Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) is one of the best Nigerian federal universities. It was founded in 1980, and its main campus is located in Owerri West, Imo State. Besides the main campus, the university has three other campuses: Ihiagwa, Umuna, and Nekede. The FUTO cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help you determine whether you qualify to join the institution.

FUTO is a world-class university that nurtures students to excel in science, technology, and enterprise. The learning institution offers various marketable graduate and undergraduate courses for Nigerian and international students. FUTO has a population of over 25,000 students and over 50 professors. If you want to join the university, you should know the FUTO cut-off mark for all courses in 2024/2025.

What is the FUTO cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year?

The 2024/2025 cut-off mark has not been announced. However, the 2023/2024 cut-off mark is 160. They also need to meet departmental marks for various courses before they get admitted into the institution.

FUTO courses and cut-off marks for various courses

The federal institution offers competitive courses for potential students, from arts and statistics to sciences. The FUTO cut-off mark for all courses is 160 to 220 points, categorised into merit, catchment, and ELDS (Educationally Less Developed States).

What is the FUTO cut-off mark for Computer Science?

FUTO offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Computer Science. Students hoping to join FUTO in the 2024/2025 academic year must attain a minimum of 210 points. They should also have at least five credit passes in O'level results, including mathematics and English.

What is the FUTO cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science?

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri, does not offer Science Laboratory Technology. However, the institution offers a similar course called Science Laboratory Technology. The departmental cut-off for Science Laboratory Technology at FUTO is 180.

What is the FUTO cut-off mark for engineering?

The Federal government-owned university offers different engineering courses with varying cut-off marks. Here is a breakdown of the engineering courses and their cut-off points.

Material & Met, Polymer & Textile, and Agricultural Engineering cut-off point is 180.

Electrical and Mechanical Engineering cut-off points are 220.

Petroleum and Civil Engineering cut-off points are 210.

What is the FUTO cut-off mark for medicine and surgery?

If you want to join FUTO to pursue medicine and surgery, you must attain 220 points or more. Candidates must also have at least five O'Level credit passes in mathematics, English, biology, physics, and chemistry.

What is the FUTO cut-off mark for Mechanical Engineering?

The Federal University of Technology Owerri's cut-off mark for the Mechanical Engineering course is 220. To maximise your admission chance, ensure your score exceeds 220 points.

The Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) announced its 2024/2025 intake. The university offers numerous courses both for graduate and undergraduate students. The FUTO cut-off mark for all courses in 2024/2025 is 160 and above.

Does FUTO accept 150?

The Federal University of Technology Owerri does not accept students who have attained 150 points. Potential students must achieve at least 160 points to get admitted.

Are FUTO Post UTME forms for 2023/2024 available?

Registration for the post-UTME screening exercise started on 1 September 2023 and closed on 30 September 2023.

The FUTO cut-off mark for 2024/2025 is at least 160 points. The university offers various courses, each with its minimum entry points. Considering the above cut-off points for different courses, if you want to join The Federal University of Technology Owerri.

