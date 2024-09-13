60 inspirational wellness quotes to motivate your self-care journey

Everyone desires the best physical, mental, and emotional health. However, the wellness journey is not for the faint-hearted, as it calls for dedication to a healthy lifestyle and forgoing things that can jeopardise one's well-being. To remain committed to your well-being, you need a reminder and motivation that it is possible, no matter how hard it may seem. Wellness quotes will inspire you and remind you to stay healthy.

Wellness entails taking care of all aspects of one's well-being, including physical, mental, and emotional aspects. Photo: Sarayut Thaneerat (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

For most people, wellness encompasses health and fitness but involves more. It entails taking care of all aspects of one's well-being. Therefore, you should eat healthy foods, exercise, and ensure you are mentally and emotionally okay. Wellness quotes can uplift and empower you, especially when you think a healthy life is unrealistic. Below is a compilation of quotes to keep you on track for a healthy lifestyle.

Inspirational wellness quotes

It is challenging to live a healthy life but with the right motivation, it is possible. Photo: Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Leading a healthy life is simple yet challenging, especially when starting the journey. These wellness quotes will motivate you not to lose hope but to strive to achieve your objective of healthy living.

Those who think they have no time for healthy eating will sooner or later have to find time for illness. – Edward Stanley

Food is more than a commodity. It’s also a community. What you eat literally becomes you. Every bit connects you to the whole world. – Ocean Robbins

Healing comes from taking responsibility: to realise that it is you and no one else who creates your thoughts, your feelings, and your actions. – Peter Shepherd

Self-care is never a selfish act. It is simply good stewardship of the only gift I have, the gift I was put on earth to offer to others. – Parker Palmer

A man who doesn’t strive to be better today than he was yesterday and better tomorrow than he is today will never be better. – Malcolm S. Forbes

Wellness is the complete integration of body, mind, and spirit. The realisation that everything we do, think, feel, and believe has an effect on our state of well-being. – Greg Anderson

Creating an overall healthy lifestyle for yourself doesn’t require a radical diet or significant life change. In fact, it can be attained through common sense decisions about the way we eat, move, and live. – Harley Pasternak

If we are creating ourselves all the time, then it is never too late to begin creating the bodies we want instead of the ones we mistakenly assume we are stuck with. – Deepak Chopra

Movement is a medicine for creating change in a person's physical, emotional and mental states. – Caroline Myss

Self-esteem is as important to our well-being as legs are to a table. It is essential for physical and mental health and for happiness. – Louise Hart

Today is your day to start fresh, to eat right, to train hard, to live healthy, to be proud. – Bonnie Pfiester

Your well-being affects those waves through small ripples of self-care and the decisions you make. – Melissa Stegnius

Wellness quotes for work

A healthy worker is a highly productive worker. Photo: Nora Carol (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

You should be at your best to be productive at work. This is only possible when your various well-being aspects are taken care of. The quotes below motivate you at work and remind you why you should always choose a healthy lifestyle.

The body and mind are intrinsically linked. Stress and anxiety are the root of many illnesses; we need to listen to our minds to prevent them. – Jayne Morris

Never continue in a job you don’t enjoy. If you’re happy in what you’re doing, you’ll like yourself, you’ll have inner peace. And if you have that, along with physical health, you will have had more success than you could possibly have imagined. – Johnny Carson

Don't wait until you've reached your goal to be proud of yourself. Be proud of every step you take toward reaching that goal. – Simone Biles

Health is the greatest possession. Contentment is the greatest treasure. Confidence is the greatest friend. Non-being is the greatest joy. – Lao Tzu

Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. – World Health Organization

Being healthy is a great blessing, and we should all strive for wellness and wholeness in our lives. Take care of yourself physically, emotionally, and spiritually. – Debbie White

Some days, you feel great. Some days, you feel like a truck ran over you. It’s not easy, but it is simple. – Dr. John Gottman

It’s up to you today to start making healthy choices. Not choices that are just healthy for your body, but healthy for your mind. – Steve Maraboli

Happiness is the new rich. Inner peace is a new success. Health is new wealth. Kindness is the new cool.

The ingredients of health and long life are great temperance, open air, easy labour, and little care. – Philip Sidney

Sorry, there’s no magic bullet. You have to eat healthy and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story. – Morgan Spurlock

A man too busy to take care of his mental and physical health is like a mechanic too busy to take care of his tools.

Well-being quotes for students

Well-being quotes for students encourage students to balance between personal care and study. Photo: Jose Carlos (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Self-care and mental health are priority considerations for students during their academic journey. These quotes encourage students to balance studying and personal care while highlighting the need for rest and mindfulness.

To keep the body in good health is a duty. Otherwise, we shall not be able to keep our minds strong and clear. – Buddha

The higher your energy level, the more efficient your body is. The more efficient your body, the better you feel, and the more you will use your talent to produce outstanding results. – Tony Robbins

The preservation of health is a duty. Few seem conscious that there is such a thing as physical morality. – Herbert Spencer.

