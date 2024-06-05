50+ best thought of the day quotes to start your day on a high note

Every day is an opportunity to start anew; therefore, as you start your day, you need motivation to help you overcome imminent challenges. Thoughts of the day quotes are inspirational and make you believe in yourself as you go through the day’s activities. They have to remind you of your untapped potential that you can unleash to make yourself and others around you better.

Reflecting on thoughts of the day quotes is one of the best ways to start your day. They encourage and motivate you in different facets of life, such as relationships, work, and personal development. Memorising these inspirational quotes will keep you upbeat all day as you try to bring the best out of yourself.

Best thoughts of the day quotes

How you start your day will likely affect how you go about each activity. Therefore, starting your day on a high note with encouraging quotes gives you the strength to surmount any impending obstacles. Here is a compilation of the top quotes of the day to kickstart your day.

Positive quotes for the day

No matter what comes your way, optimism strengthens you to overcome it. These positive quotes for the day will give you the right mindset to tackle any challenge.

I cannot express how important it is to believe that taking one tiny and possibly very uncomfortable step at a time can ultimately add up to a great distance. – Tig Notaro

You can’t make a cloudy day a sunny day, but you can embrace it and decide it’s going to be a good day after all. – Jane Lynch

One of the things I learned the hard way was that it doesn’t pay to get discouraged. Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself. – Lucille Ball

Your attitude is critical to success. If you expect things to be difficult, it will always be easier to solve problems, overcome adversity, and have an enthusiastic energy about how you go about and enjoy your work. – Nick Saban

Working hard for something we don't care about is called stress; working hard for something we love is called passion. – Simon Sinek

Move out of your comfort zone. You can only grow if you are willing to feel awkward and uncomfortable when you try something new. – Brian Tracy

Resilience isn't something we are born with or without. It is a skill we can acquire and sharpen at any time, and one of the main ways to do it is by practising acceptance.

Be your own artist, and always be confident in what you are doing. If you are not going to be confident, you might as well not be doing it. – Aretha Franklin

Ask not what tomorrow may bring, but count as a blessing every day that fate allows you. – Horace

Yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present. – Bil Keane

Commit to growing yourself. Do not avoid problems and or complain about problems. Don’t let them bother you. In fact, don’t even call them problems; refer to them as challenges or situations – T. Harv Eker

Motivation of the day quotes

Reading inspiring quotes of the day can uplift your mood whenever you feel low and lack motivation. Here is a list of uplifting quotes to make you realise your inner strength and capabilities.

Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong. – Ella Fitzgerald

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. You're on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the guy who'll decide where to go. – Dr. Seuss

Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve. – Mary Kay Ash

When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but often, we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us. – Helen Keller

It is only when we take chances that our lives improve. The initial and the most difficult risk we need to take is to become honest. – Walter Anderson

Concentrate all your thoughts on the work at hand. The sun’s rays do not burn until brought to a focus. – Alexander Graham Bell

Don’t carry your mistakes around with you; place them on the floor and use them as stepping stones to where you want to go. – Karon Waddell

The most difficult thing is the decision to act; the rest is merely tenacity. – Amelia Earhart

The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges. – Martin Luther King Jr.

If what you have done yesterday still looks big to you, you haven't done much today. – Mikhail Gorbachev

The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do. – Steve Jobs

Dreams don’t have to just be dreams. You can make it a reality; if you just keep pushing and keep trying, then eventually you’ll reach your goal. – Naomi Osaka

Funny quotes of the day

Simple things such as laughter can significantly brighten your day. Therefore, whenever you feel sad, you can read funny quotes to cheer yourself up for the day.

