It was a fun moment at a wedding as some men rocking black outfits were asked by the MC to wear ladies' shoes

Before they wore the shoes, scarves were tied on their heads and they walked in high heels, one after the other

Some men walked conveniently in the shoes while others staggered, and it got the audience laughing

Excitement rented the air at a wedding as the master of ceremony asked some men in black attire to put on ladies' shoes, which they got at the hall.

The men sat as the MC called them to catwalk one after the other before the audience. They had scarves tied on their heads that matched the colour of their outfits.

There was laughter in the hall as the men took steps in the heel shoes. Some of them wobbled in the fashion item while others walked without restraint.

Some ladies on social media noted that their shoe sizes cannot enter any men and whoever wears their shoes will fall.

Watch the video of the men rocking heels below:

Netizens react to the video

Check out what netizens are saying about the video of the men wearing the ladies' shoes below:

@Nurse_chandana;

"I am a lady but na me be the first guy.'

@Aishat:

"No guy can ever wear my shoe size. So, I can’t exchange my shoes with any guy. I wear size 36."

@Fortune Royal:

"The 2nd guy, abeg no be heel be that."

@precy:

"The person wey go wear my heels go fall walahi because all my heels are 6inch tiny heel."

@Olajumoke:

"The second person shoe be like abido shaker.'

@TIKTOK:

"This is more than funny. The first guy is something."

@Aramide:

"Spoil the shoe if you no go buy another one. The first guy sha."

@The Real AbenaFresh:

"After this you’ll stop shouting at us to hurry up all the time."

@purufrost:

"No go bend my heels o."

@Osasofbenin;

"Them supposed band this game cause he day bring out some guys inner sef."

@shugaolly6:

"Break the shoe."

2MummykingZee:

'New shoe don sure for the girls."

@Esohe Celina Igunma:

'Beauty is pain."

Man rock high heels

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young tall man stormed a busy street with a baby strapped firmly on his back and the video has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, the man was also clutching a black handbag and spotted in high heels, two dangling earrings and walked like a mother.

At the moment, the funny video has gathered more than 1 million views, more than 48k likes and over 1.4k hilarious comments.

