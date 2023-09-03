Global site navigation

Local editions

Full Results: Winners Emerge in Edo LGA Election as PDP Clears All Seats
Politics

Full Results: Winners Emerge in Edo LGA Election as PDP Clears All Seats

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Benin, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in all 18 Local Government Areas during the Edo state local government election conducted on Saturday, September 2.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The election took place in all 18 local government areas across Edo North, Edo Central, and Edo South senatorial districts, with prominent political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) contesting for Chairmanship and Councillorship positions in all wards.

Edo LGA election-Obaseki
Full Results: Winners Emerge in Edo LGA Election as PDP Clears All Seats
Source: Facebook

Below are the results released by the state independent electoral commission, as reported by Channels TV.

Edo state LGA elections full results

PDP: 16077

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

APC: 2519

LP: 2536

Ovia South West

  • APC: 5361
  • LP: 3216
  • PDP: 10,721
  • Total Registered: 89,897
  • Accredited: 21,442
  • Invalid: 429

Read also

Apply: INEC begins recruitment of ad-Hoc staff for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

Uhunmwode Local Government

Adodo O. Kenneth of PDP Declared

  • APC: 2317
  • LP: 1436
  • PDP: 15,615
  • Total Registered: 68,474
  • Accredited: 19,461
  • Valid; 19,431
  • Invalid: 27

Owan West Local Government

Ahonsi Dickson Idojemu of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 3825
  • LP: 2365
  • PDP: 13, 171
  • Total Registered:
  • Accredited: 19
  • Valid:
  • Invalid: 63

Akoko Edo Local Government

Tajudeen Alade Suleiman of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 5369
  • LP: 2083
  • PDP: 21,417
  • Total Registered: 95,711
  • Accredited: 28,957
  • Valid: 28, 957
  • Invalid: 10

Etsako East Local Government

Ato Benedicta of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 4076
  • LP: 1711
  • PDP: 16, 428
  • Total Registered:
  • Accredited:
  • Valid: 22, 269
  • Invalid:

Etsako Central Local Government

Obomigie Imokhae Solomon of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 7, 896
  • LP: 4, 606
  • PDP: 30, 594

Etsako West Local Government

Zimbiril Marvelous of PDP is Declared Winner

  • APC: 29, 445
  • LP: 23, 832
  • PDP: 98, 046
  • Total Registered:
  • Accredited:
  • Valid:
  • Invalid:

Ikpoba-Okha Local Government

Read also

Nigerian stock market soars to 15-year high, as Dangote, Rabiu, Otedola, others pocket billions

DR. ERIC IYOBA OSAYANDE of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 3, 085
  • LP: 3, 857
  • PDP: 27, 768
  • Total Registered: 166,035
  • Accredited: 38,566
  • Valid: 37, 795
  • Invalid: 771

Ovia North East Local Government

Collins Osamede Ogbewe of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 636
  • LP: 617
  • PDP: 4, 869
  • Total Registered: 50, 554
  • Accredited: 6, 176
  • Valid: 6, 165
  • Invalid: 11

Igueben Local Government

Asueleme Clement of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 557
  • LP: 660
  • PDP: 5, 262
  • Total Registered: 63, 473
  • Accredited: 6, 551
  • Valid: 6, 540
  • Invalid: 11

Esan Central Local Government

Iyoha Paul of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 23, 885
  • LP: 14, 331
  • PDP: 47, 771
  • Total Registered: 129, 850
  • Accredited: 97, 299
  • Valid: 95, 942
  • Invalid: 1911

Orhionmwon Local Government

Ugiagbe Newman Oghomwen of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 1616
  • LP: 1737
  • PDP: 14, 904
  • Total Registered:
  • Accredited:
  • Valid: 18, 317
  • Invalid: 21

Esan West Local Government

Aigbogun O. Collins of PDP Declared Winner

Read also

“We have rights”: Group drags acting CBN governor Shonubi to court, makes demands

  • APC: 1, 665
  • LP: 2, 183
  • PDP: 11, 963
  • Total Registered: 83, 811
  • Accredited: 15, 875
  • Valid: 15, 866
  • Invalid: 9

Esan South East Local Government

Imadegbeho Luis of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 1344
  • LP: 791
  • PDP: 16072
  • Total Registered:
  • Accredited:
  • Valid: 15, 866
  • Invalid:

Esan North East Local Government

Inegbe Paul of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 5550
  • LP: 3298
  • PDP: 20, 702
  • Total Registered: 101,006
  • Accredited: 29,680
  • Valid:
  • Invalid: 16

Owan East Local Government

Prince Aminu Kadiri of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 12, 203
  • LP: 7695
  • PDP: 35, 380
  • Total Registered:
  • Accredited:
  • Valid:
  • Invalid:

Egor Local Government

Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia of PDP Declared Winner

  • APC: 8, 308
  • LP: 10, 188
  • PDP: 70, 293
  • Total Registered: 347, 076
  • Accredited: 92, 554
  • Valid: 91, 047
  • Invalid: 1506

Oredo Local Government

Dr. Obaseki Tom Osazee of PDP Declared Winner

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel