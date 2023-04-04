Who is Aidan Hutchinson’s mom? Get to know Melissa Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson's mom, Melissa Hutchinson, is a well-known photographer, former model, and entrepreneur from the United States of America. Additionally, she loves fashion. In 2020, she became the brand ambassador for Savvi Clothing.

Melissa Hutchinson came to prominence for being the mother of Aidan Hutchinson, an American football defensive end for the Detroit Lions of the National Football League (NFL). The American photographer went viral in November 2021 after she helped her son celebrate Michigan's 42-27 rivalry victory over Ohio State.

Profile summary

Full name Melissa Sinkevics Hutchinson Gender Female Date of birth 13 July 1972 Age 50 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Dearborn, Michigan, United States. Current residence Plymouth, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Kathy Bernardi Morley Father Unknown Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Chris Hutchinson Children 3 Profession Photographer, entrepreneur, former model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @melissahutch

Melissa Hutchinson's biography

Melissa Hutchinson was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, United States of America. She is the daughter of Kathy Bernardi Morley. The former model grew up alongside her brother, Richard Jr. and sister, Hayley.

How old is Melissa Hutchinson? Melissa Hutchinson's age is 50 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 July 1972. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

She attended Divine Child High School. The American photographer then proceeded to the University of Michigan, where she graduated in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in LSA.

What does Aidan Hutchinson's mom do for a living?

Melissa is a well-known photographer. She, however, began her career as a model and even became Miss Michigan Teen USA in 1988. From 1982 to June 1998, she worked as a fashion model for Productions Plus.

She also got an opportunity to work for Ford Motor Company as a spokesperson and model for the concept vehicle Mach III. She worked for the company from September 1992 and April 1993. She also worked for the Buick company as a spokesperson and model for line and concept vehicles from 1993 to 1998.

Melissa then left modelling and started her photography studio, Storybook Child Photography. After nearly a decade, she changed her company name to Melissa Hutchinson Photography. Since 2016, she has shared her exemplary skills in photography through her professional Instagram account and

The mother of three also frequently posts pictures together with his son, daughters and even her husband at various events on her Instagram account. Besides photography, Melissa is also into the fashion industry. The American entrepreneur was revealed as a brand ambassador of Savvi Clothing in 2020.

Is Melissa Hutchinson married?

Melissa has been married to Chris Hutchinson since 24 June 1995. Chris is an American former college football player. They have been married for over 27 years as of 2023. He works as an emergency room physician at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich. Aidan Hutchinson's parents met at the University of Michigan in the 1990s, where they were both students.

Chris and Melissa have two more children apart from Aidan. They include Mia and Aria. Mia is a digital artist and photographer, while Aria is a model. She was named Miss Michigan USA in 2022.

What is Melissa Hutchinson's height?

The famous photographer is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Melissa Hutchinson? She is a former model, artistic photographer, and entrepreneur from the United States. Where is Melissa Hutchinson from? She was born in Dearborn, Michigan, United States of America. How old is Aidan Hutchinson's mother? The American former model is 50 years as of April 2023. She was born in 1972. How much is Aidan Hutchinson's mom worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. Who is Melissa Hutchinson married to? The popular photographer has been married to American former college football player Chris since 1995. What is Melissa Hutchinson's height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Aidan Hutchinson's mom, Melissa Hutchinson, is an American former model, photographer and entrepreneur. Aside from her career, she is a wife and a mother of three children. Her husband, Chris Hutchinson, is a physician at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

