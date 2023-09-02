Largest hotel in the world: 10 biggest buildings on the planet

The hotel sector is one of the world's fastest-growing industries. Do you know the largest hotel in the world? There are numerous enormous hotels around the world, but some are far larger than others based on the number of rooms and structures. Discover the top ten largest hotels in the world today.

A beautiful scene of a coast hotel at night. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are various notable hotels around the world. These appealing hotels provide a plethora of luxurious amenities, such as luxury guest accommodations and suites, bars, restaurants, private beaches, cafés, pools, spas and many travel and tourism services.

Largest hotels in the world

What is the biggest hotel in the world? First World Hotel in Malaysia holds the record. It offers a wide range of services and has state-of-the-art recreational amenities. Here is a list of the largest hotels in the world based on the number of rooms.

1. First World Hotel

Location : Pahang: Malaysia

: Pahang: Malaysia Number of rooms: 7,351

Where is the world's largest hotel located? First World Hotel & Plaza is a hotel, shopping and entertainment complex based at Resorts World Genting in Genting Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia. It is a 3-star hotel consisting of 2 towers and has 7,351 rooms. The world's largest hotel is managed by First World Hotel and Resorts Sdn. Bhd.

The hotel currently holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest hotel in the world by number of rooms. It has held the title since 2015.

2. The Venetian Resort

A general view of the Venetian Resort hotel, owned by the Las Vegas Sands Corp., November 24, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Location : Paradise, Nevada, United States of America

: Paradise, Nevada, United States of America Number of rooms: 7,100

The Venetian Las Vegas & The Palazzo is a premium hotel and casino complex located on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, United States, on the site of the old Sands Hotel. Vici Properties owns it, and Apollo Global Management manages it. The resort held the title of the largest hotel in the world from 2008 to 2015.

The resorts have an impressive 7,100 rooms between the two. It also features spacious suites, over 40 international restaurants, a state-of-the-art casino, and a 1.2-acre pool deck. The on-site Grand Canal Shoppes offer over 150 boutique stores. By number of rooms, The Venetian is the second-largest hotel in the world in 2023.

3. MGM Grand Las Vegas

Lights from passing vehicles are seen in front of the New York-New York Hotel & Casino (L) and the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino March 4, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Location : Paradise, Nevada, United States

: Paradise, Nevada, United States Number of rooms: 6,852

MGM Grand Hotel and Casino is an excellent choice for travellers visiting Las Vegas, offering a trendy environment and many amenities to enhance your stay. It is the largest single hotel in the world, with 6,852 rooms. It is also the third-largest hotel complex in the world by number of rooms and the second-largest hotel resort complex in America after The Venetian and The Palazzo.

This elegant facility features five outdoor pools, rivers and waterfalls that cover 6.6 acres, a 380,000-square-foot convention centre, the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the Grand Spa. It also has multiple shops, nightclubs, restaurants and the largest casino in Clark County, which occupies 171,500 square feet.

4. Abraj Al Bait

A view of the Abraj Al Bait located next to Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2023. Photo: Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Location : Mecca, Saudi Arabia

: Mecca, Saudi Arabia Number of rooms: 6,000

The Abraj Al-Bait, known as The Clock Towers Complex, is a government-owned complex of seven skyscraper hotels in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is the largest hotel for Hajj in Mecca and one of the top 10 largest hotels in the world in 2023, with 6,000 rooms.

The hotel has Makkah Royal Clock Tower, the tallest skyscraper in Saudi Arabia and is also the 5th tallest freestanding structure in the world. The Makkah Tower also has the world’s largest clock face that occupies the tower's top four floors.

The Clock Towers complex has hotels, restaurants, museums, residential apartments, shopping centres, and a prayer area accommodating thousands of worshippers.

5. The Londoner Macao

Location : Macau

: Macau Number of rooms: 6,000

The Londoner Macao is a casino resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. It is a new integrated resort that features iconic London style, the elegance and charm of the Victorian era. The Londoner Macao combines two new all-suite hotels, The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, alongside Conrad Macao, St. Regis Macao and Sheraton Grand Macao.

