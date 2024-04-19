Ogun State College of Health Technology courses, fees, and cut-off mark 2024

Ogun State College of Health Technology is a public college situated in Ogun State, Nigeria. It was established on 28 September 1976 and was the first government college in Ogun State. It provides health technology training and certification for the Ilese and neighbouring communities. Discover the Ogun State College of Health Technology courses, fees, and cut-off mark.

Ogun State College of Health Technology was renamed Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences in 2023. It is one of the most competitive health colleges in Nigeria. Like other colleges, this institution of higher learning has outlined its criteria for students willing to join. Ogun State College of Health Technology portal announced the following courses, fees, and cut-off marks for the academic year 2024.

Ogun State College of Health Technology courses

The institution's main objective is to train students to deliver primary health services in the country. To this end, the college offers various competitive programmes, including diplomas and certificates. Here are the schools available at the Ogun State College of Health Technology.

Public Health

Environmental Health

Community Health

Pharmacy and Med. Diagnostic Science

Health Information Management

Dental Health Sciences

Part-time Studies

Ogun State College of Health Technology cut-off mark

OSPOHAS announces its cut-off mark for each course every year. To be eligible to join the institution, you must score 160 and above in the 2023 UTME.

Ogun State College of Health Technology School fees

The institution's management has not announced the 2024/2025 academic year school fees for the newly admitted and returning students. You can contact the institution to get the accurate figures. However, the 2024/2025 academic session fees may remain the same as the previous years.

The application form is N15,000.

New student's school fees N55,000.

Returning student's school fees N40,000.

It is important to note that accommodation and other relevant fees are not part of the above school fees for newly admitted students.

What is the Ogun State College of Health Technology admission portal?

The college's admission portal is on the institution's website. Students can access all the details for admission before applying for their preferred courses.

What is the cut-off mark for Ogun State College of Health?

The official cut-off mark for students aspiring to be admitted into the institution is 160 and above in UTME. Interested candidates are advised to ensure they score above 160 to be considered for admission.

What is the new name of Ogun State College of Health Technology?

The institution was upgraded into a polytechnic on 15 February 2023. It was renamed Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Science. The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, made the announcement.

How much is the Ogun State College of Health form?

Applicants must complete an application form to be admitted to the learning institution, which costs N15,000.

What are the requirements for Ogun State College of Health Technology?

The requirements for admission at the college for national diploma programmes are a minimum of five credits in O-level English language, math, physics, biology, and chemistry in WAEC or NABTEB. You should not have more than two sittings for these exams. Applicants for the national diploma programme should also obtain a JAMB form.

Ogun State College of Health Technology has offered great opportunities for students pursuing health-related programs. The college offers a variety of health sciences courses, and the cut-off mark is 160 and above. The school fee for new students is N55,000, while returning students will pay N40,000.

