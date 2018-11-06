Wasiu Alabi Pasuma’s biography: age, net worth, house, children

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma overcame many ups and downs before becoming a superstar. The Nigerian actor and musician makes incredible Fuji songs. Fújì is a popular Yoruba music genre improvised from wéré/ajísari music. It means "the waking up for sari."

A collage of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma’s pictures. Photo: @officialpasuma (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pasuma is the most famous of all Alabi's stage names. Some fans call him Oganla, Gauzu Fuji, and Ijoba Fuji. He is among the most successful Fuji musicians in west Africa. Fuji started in the 1960s when ajiwere bands added unique elements to their up-all-night Nigerian music genres performances.

Profile summary

Full name Wasiu Alabi Odetola Gender Male Famous as Pasuma, Pasuma Wonder Other nicknames Oganla, Gauzu Fuji, Ijoba Fuji Date of birth November 27, 1967 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 52 years old (as of September 2022) Birthplace Mushin, Lagos State, Nigeria Residence Omole, Lagos State, Nigeria Pry. & Sec. education Muslim Mission Primary School, Nigerian Model High School University Lagos State University Occupation Actor and musician Citizenship Nigerian/American Tribe Yoruba Father Mr Odetola Mother Alhaja Khadijat Iyawo Anobi Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jaiye Kuti (actress) Daughters 8 Sons 2 Religion Islam Baby mamas 3 Net worth N555 million (approximately) Instagram @officialpasuma

Pasuma's biography

Pasuma was born at Mushin in Lagos State but grew up in Kwara State, western Nigeria. He endured so much suffering growing up. Pasuma's parents separated when he was nine years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His mother, Alhaja Khadijat Iyawo Anobi, raised him single-handedly. There are times they eat once a day. Pasuma's mother would urge him to eat everything she served him, for they would have another meal the next day or after many hours.

Pasuma’s dad wanted him to be a medical doctor like himself. The artist's parents did support his passion for music because they believed a white-collar job would give him a better life. Fuji musicians did not earn much at that time. His mother later supported his career choice.

How old is Pasuma now?

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's age is 55 years. The Nigerian star was born on November 27, 1967.

A collage of Wasiu's photos. Photo: @officialpasuma (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Pasuma's father?

People assumed Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's father was Nollywood actor Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu (aka Agbako or Charles Olumo). Alhaji claimed in an interview that he and Pasuma’s mother once had a relationship, and she would take her son on their dates.

Actor Agbako later made it clear that he considered himself Pasuma’s dad but was not his birth father. The actor said his romance with the Fuji singer's mum began when Pasuma was already a toddler. Pasuma revealed that his father is called Odetola. Sources allege he originates from southwest Nigeria and lives in Mushin.

Educational background

Pasuma enrolled at Muslim Mission Primary School in 1973 and joined the Nigerian Model High School six years later. Some of his high school friends loved music, while others enjoyed sports. Pasuma would pull aside the music lovers and sing with them during sports time.

The artist later graduate of Lagos State University, Ojo. He said he could have been a footballer if he were not a musician. Pasuma played for Kodak 1985 Under 17 but never traveled to the World Cup with the team because they dropped him. He does not regret being ousted from the team because it made him focus on his musical destiny.

Pasuma's music career

Pasuma began singing and writing songs at age 17 while in secondary school in 1984. He drew inspiration from K1 De Ultimate (the Talazo 84 hitmaker). Pasuma has over 35 albums, including the debut release, Recognition (1993).

A collage of Pasuma. Photo: @officialpasuma (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The artist had not completed secondary school when he recorded the album with Eru Owa Records. After high school, he released a second album, Choices, and the third one, Orobokibo, which earned him The Best Fuji Artiste at the FMA awards.

Pasuma’s backup vocalists came up with the slang word Orobokibo during rehearsals. The original word, Orobo, means ‘fat women.’ Orobokibo enabled Pasuma to hold his first concert at Benson in 1996.

The artist began performing at Lekki Sunsplash in 1997 with African megastars like Orits Williki, Femi Kuti, and Raskimono. He only performed for a few minutes because the other stars were more popular than him. Pasuma became a recognized brand countrywide a year later.

He won the Best Indigenous Artist of the Year award at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards in 2015. Pasuma did not believe he would beat Olamide, Phyno, and Flavor at this award ceremony.

In 2016, he was nominated for the Best featured Non-Islamic Artiste in Islamic album. Pasuma has collaborated with famous artists like Saheed Osupa and Bola Abimbola. His 2015 My World hip-hop album featured several icons, including Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, and Oritse Femi.