On 5 August 2011, Sands China announced that the $4 billion property, long known as Parcels Five and Six, would be officially named Sands Cotai Central. The first part of the resort was opened on 11 April 2012. The entire complex was officially renamed The Londoner Macau on 8 February 2021.

6. Izmailovo Hotel

Night-time view of Izmailovo Gamma Delta Hotel complex in Moscow. Photo: Loop Images/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

Location : Moscow, Russia

: Moscow, Russia Number of rooms: 5,000

The Izmailovo Hotel is a four-building hotel in the Izmaylovo District of Moscow, Russia. It is the largest hotel in Europe, with 5,000 rooms divided between four buildings: Alpha, Beta, Vega and Gamma-Delta. The facility formerly held the title of the largest hotel in the world from 1980 to 1993.

Izmailovo Tourist Hotel complexes were built to accommodate guests and participants of the 1980 Summer Olympic Games, known as the Games of the XXII Olympiad, which took place in Moscow. The resort has since remained popular among Russians and foreign guests.

7. Wynn Las Vegas & Encore Resort

An exterior view shows guest rooms at Encore Las Vegas (L) illuminated to form the shape of a heart and Wynn Las Vegas with rooms lit up to spell out "#VEGAS STRONG." Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Location : Paradise, Nevada, United States

: Paradise, Nevada, United States Number of rooms: 4,750

Wynn Las Vegas is a luxury resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, United States. The resort is attached to its sister resort, Encore Resort, and both are owned and operated by Wynn Resorts and are located on the site of the old Desert Inn Resort.

Wynn & Encore La Vegas has 4,750 rooms, making it one of the top 10 largest hotels in the world in 2023. Wynn Resorts holds more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any independent hotel company worldwide. It boasts world-class restaurants, top-notch entertainment and nightlife, spas, salons and luxury shopping.

8. Barkhatnye Sezony

Location : Sochi, Russia

: Sochi, Russia Number of rooms: 4,688

The Barkhatnye Sezony resort was first constructed to house Olympians during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. It was the largest hotel in the world when it was finished in 2014, with 8,500 guest rooms. In 2018, the resort sold some buildings, and the number of rooms decreased to 4,688. It is the eighth largest hotel in the world in 2023 by number of rooms.

9. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Exterior photo of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino November 10, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Location : Paradise, Nevada, United States

: Paradise, Nevada, United States Number of rooms: 4,426

Mandalay Bay is a 43-story luxury resort and casino in the heart of the vibrant Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. It is surrounded by many restaurants, casinos, and tourist attractions. It opened on 2 March 1999 on the former site of the Hacienda Hotel-Casino.

The 43-story tower includes a Four Seasons hotel, which has rooms on floors 35 through 39. The hotel has 4,426 rooms, making it one of the largest resorts in the world. It is owned by Vici Properties and The Blackstone Group and operated by MGM Resorts International.

10. Luxor Las Vegas

The Luxor Hotel & Casino obelisk, located at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip is seen on March 18, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: George Rose

Source: Getty Images

Location : Paradise, Nevada, United States

: Paradise, Nevada, United States Number of rooms: 4,408

Luxor Las Vegas is a 30-story casino resort at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The hotel is owned and operated by MGM Resorts International. It has a 120,000-square-foot casino with over 2,000 slot machines and 87 table games.

The casino opened in 1993 and has been refurbished and enlarged multiple times. The complex's design was renovated following renovations, and its capacity was expanded to 4,408 rooms, including 442 suites. The resort's rooms line the internal walls of the pyramid-shaped main tower and the 22-story twin ziggurat towers.

The largest hotel in the world is the First World Hotel in Malaysia, with 7,351 rooms divided between two buildings. The largest single resort building is MGM Grand Las Vegas, with 5,124 rooms in one building.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the most beautiful cities in Nigeria. Nigeria, a vibrant and diverse West African country, is home to many gorgeous cities that fascinate with their distinct blend of culture, history, and natural beauty.

Nigeria has many towns with lots of places to visit and have fun. Each city offers a distinct tapestry of colours, flavours, and experiences, from the bustling metropolises to the serene coastal towns. Discover some magnificent cities you should visit in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng