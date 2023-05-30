Nigerian stock market experiencing a significant boost in the wake of President Bola Tinubu's assumption of office

Data shows that after 8 hours of trading, Over N1.51trn was made from the stock market on Tuesday

The early indications of a pro-market stance have created an atmosphere of optimism and enthusiasm

In a remarkable display of investor confidence, the Nigerian stock market experienced a significant surge, with investors raking in over N1.51 trillion after trading on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Tuesday is the first trading day after the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's 16th president.

Tinubu has promised to implement reforms, and investors are excited Photo credit: @presidency

This historic rise, representing the highest daily gain this year, has market participants reacted to Tinubu's plan reforms.

In his inauguration statement, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of a unified exchange rate and a reduction in interest rates to stimulate investment in the country.

This was received well by investors, both local and foreign.

How the market recorded a remarkable performance

Legit.ng analysis of the market data obtained from NGX showed that the key performance indicators of the Nigerian stock market, the All-Share Index (ASI), and the equities Market Capitalisation, witnessed a remarkable increase of 5.23 percent.

The ASI soared from the preceding trading day's low of 52,973.88 points to an impressive 55,745.74 points.

Also the market capitalization rose from N28.845 trillion to N30.353 trillion, indicating a N1.5 trillion increase.

Furthermore, Trading activity was vibrant, with investors engaging in 9,916 deals and exchanging 1,078,230,806 shares valued at N15.799 billion.

The positive year-to-date (YtD) return of the stock market also climbed to 8.77 percent.

Most traded stocks and value

Access Corporation, FBN Holdings, Transcorp, UBA, and GTCO were among the most traded stocks.

Access: N2.45bn

GTCO: N2.18bn

Zenith: N1.92bn

FBNH: N1.75bn

MTNN: N883m

UBA: N831m

Dangote Cement: N756m

Stanbic: N515m

Presco: N514m

Lafarge: N405m

Which shares gain the most

Several stocks showed substantial gains during the trading session. Nigerian Breweries, Jaiz Bank, FCMB Group, and Eterna emerged as the top performers. Nigerian Breweries saw its share price rise from N38.50 to N42.35, reflecting a 10 percent increase.

Eterna experienced a significant surge from N7 to N7.70, representing a 10 percent rise, while FCMB Group rallied from N4.20 to N4.62, adding 42 kobo or 10 percent to its share price.

The question now that will be in the minds of investors is how long will the market rally continue.

