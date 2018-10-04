DELSU cut-off mark in JAMB for all courses in 2024
Delta State University (DELSU) is a reputable institution in Nigeria. Established in 1992, it has since grown to become a prominent university in the country. The main campus is situated in Abraka, Delta State, with additional campuses in Oleh and Anwai-Asaba. DELSU offers a diverse array of programmes across its eleven faculties, providing students with opportunities for higher education in various fields of study.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- DELSU cut-off mark in JAMB
- DELSU departmental cut-off mark
- What is DELSU cut-off mark for computer science?
- What is DELSU cut-off mark for mass communication?
- What DELSU cut-off mark for medicine?
- What is the cut-off mark for law in DELSU?
- What is the cut-off mark for nursing in DELSU?
- Does DELSU accept 150?
- Does DELSU accept second choice?
- How to calculate DELSU cut-off mark
- What is DELSU school fees?
DELSU is committed to providing quality education and research opportunities to its students. It has grown significantly since its inception and has become one of Nigeria's leading institutions of higher learning. DELSU's campus has modern facilities and resources to support academic and extracurricular activities.
DELSU cut-off mark in JAMB
Delta State University Abraka's cut-off mark is 150. However, this is just the general minimum requirement. In addition to the JAMB score, DELSU has departmental cut-off marks, which vary depending on the programme.
DELSU departmental cut-off mark
Departmental cut-off mark vary by programme. The table below shows all DELSU courses and their cut-off marks.
1. Faculty of Agriculture
The Faculty of Agriculture has eight programmes. Below are the cut-off marks for each of the programmes.
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Agribusiness Management
|40
|40
|Agric. Economics
|40
|40
|Agric. Extension
|40
|40
|Animal Science
|40
|40
|Crop Science
|40
|40
|Fisheries
|40
|40
|Forestry & Wild Life
|40
|40
|Soil Science (Agronomy)
|40
|40
2. Faculty of Art
The Faculty of Arts has ten programmes. Below are the cut-off marks for each of the programmes.
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|English & Literary Studies
|45
|42
|Fine & Applied Arts
|40
|40
|French
|40
|40
|History & Inter. Studies
|48
|45
|Linguistics
|40
|40
|Linguistics / Urhobo
|40
|40
|Music
|40
|40
|Philosophy
|45
|40
|Religious Studies
|40
|40
|Theatre Arts
|48
|40
3. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences has several programmes, and their cut-off marks are as follows:
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Nursing Science
|67
|62
|Anatomy and Cell Biology
|50
|45
|Medical Biochemistry
|50
|45
|Pharmacology
|50
|45
|50
|45
4. Faculty of Clinical Medicine
The Faculty of Clinical Medicine offers several programmes, and their merit cut-off mark is as follows:
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Medicine and Surgery
|70
|65
|Dentistry
|67
|62
5. Faculty of Education
The Faculty of Education is one of the most popular faculties in the institution, with over 10 programmes.
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Agric. Education
|40
|40
|Biology Education
|40
|40
|Business Education
|40
|40
|Chemistry Education
|40
|40
|Computer Education
|40
|40
|Early Childhood Education
|40
|40
|Economics Education
|40
|40
|English Education
|42
|42
|Fine Art Education
|40
|40
|French Education
|40
|40
|Geography Education
|40
|40
|Guidance & Counselling Education
|40
|40
|Health and Safety Education
|40
|40
|History Education
|40
|40
|Home Economics Education
|40
|40
|Human Kinetics, Recreation and Sport Science
|40
|40
|Integrated Science Education
|40
|40
|Library & Information Science Education
|40
|40
|Mathematics Education
|40
|40
|Music Education
|40
|40
|Physics Education
|40
|40
|Political Science Education
|40
|40
|Religious Studies Education
|40
|40
|Social Science Education (social studies)
|40
|40
|Technical Education
|40
|40
|Educational Management (Econs.)
|40
|40
|Educational Management (History & Int. Std..)
|40
|40
|Educational Management (Pol. Sci.)
|40
|40
6. Faculty of Engineering
The cut-off mark for those interested in pursuing any engineering course is as follows:
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Chemical Engineering
|45
|45
|Civil Engineering
|45
|45
|Electrical Engineering
|45
|45
|Electrical Engineering
|48
|45
|Electrical Engineering
|45
|45
7. Faculty of Law
Law is one of the most competitive programmes in Nigeria. The programme's cut-off mark is always high.
