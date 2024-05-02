Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has waded into the ongoing drama between Wizkid and Davido

In a new video on his Instagram page, the movie star linked Star Boy’s social media antics to the loss of his mother

A number of netizens reacted to Yul’s video with some of them agreeing with him and others slamming him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has joined the growing list of celebrities to wade into the drama between Ayo Balogun Wizkid and David ‘Davido’ Adeleke.

Days after Wizkid fired shots at Davido and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy on social media, the controversial movie star shared his two cents online.

Yul Edochie comments on Wizkid and Davido's fight. Photos: @yuledochie, @davido, @wizkidnews

In a video posted on his official Instagram page, Yul revealed that he knew the problem with Wizkid. Not stopping there, he also explained how the Grammy-winning singer’s mother’s demise has continued to greatly affect him.

According to Yul, Wizkid lives in a world where people would rather give you pain than love. He added that the music star would have been able to manage his grief better if he had someone who loved him beside him to guide him on the things to do.

Yul said in part:

“Many people would not understand what is happening to Wizkid but I will tell you, it’s the pain of losing his mother, Wizkid is going through the pain of losing his mother, it’s a terrible pain. You see that pain of losing a loved one is a terrible one I tell you, it’s a pain that will make you question God and question life, It’s a pain that will make you throw caution to the wind and sometimes even want to take your life, a pain that will make you keep asking yourself what’s the point of all the hustle and the achievement, sometimes even make you disrespectful and say a lot of things, a pain that will make you question your existence and make you wonder what are we doing here? What’s the point of all the hustle when someone can just drop dead at any time, believe me it’s a terrible pain, that’s what is happening to Wizkid and unfortunately we live in a world that will rather give you more pain than love. It only gets better if you have a loved one, someone who understands the pain you’re going through and will be there to help you ease the pain, be there to help you know when you’re crossing the line and tell you ‘don’t post this, don’t say this’, someone that helps you calm your nerves and the pain. It’s more difficult when you don’t have that loved one.”

Take it easy bro - Yul Edochie tells Wizkid

Also in the video, Yul Edochie directly addressed Wizkid and advised him to take things easy. The movie star explained that the singer’s mum would want to see him thriving and doing his thing.

The actor went on to call Star Boy one of the greatest musicians in Africa and that he was a fan of him and Davido. He said:

“Big Wiz, you have fans who love you, take it easy bro, I know that pain. Your mother is in a better place, take it from me, God knows best and we can’t question Him, everybody go go there o, I know your mum will want you to keep going and doing your thing. Truth is you’re one of the greatest artistes on the continent of Africa, I’m a big fan of you Wizkid, I’m also a big fan of Davido, you guys have done great, just take it easy.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie advices Wizkid

Yul Edochie’s video addressing Wizkid’s recent behaviour and his fall out with Davido caught the attention of netizens and raised interesting reactions. Read some of them below:

kufreymorgan:

“omniknowest, use your real voice ohhh, I forgot, this is your cl0ut voice.”

showsammy:

“Davido lost his precious son!”

moyyie1:

“Stop worry about other people and worry about urself no one ask u.”

Obasi_polycarp:

“You mustn’t put mouth for everything sir.”

francisca.ovatt:

“Sadly that’s the world we live in I pray God strengthen him.”

okorie.nonye:

“You way loss your son did it pain you?”

egbe_janine:

“The year kambili di3d that is e year u termed as Ur best year. Were u also pained? Baba I beg get lost.”

lilyiyke_empire:

“Did u feel dat pain when u lost ur first son rather dat year was ur best year abeg oga shut up.”

flaeky:

“DAvido has lost his mum and son.”

vickyjames_official1:

“Now this is the Yul we all knew…. Watched to the end and I can understand it takes one who’s been there to be able to feel the pain of another who’s in. You said well sir ❤️ big Wiz brace up and continue in your craft. The sky is big enough for everyone to be Star. Let love lead ❤️.”

