Nigerian singer 2baba’s son with his former partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, Zion, has turned a new age

On April 30, 2024, Zion Idibia clocked 16 and 2baba penned down a note to thank his mother and his stepfather

The heartwarming birthday message from the music star to his son and his stepdad got people talking

Top Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba recently took to social media to celebrate his first son with his former partner, Sunmbo Adeoye.

2baba’s son Zion turned 16 on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

2baba thanks son's stepdad as he turns 16. Photos: @official2baba, @sunmboadeoye, @davidadeoye

On his official Instagram page, 2baba shared photos and a video of the celebrant and he accompanied the snaps with a caption where he wished him well. Not stopping there, the music star also appreciated Zion’s mum Sunmbo Adeoye and his stepfather, David, for taking good care of the celebrant.

He wrote:

“Like play like play see my tiny KING ZEE OO E don tall pass me like play massive birthday blessings my dear son. U go reach all the levels wey u dream of Jah guidance and protection sure for u U make me so happy and I'm grateful to the ALMIGHTY

Nothing do u king Zion @zionidibia. Its birthday season in my yard ooooo

#GRATEFUL BLESS UP @sunmboadeoye @davidoadeoye”

See his post below:

Zion’s mum and stepfather also celebrated him online as he turned a new age. See their posts below:

Fans react to 2baba’s son’s birthday

A number of social media users shared their thoughts on 2baba’s birthday message to his son as he turned 16. Read some of their comments below:

funmislist:

“All the children took 2baba face. We thank God for their lives.”

agi_laws:

“See face card oo .”

Tenientertainer:

“Na modeling straight o baba!! Make we start to Dey chop the fruit of thy labor.”

Itz_jayceemiller:

“King zee God bless your new age Son.”

zigzagzimo:

“He should just do the 2face movie younger years .”

Tenientertainer:

“Best in co parenting!!! Na my people be this!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

jbslimp_official:

“Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

adorableechizzy:

“You just they do print out, thunder fire DNA for your side.”

Sasha_itota:

“Baba, e be like say na u by yourself enter labour room born all your children oh jeeez.”

Iamkimo1:

“No need for DNA test chai.”

ebychopss:

“I don't understand how a woman will carry a child for nine months only to give birth to the man all over again see resemblance God abeg ooo Happy birthday darling .”

dimarojoseph:

“You’re forever a legend.”

2Baba and Annie’s daughter speaks on YFA

The popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter, Isabel, lamented how they were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

The legendary singer’s 15-year-old daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed. She noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

