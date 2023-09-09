Videos from singer Asake's concert at the Barclays Center in New York are trending on social media

A clip showed the moment Asake performed with a baby on stage, another clip showed UK rapper Central Cee, Fireboy DML in attendance

The fun videos from the sold-out show Asake thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs as they sang along in excitement

Afrobeats superstar Asake is trending on social media following the success of the sold-out show at the iconic 19,000-capacity Barclays Center in New York on Friday, September 8.

Asake, who recently sold out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, is now the first Afrobeats artist to headline and sell out the Barclays Centre.

Different videos from the event are trending online as Asake thrilled fans with some of his hit songs, including Lonely At The Top and Sungba.

Below is a video of Asake and a baby on stage:

Below is a video of Asake, Fireboy DML and UK rapper Central Cee at the backstage:

Netizens react to Asake's performance with a baby on stage

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Although the baby belonged to dancer Sarah Chips, some netizens claimed the baby was Asake's.

Asake links up with Cuppy

It was a dream come true for DJ Cuppy, as she finally linked up with Asake at an event in New York, USA.

In the video, Cuppy, who was performing as a disc jockey at an event, quickly drew the YBNL star to herself for a picture.

This comes months after the billionaire daughter made headlines for expressing her desire to be a backup singer for Asake.

