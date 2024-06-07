55 badass quotes to reawaken your inner sassy warrior

Many people have failed because they didn't take the necessary steps to achieve their goals. For you to win this war against life, you need to arm yourself with the right mindset and face your self-destructive tendencies, weaknesses, fears and people who try to pull you down. Badass quotes offer a mental and inspirational push to help face this world's challenges head-on and conqueror.

Badass quotes are the best for stirring one's ego and glory. These quotes are always from revered people who are considered good examples worthy of imitation. The following quote compilations help spark courage and willpower during hard times.

Badass quotes

While badass quotes will motivate you to be courageous and think positively, you must take action in your daily life. What are the most badass quotes ever? Below are the toughest quotes and sayings to develop a winner's mentality.

Most badass quotes ever

Life is more rewarding when you learn to appreciate who you really are than when you live a fake life. The be-badass quotes are key to unlocking an individual's inner strength and capabilities and being real. Below are some of the most powerful quotes you can rely on to be a badass.

In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing. – Theodore Roosevelt

The time is always right to do what is right. – Martin Luther King Jr.

When I was a child, my mother said to me, 'If you become a soldier, you'll be a general. If you become a monk, you'll end up as the Pope.' Instead, I became a painter and wound up as Picasso. – Pablo Picasso

If you had not committed great sins, God would not have sent a punishment like me upon you. – Genghis Khan

You can't ask a guy like me why [I performed]. I really wanted to fly through the air. I was a daredevil, a performer. I loved the thrill, the money, the whole macho thing. All those things made me Evel Knievel. Sure, I was scared. You gotta be an ass not to be scared. But I beat the hell out of death. – Evel Knievel

First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, and then you win.

Ladies and gentlemen, I don't know whether you fully understand that I have just been shot, but it takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose. – Theodore Roosevelt

May God have mercy upon my enemies because I won't. – General George S. Patton

When you're good at something, you'll tell everyone. When you're great at something, they'll tell you. – Walter Payton

You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else. – Winston Churchill

I do not agree with what you have to say, but I'll defend to the death your right to say it.

I'm a kind person; I'm kind to everyone, but if you are unkind to me, then kindness is not what you'll remember me for. – Al Capone

Short badass quotes

Are you looking for some badass lines full of wisdom which can fit into just a few words? Here are some cute short quotes that will inspire and uplift you!

Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional. – Haruki Murakami

I got my own back. – Maya Angelou

Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose

I didn't come here to be average. – Michael Jordan

Play the man, not the odds. – Harvey Specter

Fight me and face death

My goals are my anchor

Hunt, or you will be the hunted. – Lisa Gardner

The best revenge is massive success. –Frank Sinatra

A Lannister always pays up his debts. – George R.R. Martin

It wasn't raining when Noah built the ark. – Richard Cushing

Through endurance, we conquer. – Ernest H. Shackleton

A man does all he can

There are no apologies for the person I am

I don't have time to bleed or cry.

Badass quotes about life

Life has its share of advantages and disadvantages, and sometimes, we do not have the words to explain what we are going through. The following badass sayings about life are useful whichever season you are in and will give you the comfort you need and the motivation to keep going.

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. – Mike Tyson

The characteristic feature of the loser is to bemoan, in general terms, mankind's flaws, biases, contradictions, and irrationality without exploiting them for fun and profit.

The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time. – Mark Twain

You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something sometime in your life. – Winston Churchill

The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It is a very mean and nasty place, and it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't how hard you hit; it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. – Rocky Balboa

Pain is temporary. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually, it will subside, and something else will take its place. If I quit, however, it lasts forever. – Lance Armstrong.

Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing. – Ben Franklin

The world breaks everyone, and afterwards, some are strong in the broken places. – Ernest Hemingway

To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all. – Oscar Wilde

Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away. – Vicki Corona

I am not afraid of anything in this world, there's nothing to be afraid of except losing. – Ayrton Senna

Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning how to dance in the rain. – Vivian Greene

The only way to deal with this life meaningfully is to find your passion, follow it, and conquer it like a warrior.

You gain strength, courage, and confidence from every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, 'I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.' You must do the thing you think you cannot do. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Badass self quotes

Being yourself is all about self-discovery, self-acceptance, and self-expression. Embracing your unique qualities and quirks is crucial for living an enjoyable life. Below are some of the badass slogans that can help you appreciate your individuality.

The best revenge is to live on and prove yourself. – Eddie Vedder

Sweat more during peace: bleed less during the war. – Norman Schwarzkopf

Never let someone's perception determine who you are.

The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me.

There is nothing outside of yourself that can ever enable you to get better, stronger, richer, quicker, or smarter. Everything is within. – Miyamoto Musashi

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. – Edmund Burke

It ain't how hard you hit; it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something sometime in your life. – Rocky Balboa

It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. – Confucius

Keep your head high. And your middle finger higher. – Megan Fox

I fear not the man who practised 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practised one kick 10,000 times.

Holding it together when everyone else would understand it if you fell apart is true strength.

Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.

When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the aeroplane takes off against the wind, not with it. – Henry Ford

The three most harmful addictions are carbohydrates and a monthly salary. – Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Why are badass quotes good?

Badass quotes are good because they give you confidence, resilience, and a no-nonsense approach to life, often in a memorable manner. They inspire courage and determination, encouraging people to face challenges head-on and embrace their inner strength.

What are badass phrases?

Badass phrases are sharp and bold and often carry an air of defiance or confidence. Below are some tough and adorable phrases you can use.

No guts, no glory.

Fortune favours the bold.

Go big or go home.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

Pain is temporary, but quitting lasts forever.

I can, I will, end of story.

Stay hungry, stay foolish.

Rise and grind.

Be the change you wish to see in the world.

Never back down.

What are some sassy quotes?

Good examples of affirmative sassy quotes include

I'm not bossy; I just know what you should be doing.

I'm sorry, did I roll my eyes out loud?

I'm not arguing; I'm just explaining why I'm right.

What are the coolest quotes ever?

Some quotes that truly stand out for their depth and impact include :

Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that count. – Winston Churchill

Be yourself; everyone else is already taken. – Oscar Wilde

It always seems impossible until it's done. – Nelson Mandela

Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination encircles the world. – Albert Einstein

These quotes, among others, resonate deeply, offering wisdom, encouragement, and a fresh perspective on life's myriad experiences.

What are some hard-hitting quotes?

Hard-hitting quotes often deliver powerful truths and provoke deep reflection. Examples include:

In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. – George Orwell

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. – Martin Luther King Jr.

He who fights with monsters should be careful lest he thereby become a monster. – Friedrich Nietzsche

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has. – Margaret Mead

Badass quotes have the power to uplift and motivate in any situation. Whether you're celebrating a happy moment or facing a challenge, these cute quotes will give you a fresh perspective and inspire you to keep moving forward.

