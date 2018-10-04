DELSU cut-off mark in JAMB for all courses in 2024

Delta State University (DELSU) is a reputable institution in Nigeria. Established in 1992, it has since grown to become a prominent university in the country. The main campus is situated in Abraka, Delta State, with additional campuses in Oleh and Anwai-Asaba. DELSU offers a diverse array of programmes across its eleven faculties, providing students with opportunities for higher education in various fields of study.

DELSU is committed to providing quality education and research opportunities to its students. It has grown significantly since its inception and has become one of Nigeria's leading institutions of higher learning. DELSU's campus has modern facilities and resources to support academic and extracurricular activities.

DELSU cut-off mark in JAMB

Delta State University Abraka's cut-off mark is 150. However, this is just the general minimum requirement. In addition to the JAMB score, DELSU has departmental cut-off marks, which vary depending on the programme.

DELSU departmental cut-off mark

Departmental cut-off mark vary by programme. The table below shows all DELSU courses and their cut-off marks.

1. Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture has eight programmes. Below are the cut-off marks for each of the programmes.

Programme UTME Direct Entry Agribusiness Management 40 40 Agric. Economics 40 40 Agric. Extension 40 40 Animal Science 40 40 Crop Science 40 40 Fisheries 40 40 Forestry & Wild Life 40 40 Soil Science (Agronomy) 40 40

2. Faculty of Art

The Faculty of Arts has ten programmes. Below are the cut-off marks for each of the programmes.

Programme UTME Direct Entry English & Literary Studies 45 42 Fine & Applied Arts 40 40 French 40 40 History & Inter. Studies 48 45 Linguistics 40 40 Linguistics / Urhobo 40 40 Music 40 40 Philosophy 45 40 Religious Studies 40 40 Theatre Arts 48 40

3. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences has several programmes, and their cut-off marks are as follows:

Programme UTME Direct Entry Nursing Science 67 62 Anatomy and Cell Biology 50 45 Medical Biochemistry 50 45 Pharmacology 50 45 50 45

4. Faculty of Clinical Medicine

The Faculty of Clinical Medicine offers several programmes, and their merit cut-off mark is as follows:

Programme UTME Direct Entry Medicine and Surgery 70 65 Dentistry 67 62

5. Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education is one of the most popular faculties in the institution, with over 10 programmes.

Programme UTME Direct Entry Agric. Education 40 40 Biology Education 40 40 Business Education 40 40 Chemistry Education 40 40 Computer Education 40 40 Early Childhood Education 40 40 Economics Education 40 40 English Education 42 42 Fine Art Education 40 40 French Education 40 40 Geography Education 40 40 Guidance & Counselling Education 40 40 Health and Safety Education 40 40 History Education 40 40 Home Economics Education 40 40 Human Kinetics, Recreation and Sport Science 40 40 Integrated Science Education 40 40 Library & Information Science Education 40 40 Mathematics Education 40 40 Music Education 40 40 Physics Education 40 40 Political Science Education 40 40 Religious Studies Education 40 40 Social Science Education (social studies) 40 40 Technical Education 40 40 Educational Management (Econs.) 40 40 Educational Management (History & Int. Std..) 40 40 Educational Management (Pol. Sci.) 40 40

6. Faculty of Engineering

The cut-off mark for those interested in pursuing any engineering course is as follows:

Programme UTME Direct Entry Chemical Engineering 45 45 Civil Engineering 45 45 Electrical Engineering 45 45 Electrical Engineering 48 45 Electrical Engineering 45 45

7. Faculty of Law

Law is one of the most competitive programmes in Nigeria. The programme's cut-off mark is always high.

Programme UTME Direct Entry Law 62 60

8. Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences deals with academic programmes and research related to various aspects of business, accounting and management.

Programme UTME Direct Entry Accounting and Finance 52 50 Banking & Finance 45 46 Business Administration 50 42 Entrepreneurship 45 42 Marketing 45 42 Public Administration 45 42 Office and Informational Mgt. 45 42

9. Faculty of Pharmacy

Below are the UTME and direct entry DELSU cut-off marks for the pharmacy programme.

Programme UTME Direct Entry Pharmacy 63 60

10. Faculty of Sciences

The Faculty of Sciences offers various programmes. The merit cut-off marks include:

Programme UTME Direct Entry Animal & Environmental Biology (Zoology) 40 40 Biochemistry 48 46 Botany 40 40 Chemistry 40 40 Computer Science 56 50 Geology 40 40 Industrial Chemistry 40 40 Industrial Mathematics 40 40 Mathematics 40 40 Microbiology 50 46 Physics 40 40 Biotechnology 40 40 Medical Laboratory Science 58 42 Biochemistry Technology 45 45 Biological Technology 45 45 Chemistry Technology 40 40 Physics & Electronics Technology 40 40

11. Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences has several programmes, and their cut-off marks are as follows:

Programme UTME Direct Entry Economics 45 42 Geography & Regional Planning 40 40 Mass Communication 52 48 Political Science 45 42 Psychology 40 40 Sociology 40 40

What is DELSU cut-off mark for computer science?

Computer Science is one of the most competitive courses at the university. The UTME cut-off mark is 56, while for direct entry is 50.

What is DELSU cut-off mark for mass communication?

To enrol in a mass communication programme, you must achieve a minimum UTME score of 52 points for regular entry or 48 points for direct entry.

What DELSU cut-off mark for medicine?

If you are interested in pursuing a medicine and surgery course, you must attain a minimum UTME score of 70 points and 65 points for direct entry.

What is the cut-off mark for law in DELSU?

Law is one of the most competitive courses. You must score a UTME score of 62 points and, for direct entry, have 60 points.

What is the cut-off mark for nursing in DELSU?

The cut-off mark for Nursing Science at Delta State University admission exercise is 67 for UTME candidates and 62 for Direct Entry (DE) candidates.

Does DELSU accept 150?

This Abraka university accepts a minimum score of 150 in the JAMB UTME for its admissions cycle.

Does DELSU accept second choice?

Prospective candidates are encouraged to prioritize DELSU as their primary choice when applying to the institution, although exceptions may be considered for those who designate it as their secondary option. Such allowances are subject to individual circumstances and may vary accordingly.

How to calculate DELSU cut-off mark

Unfortunately, there is no way to calculate DELSU cut-off marks directly. These marks are set by the university itself and can vary depending on the specific programme you are applying for.

You can, however, calculate the DELSU aggregate score. For example, if your JAMB score is 150 and your Post-UTME score is 50, then your DELSU aggregate score will be as follows:

DELSU aggregate score = (JAMB score + Post-UTME score) / 2

DELSU aggregate score =150 + 50 =(200/2) 100

What is DELSU school fees?

Delta State University's school fees vary depending on your program and student category (new or returning student). Current estimates suggest fees range between ₦64,500 and ₦84,500 for new and old students.

The DELSU cut-off mark will help you determine if you are eligible to join the institution. DELSU offers various programmes that those who meet the cut-off mark can apply. You can always contact the administration for further assistance.