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's songs and albums

The artist has released many Fuji hits songs and one hip-hop album. Here is the list of some of Pasuma’s albums:

• Recognition • Choice • Orobokibo • Computer • The man • Confidence • London experience • London Scope • African Puff Daddy • Entertainer • American • Extervanganzer • Desperado • High and Joker • Judgment • Unique and Superior • Fuji Motion • Maintain and Sustain • Importer and Exporter • Initiator • Stability • In and out • Infinity • Role Model • Feel it • Ability • Yankee Party Time • Sure pass • Influential • Purity • December tonic • Torin tilu • My World (Hip-hop album) • Me, Myself and I • Undefeated • Compatibility • Goodness and Mercy • Wisdom and Maturity

He could do around three albums in a year. Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's Napoli Like Lagos live band performance audio was uploaded on YouTube on April 25, 2022. Some of the singer's most popular songs are:

• Iseju Meji (ft. 9ice) • Whyne am • Kowale • Change • Action (ft. Olamide) • Quality • Olorun Oje (ft. Q dot) • Am on fire (ft. Phyno) • Labe igi (ft. Oritshe Femi) • Oruka • Our Lagos (ft. Patoranking) • Ife (ft. Tiwa Savage) • ogede ti pon • Abo • Oganla (ft. Olamide & Lil Kesh) • Amen (ft. Davido)

The origin of Pasuma's stage names

Wasiu Alabi got the name Pasuma in 1997 from a friend. Temitayo Adeolokun (the CEO of House of Heavy Sounds) saw him being so energetic on stage and called him aside. He said:

“Jibola do you know that the way you bounce and jump about on stage, reminds one of a guy I know who uses a brand of energiser called Pasuma strong?”

Alabi spent several nights thinking about making it his brand name. He eventually replaced his stage name Strong for Wonder with Pasuma. Fans also call him Oganla (or Oga Nla), which means Big Boss.

The artist wanted to use the Big Boss name but realized most people who buy his albums were Yoruba. He, therefore, decided to stick with the Yoruba version to make them know his ancestry. Pasuma's other nicknames from fans include Ijoba Fuji, Anabi Omole, and Omo Ijawo Anabi.

A collage of Pasuma and his son. Photo: @officialpasuma (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Filmography career

Pasuma has featured in Nigerian films like Iyanje, Alenibare, and Gangs of Lagos. He played a major role in a ghetto-inspired movie titled Ogo Mushin, alongside big names like Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Salami, Wasiu Alabi (Pasuma), Mercy Aigbe, Tayo Odueke, Ibrahim Yekini, and Kelvin Ikeduba.

What is Pasuma's net worth?

Sources estimate the musician's net worth as N555 million. He makes money from selling albums, concerts, and brand endorsements. Pasuma worked with the 9japredict sports betting company, Pragmatic Homes real estate company, and Glo telecommunications company.

How much does Pasuma collect per show?

The singer charges $5K–$10K per show, which is around N2.2 million to N4.3 million in Nigerian currency.

Where are Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's houses?

On his 50th birthday, the singer moved his family to an N60 million house at Babington Ashaye street, Omole Phase 1, Lagos State, after renting apartments for about 15 years. He threw a housewarming party on November 27, 2017.

Friends and colleagues in the music industry were in attendance. The five-bedroom European-styled mansion has two spacious living rooms, a kitchen, a gym, and several bathrooms.

It was reported in 2018 that Pasua bought two mansions. The sources claimed Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's houses were in Lagos (Omole and OPIC areas).

The OPIC house cost around N150 million and was acquired for his mum. Fans also believe the singer bought land in Magodo for about N15 million and built the third house.

Pasuma's cars

Some of the cars the singer has been spotted with are a Mercedes G-class G63 (N75million-N90 million), Range Rover Vogue (N33 million), Golf Volkswagen (N8million), Toyota Highlander (N8 million), and Rolls Royce Dawn (N145 million).

A collage of Pasuma with his daughter and mother. Photo: @officialpasuma (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Pasuma have a private jet?

Watch popular videos of Pasuma's private jet on TikTok. He showed fans its cozy interior for the first time in 2016. The singer said the jet cost him N4 billion.

Where is Pasuma's hotel?

The star opened a restaurant in Mushin, Lagos, in 2018 and launched an N100 million hotel at Meran, Lagos, in 2022.

Who is Pasuma's wife?

The Fuji musician has ten children (eight girls and two boys) from three women. Pasuma's first wife is a film producer and actress Jaiye Kuti (born in Ilaro, Ogun State). She is the CEO of Jaylex Aesthetic Production company, specializing in film, television, and video production.

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's children

Some of his children are Wasilat, Oyindamola, Aaliyah, Opeyemi, Amirah, Rookebat, Wariz, Farooq, Barakat, and Wasbar. Pasuma's first child, Wasilat Ajibola, studied at Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Daughter Opeyemi was enlisted in American Navy in 2021. Wasilat said the singer helps his children make good career choices. Pasuma posted Wasilat on her birthday.

Facts about Pasuma

Pasuma has won many honours and awards at home and abroad.

He has US citizenship.

Pasuma's mother comes from Oro in Kwara state, while his father is from Ile-Ife in Osun state.

He dated Yoruba actresses Ayo Adesanya and Flacky Ididowo before marriage.

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma had humble beginnings. Today, he has earned recognition in Nigeria and abroad. The singer has made many positive impacts on the Fuji music industry throughout his career life.

READ ALSO: Fireboy DML biography: Age, real name, girlfriend, Apollo album

Legit.ng recently covered the story of Fireboy DML, one of the fast-rising Afro-Life singers from Nigeria. The musician became popular following the success of his single titled Jealous.

The celebrity is only 26 years old, but he has made significant achievements in his career. He released his sophomore album, Apollo, on August 20, 2020, under the YBNL Nation record label. The 17-track album comes after the success of his debut album Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps, which was released on November 29, 2019.

Source: Legit.ng