Full Results: Winners Emerge in Edo LGA Election as PDP Clears All Seats
Benin, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in all 18 Local Government Areas during the Edo state local government election conducted on Saturday, September 2.
The election took place in all 18 local government areas across Edo North, Edo Central, and Edo South senatorial districts, with prominent political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) contesting for Chairmanship and Councillorship positions in all wards.
Below are the results released by the state independent electoral commission, as reported by Channels TV.
Edo state LGA elections full results
PDP: 16077
APC: 2519
LP: 2536
Ovia South West
- APC: 5361
- LP: 3216
- PDP: 10,721
- Total Registered: 89,897
- Accredited: 21,442
- Invalid: 429
Uhunmwode Local Government
Adodo O. Kenneth of PDP Declared
- APC: 2317
- LP: 1436
- PDP: 15,615
- Total Registered: 68,474
- Accredited: 19,461
- Valid; 19,431
- Invalid: 27
Owan West Local Government
Ahonsi Dickson Idojemu of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 3825
- LP: 2365
- PDP: 13, 171
- Total Registered:
- Accredited: 19
- Valid:
- Invalid: 63
Akoko Edo Local Government
Tajudeen Alade Suleiman of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 5369
- LP: 2083
- PDP: 21,417
- Total Registered: 95,711
- Accredited: 28,957
- Valid: 28, 957
- Invalid: 10
Etsako East Local Government
Ato Benedicta of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 4076
- LP: 1711
- PDP: 16, 428
- Total Registered:
- Accredited:
- Valid: 22, 269
- Invalid:
Etsako Central Local Government
Obomigie Imokhae Solomon of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 7, 896
- LP: 4, 606
- PDP: 30, 594
Etsako West Local Government
Zimbiril Marvelous of PDP is Declared Winner
- APC: 29, 445
- LP: 23, 832
- PDP: 98, 046
- Total Registered:
- Accredited:
- Valid:
- Invalid:
Ikpoba-Okha Local Government
DR. ERIC IYOBA OSAYANDE of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 3, 085
- LP: 3, 857
- PDP: 27, 768
- Total Registered: 166,035
- Accredited: 38,566
- Valid: 37, 795
- Invalid: 771
Ovia North East Local Government
Collins Osamede Ogbewe of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 636
- LP: 617
- PDP: 4, 869
- Total Registered: 50, 554
- Accredited: 6, 176
- Valid: 6, 165
- Invalid: 11
Igueben Local Government
Asueleme Clement of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 557
- LP: 660
- PDP: 5, 262
- Total Registered: 63, 473
- Accredited: 6, 551
- Valid: 6, 540
- Invalid: 11
Esan Central Local Government
Iyoha Paul of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 23, 885
- LP: 14, 331
- PDP: 47, 771
- Total Registered: 129, 850
- Accredited: 97, 299
- Valid: 95, 942
- Invalid: 1911
Orhionmwon Local Government
Ugiagbe Newman Oghomwen of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 1616
- LP: 1737
- PDP: 14, 904
- Total Registered:
- Accredited:
- Valid: 18, 317
- Invalid: 21
Esan West Local Government
Aigbogun O. Collins of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 1, 665
- LP: 2, 183
- PDP: 11, 963
- Total Registered: 83, 811
- Accredited: 15, 875
- Valid: 15, 866
- Invalid: 9
Esan South East Local Government
Imadegbeho Luis of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 1344
- LP: 791
- PDP: 16072
- Total Registered:
- Accredited:
- Valid: 15, 866
- Invalid:
Esan North East Local Government
Inegbe Paul of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 5550
- LP: 3298
- PDP: 20, 702
- Total Registered: 101,006
- Accredited: 29,680
- Valid:
- Invalid: 16
Owan East Local Government
Prince Aminu Kadiri of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 12, 203
- LP: 7695
- PDP: 35, 380
- Total Registered:
- Accredited:
- Valid:
- Invalid:
Egor Local Government
Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia of PDP Declared Winner
- APC: 8, 308
- LP: 10, 188
- PDP: 70, 293
- Total Registered: 347, 076
- Accredited: 92, 554
- Valid: 91, 047
- Invalid: 1506
Oredo Local Government
Dr. Obaseki Tom Osazee of PDP Declared Winner
