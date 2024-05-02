K1 De Ultimate is happy that his lawyer daughter Bashirat Damilola has bagged a political appointment with the Lagos state government

Damilola is now a Senior Special Adviser on Tourism to the Lagos state and her father has thanked the government for the honor

While performing at a birthday party, he said that his daughter has been disturbing him to thank Sanwo-Olu for the appointment

Foremost Nigerian singer, Alhaji Ayinde Marshal, professionally known as K1 De Ultimate, is excited that one of his daughters, Bashirat Damilola, has bagged a political appointment with the Lagos state government.

Damilola who wrote a tribute to late Mohbad has been made a Senior Special Adviser to the Lagos state government on Tourism. The elated father showed appreciation for the kind gesture at a party.

While performing at the birthday party of Oba Sikiru Olamide Apena, the Fuji artist thanked the governor of Lagos state for the honor given to his daughter.

KWAM 1's daughter bags political appointment. Photo credit @jidesano-olu/@damimarshall_/@kingwasiuayindemarshal

K1 says daughter asked her to sing

While performing at the event, the music maestro said that his daughter has been disturbing him to appreciate the governor for her appointment.

He noted that Sanwo-Olu has done well as he also sang the praises of his daughter, who accused Iyanya of a song a few years ago.

Below is the video:

K1De Uiltmate accuses Tinubu

Legit.ng had reported that Fuji artist, KWAM 1, joined other Nigerians to lament about the state of the country.

In a video that went viral, he slammed President Tinubu noting that policies were pushing Nigerians into misery and suffering.

Though he is an ardent supporter of the party in power and that of the president. He didn't mince words in the video and many were shocked by his utterance.

KWAM 1 features 9ice in Tinubu's victory song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that KWAM1 and his junior colleague, 9ice, had composed a new song after Bola Ahmed Tinubu was elected to power.

The song was titled 'Balabuee to the seat of power' and it also came as a shade as they sang about how Tinubu made his opponent succumb at the polls.

9ice who is known for using Yoruba proverbs and lyrics displayed rich Yoruba traditional heritage in the song.

