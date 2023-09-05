BBNaija All Stars Whitemoney has refused to give up on his quest to make a name for himself in the music industry

Whitemoney, during a recent diary session, revealed he would win the prestigious Grammy Award someday

The reality star's bold declaration has since stirred reactions from viewers of the show, as many mocked him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Big Brother Naija BBNaija (All-Stars) Whitemoney remains keen on pursuing a career in the music industry amid criticism that trailed some of his songs.

Whitemoney, during a diary session on Tuesday, September 5, declared he would win the prestigious Grammy Award as he believes he is one of the greatest artists in Africa.

Whitemoney says he is one of the greatest singers in Africa. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

The reality star was heard saying:

“By the grace of God, I know I am one of the greatest highlife musicians and Afro musicians to come out of West Africa because I know I am talented.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“And by the grace of God,’ Whitemoney added, ‘I will win the Grammy.”

Watch the video below:

After he won the BBNaija 6th edition in 2021, Whitemoney has gone on to drop some songs like “Selense, Rosemary, Your Life, Oyoyo, among others.

He has also been dragged for daring to pursue a career in the music industry.

Netizens react as Whitemoney declares he would win a Grammy Award

Following his declaration, netizens have flooded social media to share different reactions.

See some of them below:

a_shley76:

"Win headis first ."

loyalty__1972:

"Just come outside let potable sign u ."

scofield10903:

"Nothing Wey no sure, believe and just pray that’s all, even wetin you wish yourself no come true, at least make success end life."

ekwuogor:

"Win headies first oga....U don jump go grammies."

dbrown634:

"Capping rubbish go and be cooking."

yemmiiy:

"God no fit answer the prayer guy no dey deceive yourself."

silvaboymusic:

"Gather here if you believe youngiduuu will first him to collect Grammy ."

blinga_01:

"Big brother Grammy abi."

Did Whitemoney lose his Instagram page?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Whitemoney lost his Instagram account for the second time.

Recall that the singer lost the same account to a Caucasian hacker, who boldly deleted some of Whitemoney's pictures.

In the latest update, the white guy changed Whitemoney's profile picture to his and shared six pictures on the page.

Source: Legit.ng