The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, announced different cut-off marks for all categories of tertiary institutions

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks was announced in Abuja on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

JAMB announced that the minimum admissible scores for admissions for the next academic session is150 for universities and 100 for polytechnics.

The examination board added that 100 is the cut-off marks for colleges of education and 140 for colleges of nursing sciences.

This was disclosed via JAMB’s X handle @JAMBHQ on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, announced that it is according to the decision of stakeholders (Heads of Tertiary Institutions).

"The minimum admissible scores for admissions for the next academic session have been fixed at 150 for universities, 100 for polytechnics, 100 for colleges of education and 140 for colleges of nursing sciences by the stakeholders (Heads of Tertiary Institutions)."

Nigerians react to 2025 UTME cut-off marks

@stevefred227

The generation that claim to know too much but yet low brain capacity to pass ordinary JAMB. I pour Una spit.

@iam_harryjuana

omo this generation no know wetin God do for them like this so, my time you go dey beg with your 200+ score for admission, you no go see.

@CollinsAsein

I blame the government for not abolishing JAMB. If they had built vocational training centers all over the country, we wouldn’t be in this mess today, where people go to school just to learn how to speak English, then graduate and still can’t create or produce anything useful with all that school knowledge.

@babygirlola_

The JAMB registrar should honorably resign if he still has any integrity left. This year’s exam has been an abysmal show of shame and reflects a failure in leadership.

P@gging the cutoff at 150/400 for admission to a university spells doom for the future of this country.

@ToheebAlim

Setting the university cutoff mark at 150 is a glaring sign that the standard of education in Nigeria is crumbling. It’s a wakeup call for a total overhaul. These days, people like Peller place more value on social media fame than on formal education because it brings in faster money than what many Master’s degree holders earn. The system is clearly broken

JAMB announces top scorers in 2025 UTME

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the list of the top scorers in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, announced the top three candidates with the highest marks in the just concluded 2025 UTME.

According to the list, all the top three 2025 UTME candidates are males and plan to study Mechanical Engineering.

FG sets minimum age for tertiary school admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government set a minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said 16 years is the minimum age for tertiary institution admission.

Alausa's announcement on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, solidifies a stance that has seen some back-and-forth discussions in the past.

