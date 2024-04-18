University of Ilesa courses, fees and cut-off mark (2024)

The University of Ilesa (UNILESA) is one of the best universities in Osun State. It was established in 2022 after the Osun State College of Education was upgraded to a full-fledged university. The institution also became the 60th state-owned university and 220th university in the Nigeria University System after the National Universities Commission (NUC) recognised it in November 2022.

The University of Ilesa is built on five core principles: integrity, liberty, excellence, soundness, and audacity. It aims to provide greater access to education opportunities for every student. Its vision is to be the foremost university contributing to sustainable national development and be globally relevant.

University of Ilesa cut-off mark for all courses

The University of Ilesa cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year has not been released. The minimum acceptable cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 admission period is 160. However, each programme has its departmental cut-off point.

The University of Ilesa courses

The University of Ilesa is located in Ilesa, Osun State, Nigeria, and strives to provide quality education to students within and beyond. The university offers high-quality programs categorised into nine faculties and 32 departments. Here is a list of courses and departments available at the university:

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts comprises of four departments, including:

Linguistics

Music

English Language

History and International Studies

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law has only one department, the Department of Law, which is further categorised into two programs. Law courses you can take here include:

LL. B. Private and Commercial Law

LL.B. Public and International Law

Faculties of Medical Sciences

The university offers three faculties of medical sciences: Faculty of Science, Basic Medical Science, and Medical Laboratory Science.

Under these faculties, you will get various departments such as Microbiology, Biochemistry, Anatomy, Physiology, Histopathology and Forensic Medicine, Chemical Pathology and immunology, and Haematology and Blood Transfusion. Some of the medical science programs include:

BSc Medical Laboratory Sciences (MLS)

BSc Microbiology

BSc Anatomy

BSc Physiology

BSc Biochemistry

Faculty of Computing

The Faculty of Computing has two departments, including Computer Science and Cybersecurity. Students can take various courses under this faculty, including:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Cybersecurity

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education is the broadest in the institution, with 12 departments. Some of the departments and programs students can take include:

Department of Computer Science Education: BSc (Ed) Computer Science and BSc (Ed) Integrated Science.

BSc (Ed) Computer Science and BSc (Ed) Integrated Science. Department of Adult Education: B.Ed. Adult and Continuing Education.

B.Ed. Adult and Continuing Education. Department of Arts and Social Science Education: B.A (Ed) English Language, B.Ed. Social Studies, BSc (Ed) Economics, and BSc (Ed) Political Science.

B.A (Ed) English Language, B.Ed. Social Studies, BSc (Ed) Economics, and BSc (Ed) Political Science. Department of Guidance and Counselling: B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling.

B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling. Department of Educational Management: B.Ed. Educational Management.

B.Ed. Educational Management. Departments of Agricultural Science and Business Education: BSc (Ed) Agricultural Science and B.A (Ed) Business Education.

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences has six departments: Accounting, Economics, Tourism and Hospitality, Political Science, Business Administration, and Transport Planning and Logistic Studies. Some of the courses under the faculty include:

BSc Economics

BSc Tourism and Hospitality

BSc Transport Planning and Logistic Studies

BSc Political Science

Faculty of Nursing

The Faculty of Nursing gives students a holistic approach to public healthcare. The faculty has four departments: Community or Public Health, Maternal and Child Health, Medical Surgical, and Mental Health and Psychiatric Nursing. As a student, you can enrol in programs like:

BSc Public Health

BNSc. Nursing Science

University of Ilesa courses and fees

The University of Ilesa tuition fees and other essential charges like medical and examination fees vary by course. Here is a breakdown of the academic session fees:

Program Fee Art (Linguistics, History and International Relations, Music, English Language) N290,500 Education (English, Political Science, Guidance and Counselling, Music, Business, Educational Management, Social Studies, etc. N290,500 Science Education (Computer, Integrated, and Agricultural Sciences) N320,500 Management Sciences (Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics) N316,000 Public Health N375,500 Tourism and Hospitality Management N330,500 Nursing N825,500 Medical Laboratory Science N725,50

What are the requirements for the University of Ilesa?

The institution has strict admission requirements, making it easier for new students to understand what they need before filling out the application form. Some of the requirements for University of Ilesa include:

Candidates must change their previous choice of university to the University of Ilesa, Osun State, as the first choice on the JAMB portal.

Candidates are to pay N2,000 into the university-dedicated account as a screening fee.

The minimum University of Ilesa cut-off mark is 160. However, depending on the JAMB subject combination, each course has its minimum cut-off mark.

Eligible candidates to have credit passes in at least five relevant subjects with not more than two sittings in SSCE, NECO, or NABTEB.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old to qualify for admission.

University of Ilesa recruitment process

The University of Ilesa has a straightforward application process for fresher and direct entry and pre-degree admission. The University of Ilesa recruitment process, whether through pre-degree or fresher and direct entry application, involves the following steps:

Visit the official institution's website and click "Start Registration" to start the payment process. Fill in personal information on the pop-up form. Make a payment on the Remita pop-up. Copy and keep the application ID generated on the "Payment Successful" page. Click "Proceed to Application Form" on the "Payment Successful" page. You will have some data if your record exists in the database. Fill in the rest of the missing data. Upload your 200x200 passport photograph, 200 Kbs at maximum. Fill out the biodata form and click "Next Page" to continue. You can also click "Save" to continue after making the payment. Fill out the qualification form and preview. Print the "Preview" page to finish the application.

Note: Pre-degree candidates must pay N17,500, while fresher and direct-entry candidates must pay N4,000 as an admission fee. The application process is also scheduled to end on 31st March 2024.

How to check your admission status

To check your admission status, follow these steps:

Visit the University of Ilesa portal results checker. Enter your JAMB login details, such as your username and password. Once logged in, scroll down and click on "Check Admission Status". You can also click "Access my CAPS" to get detailed admission results.

Is the University of Ilesa a federal university?

The University of Ilesa became the 60th state-owned university after the National Universities Commission recognized it in 2022. Therefore, it is owned by the State Government of Osun.

Does the University of Ilesa offer nursing?

The University of Ilesa offers nursing courses under the Faculty of Nursing, categorised into four departments. Some of the nursing programs include B.NSc. Nursing Science and B.Sc. Public Health.

For any further inquiries, you can reach out to the institution through the following contacts:

Address: University of Ilesa, Ilesa, P.M.B 5089, Nigeria

University of Ilesa, Ilesa, P.M.B 5089, Nigeria Phone: 08033711404, 08034551464/+234 803 0000 000

08033711404, 08034551464/+234 803 0000 000 Email: info@uniilesa.edu.ng/support@uniilesa.edu.ng

The University of Ilesa is a dedicated institution that strives to offer students top-notch knowledge and help them excel in their life goals. Since 2022, the institution has proven competitive in providing a wide range of courses that cut across all the vital aspects of life.

