The Federal government savings bonds have been listed on the Nigerian Exchange for trading

This development means retail investors can choose to invest in FGN bonds with a starting price of N5,000

Interest for the bonds will be paid every quarter, and the principal will be paid at maturity in two years' time

The federal government has listed two additional FGN Savings Bonds on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) trading platform.

This was disclosed in a notice by NGX Head of Listings Regulation Department, Godstime Iwenekhai.

According to the notice, the savings bonds issued to investors were admitted on the Exchange on Thursday, 31 August 2023.

The notice reads:

“Trading Licence Holders are hereby notified that the August 2023 Issue of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds was listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, 31 August 2023. This is for your information and necessary action, please”.

What is FGN bonds

The FGN savings bond is an investment instrument targeted at retail investors with a minimum subscription of N5,000.

It encourages savings an allows investors to make more money than traditional savings accounts, with interest paid every quarter and the principal paid at maturity.

Details of the FGN bonds

According to details from the notice, the amount issued under the 9.634 percent FGNSB AUG 2025 was 421,763,000.00 at 421,763 units with 2-year tenor and maturity date at August 16, 2025.

Also, the amount issued under 10.634 per cent FGNSB AUG 2026 was 1,057,470,000.00 at 1,057,470 units with a 3-year tenor and maturity date at 16 August 2026.

It also stated that the coupon payment for the issued FGN Savings Bond will be August 16, February 16, May 16, November 16, Punch reports.

Also, the statement stated that, the subscription offer will last for four days- between the 4th and 8th of September 2023.

The bonds are due on September 13, 2025, for the two-year bonds and September 13, 2026, for the three-year bonds.