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Law
|62
|60
8. Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences deals with academic programmes and research related to various aspects of business, accounting and management.
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Accounting and Finance
|52
|50
|Banking & Finance
|45
|46
|Business Administration
|50
|42
|Entrepreneurship
|45
|42
|Marketing
|45
|42
|Public Administration
|45
|42
|Office and Informational Mgt.
|45
|42
9. Faculty of Pharmacy
Below are the UTME and direct entry DELSU cut-off marks for the pharmacy programme.
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Pharmacy
|63
|60
10. Faculty of Sciences
The Faculty of Sciences offers various programmes. The merit cut-off marks include:
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Animal & Environmental Biology (Zoology)
|40
|40
|Biochemistry
|48
|46
|Botany
|40
|40
|Chemistry
|40
|40
|Computer Science
|56
|50
|Geology
|40
|40
|Industrial Chemistry
|40
|40
|Industrial Mathematics
|40
|40
|Mathematics
|40
|40
|Microbiology
|50
|46
|Physics
|40
|40
|Biotechnology
|40
|40
|Medical Laboratory Science
|58
|42
|Biochemistry Technology
|45
|45
|Biological Technology
|45
|45
|Chemistry Technology
|40
|40
|Physics & Electronics Technology
|40
|40
11. Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences has several programmes, and their cut-off marks are as follows:
|Programme
|UTME
|Direct Entry
|Economics
|45
|42
|Geography & Regional Planning
|40
|40
|Mass Communication
|52
|48
|Political Science
|45
|42
|Psychology
|40
|40
|Sociology
|40
|40
What is DELSU cut-off mark for computer science?
Computer Science is one of the most competitive courses at the university. The UTME cut-off mark is 56, while for direct entry is 50.
What is DELSU cut-off mark for mass communication?
To enrol in a mass communication programme, you must achieve a minimum UTME score of 52 points for regular entry or 48 points for direct entry.
What DELSU cut-off mark for medicine?
If you are interested in pursuing a medicine and surgery course, you must attain a minimum UTME score of 70 points and 65 points for direct entry.
What is the cut-off mark for law in DELSU?
Law is one of the most competitive courses. You must score a UTME score of 62 points and, for direct entry, have 60 points.
What is the cut-off mark for nursing in DELSU?
The cut-off mark for Nursing Science at Delta State University admission exercise is 67 for UTME candidates and 62 for Direct Entry (DE) candidates.
Does DELSU accept 150?
This Abraka university accepts a minimum score of 150 in the JAMB UTME for its admissions cycle.
Does DELSU accept second choice?
Prospective candidates are encouraged to prioritize DELSU as their primary choice when applying to the institution, although exceptions may be considered for those who designate it as their secondary option. Such allowances are subject to individual circumstances and may vary accordingly.
How to calculate DELSU cut-off mark
Unfortunately, there is no way to calculate DELSU cut-off marks directly. These marks are set by the university itself and can vary depending on the specific programme you are applying for.
You can, however, calculate the DELSU aggregate score. For example, if your JAMB score is 150 and your Post-UTME score is 50, then your DELSU aggregate score will be as follows:
DELSU aggregate score = (JAMB score + Post-UTME score) / 2
DELSU aggregate score =150 + 50 =(200/2) 100
What is DELSU school fees?
Delta State University's school fees vary depending on your program and student category (new or returning student). Current estimates suggest fees range between ₦64,500 and ₦84,500 for new and old students.
The DELSU cut-off mark will help you determine if you are eligible to join the institution. DELSU offers various programmes that those who meet the cut-off mark can apply. You can always contact the administration for further assistance.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the University of Calabar cut off mark, courses and requirements. The University of Calabar (UNICAL) is one of the institutions of higher learning in Nigeria, with scholars from every part of the country.
The university is home to over 40,000 students, making it one of the most populous in the country. Check out the University of Calabar courses that prospective students can choose from when applying to the institution of higher learning.
Source: Legit.ng