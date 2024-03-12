The Nigerian government has unveiled the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme to empower small businesses in the country

The scheme targets small business owners in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, such as food, trade, and other services

Beneficiaries will be chosen from the 774 local government areas of the country and must meet certain conditions

The Nigerian government has rolled out a Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme (PCGS) to help small businesses and petty traders as part of the Palliative Programme.

A statement by the Bank of Industry says the scheme offers grants without repayment obligations to eligible small business owners operating in different sectors such as trading, food services, ICT, transportation, creatives and artisans.

President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Aniite, roll out grants Credit: State House

Grant targets mostly women

The scheme targets 70% women and youth, 10% people with disabilities, and 5% senior citizens, with the remaining 15% spread across other demographics.

According to the statement, by focusing on this overlooked group of business operators, the scheme seeks to open the potential of Nigeria’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem to drive sustainable economic development at the grassroots level.

The ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment implements the scheme, with the Bank of Industry (BOI) as the executing agency.

Punch reports about one million small businesses will get about N50,000 per beneficiary in all the 774 local government areas and the six council areas of FCT.

Beneficiaries must meet the criteria.

The beneficiaries have been selected via a process that includes business verification through their National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Successful applicants must meet some conditions, including owning a small business with progressive economic potential, being willing to grow, and engaging at least one staff member.

Applicants must also provide proof of residential or business address and relevant personal account information.

FG opens the application portal

Step-by-step guide to Applying For FG’s grant scheme

