gazania

Red Dahlia

Red dirt

Yarrow

Poppies

Cardinal flower

Coneflower

Carnation

Radish

Maple leaf

Hibiscus

Red lily

Lotus

Petunia

Poinsettia

Ultisol

Cool things that are red

Red is often linked to feelings of love, romance, and tenderness. It may put you in a positive mood, stimulate awareness, energise you, and create feelings of calm and serenity. If you are looking for cool red things, check below.

Rubies

Blanket flowers

Stop

Fire-extinguisher

Chestnut

Khaku

Chilli peppers

Ladybugs

In traditional cultures, red objects are believed to convey health through their colour alone. Photo: @mikebirdy, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Nasturtiums

Giant barrel sponge

Cocacola can

Rhodochrosite

Isolated

Red Amaranth

Banksia

Heliconia

Red panda

Red coachwhip

Beetroot

Red giants

Ochre

Red imported fire ants

Northern red snapper

Cranberries

Cochineal

Red king crab

Begonias

Coffinfish

Western scorpionfish

Rougheye rockfish

Crawfish

Red is vibrant and eye-catching. Photo: @crawfish, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Summer Tanagers

Red elderberry

Red deer

Red ruffed lemurs

Precious coral

Red squirrels

Tulip

Blood orange

Fig

Navajo sandstone

Mediterranean red sea star

Lily leaf beetle

Dobong maple

Red potatoes

Red pears

Pomegranate

Red is used a lot in art, fashion, and design. Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Raspberries

Sumac

Red wine

Prickly pear fruit

Lava

Octopus

Red salamander

Surfinia

Purus red howler

Sargassum

Common things that are red

Despite red being vibrant and eye-catching, it is also associated with feelings of anger and aggression. In most cases, you will hear someone say, "I saw a red flag". Here are the cute things that are red.

Fire

Mars

Paprika

Camellia

Mwanza flat-headed rock agama

Daylily

Blood

Gerbera daisy

Red tourmaline

Nectarine

Red spinel

Pineapple sage

Kidney beans

Red has a range of symbolic meanings in different cultures. Photo: @marina-zasorina, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Almandine garnet

Holly berries

Axolotl Calisto

Goji berries

Gloxinia

Red zircon

Sweet-potato

Minium

Aurora

Acerola

Sunset

Rhubarb

Red meat

Macau parrot

Red-billed firefinch

Macaw

Urucum

Bombus lapidarius

Crab

Raspberry

Asoka

Siamese

Newt

Red can be found in the form of vibrant flowers and fruits and even sometimes on animals. Photo: @alteredsnaps, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Lychee

Fern

Crimson Rosella

Sweet pea

Acai berries

Pterois

Red avadavat

Red-thread

Anthurium

Occidentalis

Rowan berries

Scorpaena

Humboldt squid

Vampire squid

Neurothemis Fulvia

Anemone flower

Aesthetic things that are red

Red is used in art, fashion and design because it can express many different feelings and ideas.

Switzerland flag

Trombidium Holosericeum

Tick

Corn snake

Parrot

Red has a powerful presence and tends to grab attention, symbolising excitement and strong emotions. Photo: @timmossholder, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Flamingo

Seahorse

Red harvester ant

Verbena

Spider mite

Anglerfish

Mushrooms

Illawarra flame tree

Redback spider

Adzuki beans

Kniphofia uvaria

Flame Angelfish

Sea slug

Rambutan

Callistemon

Ramaria botrytis

Red fox

Red howler monkey

Garden-pond

Russula emetica

Vermillion

Red sea urchin

Snapdragon

Lycoris

Flowering quince

Kangaroo paw

Grapes

People who are drawn to the colour red may be outgoing, energetic, and have a bold personality. Photo: @brunoscramgnon, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Salvia

Red Dwarves

Ganoderma Lucidum

Southern red bishop

Guarana

Dasymutilla

Alstroemeria

Zircon

Chrysanthemum

Cadmium

Peony

Cornus sericea

Saffron

Prawn

Apple-banana

Capsium

Pyrrhuloxia

Quercus rubra

Aster

Currants

Amaryllis

Zinnia

Amanita muscaria

Marigold

Sympetrum

Hippeastrum

Jasper stones

Red has a range of symbolic meanings in different cultures. It symbolises health, life, vigour, courage, passion, and love in many communities. The list of things that are red is endless, including various red objects, such as apples, cherries, and ladybugs.

Legit.ng recently published an article about what your favourite colour says about you. Various colours can signify different traits and characteristics of a person. Many individuals incorporate their preferred colours into their daily lives, from clothing choices to home decor.

The colour that stands out to you the most can have a psychological impact, swaying your mood and behaviour, and it may even reveal aspects of your personality. For example, if black is your favourite, you are likely bold, strong, independent, and inclined to take risks. Discover the significance of each colour in relation to personality traits in the article.

Source: Legit.ng