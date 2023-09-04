Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie achieved a remarkable milestone in his long-celebrated career

The seasoned movie star was bestowed with a prestigious double honorary doctorate by ISTM University in Togo

In a heartwarming video circulating online, fans and netizens witnessed the touching moment when some academic professionals visited the 76-year-old actor to mark the event

Highly respected Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has been awarded a double honorary doctorate degree by ISTM University, Togo.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the 76-year-old actor was visited by the academic professionals in his sitting room to mark the event.

Pete Edochie bags double honorary doctorate degree at age 76 Credit: @igbohistoryfacts, @petedochie

Source: Instagram

The honour by the ISTM University, Togo, was given to Edochie for his artistic involvement and grooming in the Nigerian creative industry.

The two honours presented by the international university are a Doctorate in Literature, Arts and Lifetime Achievement.

As Edochie accepted the honours, a university spokesman said:

"For all the works he has been doing, and he has been the pioneer in everything that all the younger ones are copying."

See the video below:

Pete Edochie's honorary video sparks reactions online

See how netizens celebrated the icon:

@greatestmind1:

"Yul is a bad person, you can’t bring your daddy’s name down, don’t force him to disown you. Congrats sir, sorry I had to digress congrats on this milestone your legacy will live on for many generations. You represented the Igbo culture well, Ogologo ndu. Ise…Forgive my Igbo."

@daostk:

"Yul is like a rebellious teenager that never grew up. He wants to surpass his dad but instead of achievements he wants to use antics and cheap gimmicks."

@graceoma1911:

"Congratulations to Ebubedike himself."

@KabuchiMichaels:

"Took dmn too long, but ……"

CollinsObineze:

"Strange, for the first time? It seems he has been rejecting this things for long.

"How can he be a Nigerian and no tertiary institution has found him worthy for an honorary degree? Mbanu."

@TheInkhnd:

"An icon. Erudite and exemplary. His aura both in speech and deeds is well known. The Lion of Africa! This award is well deserved! Congratulations Doc."

Kanayo pays homage to Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, a video of two Nollywood veteran actors, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Pete Edochie, meeting and offering each other respect and affection on social media went viral.

Kanayo met Pete in the company of other industry acts as he greeted him with a unique handshake in the now-viral video.

The two legends were excited to see each other.

Source: Legit.ng