Success is peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming. – John Wooden

What most people don’t realise is that food is not just calories: it’s information. It actually contains messages that communicate to every cell in the body. – Dr. Mark Hyman

Health isn’t about being “perfect” with food or, exercise or herbs. Health is about balancing those things with your desires. It’s about nourishing your spirit as well as your body. – Golda Poretsky

No matter how much it gets abused, the body can restore balance. The first rule is to stop interfering with nature. – Deepak Chopra

A great hallmark of mental wellness is the ability to be in the present moment fully and with no thoughts of being elsewhere. – Wayne Dyer

There are six components of wellness: proper weight and diet, proper exercise, breaking the smoking habit, control of alcohol, stress management, and periodic exams. – Kenneth H. Cooper

There is no medicine you can take that will replace what you can do for your own health. – Aarti Patel

I believe that the design of our homes can be used to improve our lives, health and well-being by using colour, sound, and light therapy to enhance the environment. – Alex Jarvis

Your behaviours, lifestyle, mental attitudes, and physical activities are what lead to overall health and wellness. – Gordon Edlin

Funny wellness quotes

Funny wellness quotes combine humour and wellness, lightening people's moods and making them laugh. Photo: Tom Merton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although wellness is a serious topic, some quotes about wellness encourage people in humorous ways. Here are hilarious quotes about wellness.

People are fed by the food industry, which pays no attention to health, and are treated by the health industry, which pays no attention to food. – Wendell Berry

To a significant degree, we are an overfed and undernourished nation digging an early grave with our teeth. – Ezra Taft Benson

If it weren’t for the fact that the T.V. set and the refrigerator are so far apart, some of us wouldn’t get any exercise at all. – Joey Adams

We are living in a world today where lemonade is made from artificial flavours, and furniture polish is made from real lemons. – Alfred E. Newman

I tried every diet in the book. I tried some that weren’t in the book. I tried eating the book. It tasted better than most of the diets. – Dolly Parton

Destroy yourself physically and morally and insist that all true brothers do likewise as an expression of unity. – Robert Hunter

If you don’t take care of yourself, the undertaker will overtake that responsibility for you. – Carrie Latet

They say money can’t buy happiness but can buy yoga classes. And that’s basically the same thing.

Some things you have to do every day. Eating seven apples on Saturday night instead of one a day just isn’t going to get the job done. – Jim Rohn

So many spend their health gaining wealth and then have to spend their wealth to regain their health. – A.J. Materi

If you keep ignoring the whispers from your body, eventually, you'll be forced to deal with its screams.

The body is like a piano, and happiness is like music. It is needful to have the instrument in good order. – Henry Ward Beecher

Short wellness quotes

Short wellness quotes are simple, but potent reminders about caring for yourself. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Short wellness quotes use only a few words to encourage people to prioritise staying healthy. Below are short quotes serving as quick reminders to inspire positive action and mindful living.

Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live. – Jim Rohn

The mind and body work together. What one feels, the other reacts to.

Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account. – Anne Wilson Schaef

People are just as happy as they make up their minds to be. – Abraham Lincoln

If you don’t do what’s best for your body, you’re the one who comes up on the short end. – Julius Erving

Half the costs of illness are wasted on conditions that could be prevented. – Dr. Joseph Pizzorno

To get rich, never risk your health. For it is the truth that health is the wealth of wealth. – Richard Baker

Your body holds deep wisdom. Trust in it. Learn from it. Nourish it. Watch your life transform and be healthy. – Bella Bleue

Health is like money. We never have a true idea of its value until we lose it. – Josh Billings

When you ask people what affects their well-being most, they think of health and wealth. – Tom Rath

He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything.

The four keys to good health are a working digestive system, an alkaline body, low stress, and a joyful state of being.

Why is it important to take care of your wellness?

Your physical and mental health should be your priorities as they influence almost everything you do. Healthy living has several benefits, including stress management, increased energy levels, and low risk of diseases.

Who needs wellness quotes?

Wellness quotes are important for everyone, especially those seeking inspiration, balance, and encouragement in their journey toward attaining health and well-being goals. They are particularly ideal for fitness enthusiasts, mental health advocates, social media influencers, and young adults.

What are the 5 Cs of mental health?

An essential part of wellness is taking care of your mental health. The five Cs of mental health are Connection, Contribution, Control, Coping, and Confidence.

What are the five categories of well-being?

Healthy living means taking care of five aspects of one's well-being: physical wellness, emotional wellness, mental wellness, intellectual wellness, and spiritual wellness.

Health is wealth. Wellness quotes are constant reminders about your physical, mental, and emotional health. By embracing these quotes, you can cultivate healthier habits, leading to a more fulfilling life.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of beautiful messages and quotes. Receiving compliments from your loved ones about how beautiful you are is self-reassuring. They make you feel good, hence boosting your confidence.

Sometimes, you may want to compliment someone's beauty but lack the right words. This collection of you are beautiful quotes will make them feel adored.

Source: Legit.ng