I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them. – Phyllis Diller

Don’t talk about yourself; it will be done when you leave. – Wilson Mizner

People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing — that’s why we recommend it daily. – Zig Ziglar

Never follow anyone else’s path. Unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost and see a path. Then, by all means, follow that path. – Ellen DeGeneres

When you are asked if you can do a job, tell them, ‘Certainly I can!’ Then get busy and find out how to do it. – Theodore Roosevelt

Some people see things that are and ask, ‘Why?’ Some people dream of things that never were and ask, ‘Why not?’ Some people have to go to work and don’t have time for all that. – George Carlin

I'm sick of following my dreams, man. I'm just going to ask where they're going and hook up with them later. – Mitch Hedberg

Insomnia sharpens your math skills because you spend all night calculating how much sleep you’ll get if you’re able to ‘fall asleep right now.’

There is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking me up to see it. – Mindy Kaling

There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about. – Oscar Wilde

So be wise because the world needs more wisdom, and if you cannot be wise, pretend to be someone who is wise, and then just behave like they would. – Neil Gaiman

Quotes of the day about life

Life has its fair share of ups and downs, which may sometimes be challenging to understand. However, a thought for the day quote can make you learn much about life and inspire you in many ways. Below are quotes of the day about life to help you understand it better.

The butterfly counts not months but moments and has time enough. – Rabindranath Tagore

There’s a sunrise and a sunset every single day, and they’re absolutely free. Don’t miss so many of them. – Jo Walton

The purpose of life, after all, is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experiences. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Reclaim your curiosity and your sense of adventure, and have some fun. Don’t take every moment of your life so seriously. Allow yourself to enjoy life. – Akiroq Brost

At any given moment, you have the power to say: this is not how the story is going to end. – Christine Mason Miller

Life is a series of problem-solving opportunities. The problems you face will either defeat you or develop you depending on how you respond to them. – Rick Warren

If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it. – Toni Morrison

Keep your head high, keep your chin up, and most importantly, keep smiling because life’s a beautiful thing, and there’s so much to smile about. – Marilyn Monroe

The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams. – Oprah Winfrey

Somebody should tell us, right at the start of our lives, that we are dying. Then, we might live life to the limit, every minute of every day. Do it! I say. Whatever you want to do, do it now! There are only so many tomorrows. – Pope Paul VI

Every day, it’s important to ask and answer these questions: What’s good in my life? and What needs to be done? – Nathaniel Branden

There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle. – Albert Einstein

Powerful quotes of the day for personal growth

You should strive for personal growth and development in trying to achieve anything in life. These quotes about personal growth will help you strive to be a better person every day.

What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Change and growth take place when a person has risked himself and dares to become involved with experimenting with his own life. – Herbert Otto

What holds most people back isn’t the quality of their ideas but their lack of faith in themselves. You have to live your life as if you are already where you want to be. – Russell Simmons

Set a goal so big that you can’t achieve it until you grow into the person who can. – Zig Ziglar

You are essentially who you create yourself to be, and all that occurs in your life is the result of your own making. – Stephen Richards

Take chances, make mistakes. That’s how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave. – Mary Tyler Moore

Always be yourself, express yourself, have faith in yourself, do not go out and look for a successful personality and duplicate it. – Bruce Lee

The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack of will. – Vince Lombardi

We have to dare to be ourselves, however frightening or strange that self may prove to be. – May Sarton

Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart. – Roy T. Bennett

The more you believed in yourself, the more you could trust yourself. The more you trust yourself, the less you compare yourself to others. – Roy T. Bennett

Yesterday, I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself. – Rumi

What's a good positive quote for today?

A quote of the day is a saying that inspires an optimistic attitude as you go about your day’s activities. It can inspire different aspects of your life, including work, relationships, and personal growth.

Can you share positive quotes for the day?

Sharing the quotes with your loved ones encourages them in what they do. You can send the quote through text direct messages or post them on social media.

These motivational thoughts of the day quotes can go a long way in uplifting someone as they are about to start their day. The quotes make you focus not on your limitations but on your strengths, which are important in achieving your desires. You can share the quotes above with your loved ones to inspire them.

