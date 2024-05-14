200+ things that are red: dazzling examples in nature
Red is a vibrant and dynamic colour associated with passion, love, energy, and intensity. It is a powerful colour that tends to grab attention, symbolising excitement and strong emotions. Red is among the most striking colours in the natural world. Here are the things that are red.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Red occurs in various colours, ranging from pale red to rich, dark crimson and everything in between. Red objects in nature include animals, flowers, plants, food, and any natural phenomena on Earth and beyond.
Things that are red in nature
People drawn to red appreciate the warmth and intensity that red brings to various aspects of life. Here is a compilation of the common things that are red.
Beautiful red things
Red is a primary colour, which means it is a pigment that cannot be made merely by combining two other colours. Below are cute red things that you can easily name and identify.
- Canna
- Northern cardinal
- Azalea
- Siamese fighting fish
- Bleeding heart
- Begonia
- Scarlet Ibis
- Red-veined darter
- Fig
- Perennial Geranium
- Lenten rose
- Columbine
- Scarlet sage
- Autumn leaves
- Sitka-columbine
- Heliconia
- Koi
- Hair
- Rose
- Cosmos
- Freesia
- Red orchid
- Gazania
- Red Dahlia
- Red dirt
- Yarrow
- Poppies
- Cardinal flower
- Coneflower
- Carnation
- Radish
- Maple leaf
- Hibiscus
- Red lily
- Lotus
- Petunia
- Poinsettia
- Ultisol
Cool things that are red
Red is often linked to feelings of love, romance, and tenderness. It may put you in a positive mood, stimulate awareness, energise you, and create feelings of calm and serenity. If you are looking for cool red things, check below.
- Rubies
- Blanket flowers
- Stop
- Fire-extinguisher
- Chestnut
- Khaku
- Chilli peppers
- Ladybugs
- Nasturtiums
- Giant barrel sponge
- Cocacola can
- Rhodochrosite
- Isolated
- Red Amaranth
- Banksia
- Heliconia
- Red panda
- Red coachwhip
- Beetroot
- Red giants
- Ochre
- Red imported fire ants
- Northern red snapper
- Cranberries
- Cochineal
- Red king crab
- Begonias
- Coffinfish
- Western scorpionfish
- Rougheye rockfish
- Crawfish
- Summer Tanagers
- Red elderberry
- Red deer
- Red ruffed lemurs
- Precious coral
- Red squirrels
- Tulip
- Blood orange
- Fig
- Navajo sandstone
- Mediterranean red sea star
- Lily leaf beetle
- Dobong maple
- Red potatoes
- Red pears
- Pomegranate
- Raspberries
- Sumac
- Red wine
- Prickly pear fruit
- Lava
- Octopus
- Red salamander
- Surfinia
- Purus red howler
- Sargassum
Common things that are red
Despite red being vibrant and eye-catching, it is also associated with feelings of anger and aggression. In most cases, you will hear someone say, "I saw a red flag". Here are the cute things that are red.
- Fire
- Mars
- Paprika
- Camellia
- Mwanza flat-headed rock agama
- Daylily
- Blood
- Gerbera daisy
- Red tourmaline
- Nectarine
- Red spinel
- Pineapple sage
- Kidney beans
- Almandine garnet
- Holly berries
- Axolotl Calisto
- Goji berries
- Gloxinia
- Red zircon
- Sweet-potato
- Minium
- Aurora
- Acerola
- Sunset
- Rhubarb
- Red meat
- Macau parrot
- Red-billed firefinch
- Macaw
- Urucum
- Bombus lapidarius
- Crab
- Raspberry
- Asoka
- Siamese
- Newt
- Lychee
- Fern
- Crimson Rosella
- Sweet pea
- Acai berries
- Pterois
- Red avadavat
- Red-thread
- Anthurium
- Occidentalis
- Rowan berries
- Scorpaena
- Humboldt squid
- Vampire squid
- Neurothemis Fulvia
- Anemone flower
Aesthetic things that are red
Red is used in art, fashion and design because it can express many different feelings and ideas.
- Switzerland flag
- Trombidium Holosericeum
- Tick
- Corn snake
- Parrot
- Flamingo
- Seahorse
- Red harvester ant
- Verbena
- Spider mite
- Anglerfish
- Mushrooms
- Illawarra flame tree
- Redback spider
- Adzuki beans
- Kniphofia uvaria
- Flame Angelfish
- Sea slug
- Rambutan
- Callistemon
- Ramaria botrytis
- Red fox
- Red howler monkey
- Garden-pond
- Russula emetica
- Vermillion
- Red sea urchin
- Snapdragon
- Lycoris
- Flowering quince
- Kangaroo paw
- Grapes
- Salvia
- Red Dwarves
- Ganoderma Lucidum
- Southern red bishop
- Guarana
- Dasymutilla
- Alstroemeria
- Zircon
- Chrysanthemum
- Cadmium
- Peony
- Cornus sericea
- Saffron
- Prawn
- Apple-banana
- Capsium
- Pyrrhuloxia
- Quercus rubra
- Aster
- Currants
- Amaryllis
- Zinnia
- Amanita muscaria
- Marigold
- Sympetrum
- Hippeastrum
- Jasper stones
Red has a range of symbolic meanings in different cultures. It symbolises health, life, vigour, courage, passion, and love in many communities. The list of things that are red is endless, including various red objects, such as apples, cherries, and ladybugs.
Legit.ng recently published an article about what your favourite colour says about you. Various colours can signify different traits and characteristics of a person. Many individuals incorporate their preferred colours into their daily lives, from clothing choices to home decor.
The colour that stands out to you the most can have a psychological impact, swaying your mood and behaviour, and it may even reveal aspects of your personality. For example, if black is your favourite, you are likely bold, strong, independent, and inclined to take risks. Discover the significance of each colour in relation to personality traits in the article.
Source: Legit.ng