LASUSTECH (LASPOTECH) cut-off mark for all courses for 2024/2025 admission

Lagos State Polytechnic, now Lagos State University of Science and Technology, is a government-owned learning institution in Ikorodu, Lagos State. Established in 1978, LASUSTECH offers various courses for Nigerian and international scholars and has produced over 120,000 graduates. The 2024/2025 LASUSTECH cut-off mark for all courses will help you determine whether you qualify to join the learning institution.

A university student chooses a book from a library shelf (L). LASPOTECH students graduating in 2020 (R). Photo: Maskot, @jidesanwooluofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

LASUSTECH has a staff strength of 808 and 56 accredited programmes across various schools. The government-owned tertiary institution offers National Diploma and High National Diploma courses. Before sending your 2024/2025 application, check out the LASUSTECH courses and cut-off mark to determine whether you qualify to join the tertiary institution.

Is Lasustech and Laspotech the same?

Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) became a university in February 2022. The learning institution's new name is Lagos State University of Technology (LASUTECH).

Lagos State Polytechnic cut-off mark for all courses

The Lagos State University of Science and Technology's cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year has not been released. LASUSTECH will release the cut-off marks after the post-UTME screening exercise.

The LASUSTECH departmental cut-off marks for various programs for the 2023/2024 academic year will not differ much from this year's. Normally, the deviation results from the course's competitiveness and student performance.

Courses Cut-off marks Accountancy 200 Agricultural Technology 170 Architectural Technology 150 Art/Industrial Design 150 Banking & Finance 180 Building Technology 150 Business Administration 200 Chemical Engineering 180 Computer Engineering 180 Computer Science 200 Elect/Electronics Engineering 180 Estate Management & Valuation 150 Fisheries Technology 150 Food Technology 180 Hospitality Management Technology 160 Insurance 160 Marketing 170 Mass Communication 220 Mechanical Engineering 180 Mechatronics Engineering 180 Office Technology & Management 160 Science Laboratory Technology 220 Statistics 150 Urban & Regional Planning 150 Agric & Bio-Environmental Engineering 150 Civil Engineering 180 Horticultural Technology 150 Quantity Surveying 150 Leisure & Tourism Technology 150

LASUSTECH cut-off mark for Mass Communication

The LASUSTECH cut-off mark for mass communication in the 2023/2024 admission was 220.

The subject combination for mass communication students is English language, Mathematics and any three subjects from History, Literature in English, Economics/Commerce, Fine Arts, Government, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Basic Electricity, Geography, and Commerce/Principles of Accounting. A pass in Physics and Electronics/Basic Electricity will be an additional advantage.

LASUSTECH cut-off mark for Medicine

LASUSTECH offers a Science Laboratory Technology course in Medicine and Pharmacy. The 2023/2024 cut-off mark for Science Lab Technology in LASUSTECH was 190.

To pursue the course, you need Mathematics, two subjects from Physics, Biology/Agricultural Science/Health Science, and Chemistry, and two other subjects from Technical drawing: Metal or Woodwork, Basic Electricity, Geography, Further Mathematics, and Fine Art.

LASUSTECH cut-off mark for Computer Science

University students discussing over a laptop while sitting in the library. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The LASUSTECH cut-off mark for computer science in 2023/2024 admission was 200. The Computer Engineering subject combination includes Mathematics, basic science and three other subjects chosen from the following.

Economics, Geography, Government/History, Further Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Agricultural Science, English Language and Typewriting.

LASUSTECH cut-off mark for Accounting

The Lagos State University of Science and Technology's cut-off mark for accounting in 2023/2024 admission was 200.

Students wishing to pursue the course should have a subject combination of English Language, Mathematics and any three subjects from the following: Economics/Commerce, Business Methods, Principles of Accounts, Literature in English, Geography, Office Practice, Government, Biology/ Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Physics, History/ Government and Typewriting.

LASUSTECH cut-off mark for Business Administration

The LASUSTECH cut-off mark for business administration and Management in the 2023/2024 academic year was 180.

The subject combination for accountancy is English Language, Mathematics and any three subjects from the following: Economics/Commerce, Business Methods, Principles of Accounts, Literature in English, Geography, Office Practice, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Physics, History/ Government, Typewriting and Shorthand.

LASUSTECH admission requirements

Candidates who want to join the learning institution must meet the following requirements.

Candidates must have at least five credits in relevant subjects at SSCE, NECO or approved equivalents. That means passing English Language, Mathematics, and three other subjects related to your course.

For HND programs, candidates need a minimum of lower credit in their ND or approved equivalent plus five credits at O’level.

Mature students (at least five years out of secondary school) can apply with work experience and pass an entrance exam.

Applicants with the following qualifications may be considered for direct admission into Higher National Diploma Programmes.

The National Diploma with a minimum of lower credit pass in the discipline obtained from an NBTE accredited programme plus a minimum of one-year post-ND cognate work experience in the field of specialisation.

Candidates with ND at pass level and a minimum of two-year post-ND work experience may also be considered.

For the HND Bilingual Office Technology and Management Programme, a pass in the relevant language at the SSCE or equivalent qualifications will be an advantage. This is in addition to 1 or 2 above. All candidates will be expected to pass an intensive 16-week language course before the commencement of the programme.

How do you calculate the LASUSTECH aggregate score?

To calculate the LASUSTECH aggregate score, follow the simple instructions highlighted below.

Divide your JAMB score by 8 Divide your Post UTME score by 2 Add up results from steps 1 and 2 to get the aggregate score.

For example, the following steps will be followed to calculate the aggregate score for a student with 296 in her JAMB and 80 in her Post UTME.

296/8= 37; 80/2= 40; Therefore, the aggregate score for the student will be 37 + 40 = 77.

What courses does LASUSTECH offer?

Below are the National Diploma and High National Diploma courses offered at Lagos State University of Science and Technology in their respective faculties.

College of Applied Social Sciences

Accounting

Actuarial Science

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Economics

Mass Communication

Marketing

Office and Information Technology

Insurance

Tourism & Hospitality Management

College of Basic Sciences

Botany

Computer Science

Chemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Mathematics

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics with Electronics

Zoology

College of Agriculture

Agricultural Economics & Farm Management

Crop Production

Agricultural Extension & Rural Development

Horticulture & Landscape Management

Animal Production

Aquaculture & Fisheries Management

College of Engineering and Technology

Agricultural Engineering

Biotechnology and Food Technology

Chemical Engineering

Civil and Construction Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Computer Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics

College of Environmental Design and Technology

Architecture

Arts and Industrial Design

Building Technology

Estate Management and Valuation

Quantity Surveying

Urban and Regional Planning

Can I enter LASUSTECH with 169?

Yes, one can join various programmes at the learning institution with a 169 mark.

If you want to contact Lagos State University of Technology (LASUTECH), you can do so via the contact details shared below.

Email: info@lasustech.edu.ng

info@lasustech.edu.ng Phone: +(234) 803-3970-027 or 07030611118

+(234) 803-3970-027 or 07030611118 Physical address: KM 4 Itokin Road, Ikorodu Lagos, Nigeria

The LASUSTECH cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help determine if you qualify to enrol at the tertiary institution. However, LASUSTECH has not announced the 2024/2025 departmental cut-off marks at the time of writing.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about UNILAG cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admission. UNILAG is one of the oldest schools in Nigeria and is ranked among the best federal tertiary schools in Nigeria and the top schools in the world.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is known for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and community engagement. The learning institution has a main campus in Akoka, Yaba, and another in Surulere. Discover the official UNILAG cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period.

Source: Legit.ng