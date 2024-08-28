60 inspirational perseverance quotes to keep you going when it's hard

Life is full of ups and downs. There comes a time when you want to give up and have no desire to achieve anything. What do you do in such situations? Perseverance quotes are the best medicine, as they will motivate you to stay resilient when you feel like giving up.

Perseverance is a continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition. Avoiding hardships is impossible, but you can learn how to be resilient to challenges that come your way. That is why quotes about perseverance through hard times are an excellent choice when you are devasted and want something to keep you focused on your goals.

Inspirational perseverance quotes

Starting anything is simple; maintaining it is what distinguishes people. Unfortunately, perseverance is one of the difficult things to do since most people give up easily. Here are some motivational quotes to help you stay motivated.

When you get into a tight place, and everything goes against you never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn. — Harriet Beecher Stowe

Press forward. Do not stop, do not linger in your journey, but strive for the mark set before you. — George Whitefield

The brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. — Randy Pausch

Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. — Pele

Perseverance is a great element of success. If you only knock long enough and loud enough at the gate, you are sure to wake up somebody. — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Keep on going, and the chances are that you will stumble on something, perhaps when you are least expecting it. I never heard of anyone ever stumbling on something sitting down. — Charles F. Kettering

Don't be ashamed of your mistakes. They only prove that you try hard and never give up. — Riley Czarkowski

We must decide that we're not going to quit. When we're bombarded with doubts and fears, we must take a stand and say: "I'll never give up! God's on my side. He loves me, and He's helping me! I'm going to make it!" — Joyce Meyer

The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a man's determination. — Tommy Lasorda

Nothing in the world can take the place of perseverance. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful people with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost legendary. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Perseverance and determination alone are omnipotent. — Calvin Coolidge

Failure after long perseverance is much grander than never to have a striving good enough to be called a failure. — George Eliot

If you wish to succeed in life, make perseverance your bosom friend, experience your wise counsellor, caution your elder brother, and hope your guardian genius. — Joseph Addison

Perseverance is the steadfast pursuit of an objective despite obstacles, difficulties or discouragement. — Albert Schweitzer

Successful men and women keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit. — Conrad Hilton

It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. — Confucius

Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did. — Newt Gingrich

The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack of will. — Vince Lombardi

I do not think that there is any other quality so essential to success of any kind as the quality of perseverance. It overcomes almost everything, even nature. — John D. Rockefeller

Perseverance – a lowly virtue whereby mediocrity achieves an inglorious success. — Ambrose Bierce

Perseverance is more prevalent than violence, and many things which cannot be overcome when they are together yield themselves up when taken little by little. — Plutarch

Perseverance quotes for students

Students often face challenges in pursuing knowledge, and they may think of giving up. Resilience quotes will inspire you to press on and embrace the transformative power of learning.

Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful. — Albert Schweitzer

Successful and unsuccessful people do not vary greatly in their abilities. They vary in their desires to reach their potential. — John C. Maxwell

The only guarantee for failure is to stop trying. — John C. Maxwell

Don't let yesterday take up too much of today. — Will Rogers

Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that count. — Winston Churchill

The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. — Steve Jobs

Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. — Malcolm X

The expert in anything was once a beginner. — Helen Hayes

The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet. — Aristotle

Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out. — Robert Collier

Perseverance is the secret of all triumphs. — Victor Hugo

Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the great make you feel that you, too, can become great. — Mark Twain

Energy and persistence conquer all things. — Benjamin Franklin

Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in. — Bill Bradley

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. — Eleanor Roosevelt

Persistence is the twin sister of excellence. One is a matter of quality; the other, a matter of time. — Marabel Morgan

The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts about today. — Franklin D. Roosevelt

The last thing to grow on a fruit tree is the fruit. — Tom Bilyeu

The difference between school and life. In school, you're taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you're given a test that teaches you a lesson. — Tom Bodett

We learn more by looking for the answer to a question and not finding it than we do by learning the answer itself. — Lloyd Alexander

Short perseverance quotes

When you are going through difficult times, you need additional support and drive to get you through. Below are some short quotes that will give you a spark of hope to keep you moving forward.

You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. — Maya Angelou

Character consists of what you do on the third and fourth tries. — James A. Michener

Determination is the wake-up call to the human will. — Anthony Robbins

Perseverance is not a personality trait; it is a habit. — Tony Robbins

If it's endurable, then endure it. Stop complaining. — Marcus Aurelius

If you are going through hell, keep going. — Winston S. Churchill

Perseverance is the act of true champions. — Richelle E. Goodrich

It's not that I'm so smart; it's just that I stay with problems longer. — Albert Einstein

You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it. — Margaret Thatcher

Great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance. — Samuel Johnson

Success is not the absence of failure; it's the persistence through failure. — Aisha Tyler

I am a slow walker, but I never walk back. — Abraham Lincoln

Champions keep playing until they get it right. — Billy Jean King

Failure hurts but passes quickly. Regret hurts forever." —Shane Parrish

A winner is just a loser who tried one more time. — George M. Moore Jr.

When you come to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on. — Franklin D. Roosevelt

I have failed again and again throughout my life. And that is why I succeed. — Michael Jordan

Perseverance is continuing to move forward, even when you want to give up. — Rachel Scott

It always seems impossible until it is done. — Nelson Mandela

If you fell down yesterday, stand up today. — H.G. Wells

What is a powerful quote for perseverance?

A powerful perseverance quote should highlight the qualities of resilience, patience, and the determination to keep pushing forward despite challenges and setbacks.

What is the power of perseverance?

Perseverance can lead to success. Those who give up easily find it hard to reach their goals, while those who are resilient in the face of adversity achieve their goals or even exceed them.

Sometimes, you can feel helpless because of the challenges that life throws at you. When you are on the verge of giving up, you require more help and guidance to press on. The above perseverance quotes will help you keep grinding even under challenging situations.

