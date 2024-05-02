Popular Nigerian comedian Layi Wasabi has complained bitterly about being a bachelor on social media

The skitmaker took to his official X (Twitter) page to share his experience with netizens especially concerning food

Layi’s funny experience left many netizens rolling with laughter as some of them shared the benefits and downsides to being married

Nigerian comedian Isaac Olayiwola aka Layi Wasabi has complained bitterly about being a bachelor on social media.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the 22-year-old content creator shared his experience with eating stale food as a result of his unmarried status.

Fans react as Layi Wasabi complains of his bachelorhood. Photos: @layiwasabi

Source: Instagram

According to Layi, being a bachelor is crazy because a person can wake up by 6am to eat stale bread and wine gotten from a party months ago.

He wrote:

“Bachelor life is crazy dawg. you’d wake up 6am munching on 3 days bread and leftover wine you took from a party in February.”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Layi’s bachelorhood complaints

Layi Wasabi’s funny remark about being a bachelor left many of his fans on social media amused. Some of them also shared their experiences while others told him he was lucky to be a bachelor.

Read some of their comments below:

Ademola had this to say:

This tweep said Layi would wish to be single after getting married:

Daniel said it’s better to be a bachelor:

Rover said it’s always a sad feeling to meet empty pots after a late night out:

Amber said Layi must be a rich bachelor for drinking wine:

Just Kings said Layi’s experience is accurate:

Murisco had this to say:

Animasaun asked Layi why he didn’t just cook and store in his fridge:

Pelumi said Layi should have let his woman sleep over:

Ajibola said being a bachelor is peaceful:

