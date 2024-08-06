45 prayer points for family to cover your loved ones divinely

Prayer points for family are potent ways of seeking God’s divine protection and blessings for the people close to your heart. You can use these prayer points to cover and shield your loved ones from unforeseen harm and evil spirits. They enhance unity, peace, and spiritual growth in the family, thus forming a foundation of faith and love. By including your family in your prayers, you invite God’s presence in every aspect of their lives.

Prayers are a powerful gift from God that can bring peace in times of trouble, love in times of hatred, and breakthrough in times of difficulties. In the family, prayers can help deal with different challenges and bring shared prosperity. Therefore, prayer points for family are ways of expressing gratitude, seeking guidance, and offering support.

Powerful prayer points for family

Your family and loved ones’ protection and safety are priorities. Therefore, relying on God’s divine intervention through prayers gives you peace of mind that all will be okay. Family prayers can offer protection and bring a breakthrough, whether it is a curse or a difficult moment to overcome.

Prayers for family protection

Prayers for family protection are essential when seeking divine safety and security for your loved ones. Through sincere supplication, you can be sure that God will safeguard your family, always providing comfort and strength. Below are family protection prayers.

Father, I commit my family and its members unto Your able hands! Guide and lead every member of my family! Lord, go before them in Jesus' mighty name wherever they go.

Father, because You are our only shield, keep my family away from every evil eye. When a thousand falls at the right hand, it shall not come near us in Jesus’ name!

Pour your peace upon our home and family so that whatever trouble we face, we walk with the confidence that you have overcome it. Lord, let us and our home be a beacon of peace so others desire to know where our peace comes from. May we rest in your peace today, Father. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

We pray that our hearts pursue you when we seek calm in the storms of life. Lord, let our family bring hope to the world around us. Let it start with our family!

Lord, I pray this for each family member we submit to you. Father, I know this is not possible without the power of your Holy Spirit working within us. Thank you for always hearing our prayers and loving us with your unfailing love.

I pray for Your protection, peace, and supernatural intervention. Please act per Your will. I ask that you protect my family, me, and my community. I ask for Your love and healing to be poured out.

Please bless and guide us as we navigate this difficult time. Help us see your face amid the challenges and troubles, and please sustain us. I pray for Your wisdom and love to overcome everyone facing this challenge.

I come to Your refuge with joy, for You shelter me against the devil's attack. Protect me, O Lord, from the enemy's craftiness and save me from his evil plots.

Lord, we choose You. A thousand times over, we choose You. We submit our lives to Your will and commit to faithfully serving You, Father; I ask that our neighbours recognise us as Your followers in such a way that You are glorified. Lord, I claim it again: We choose to serve You.

Lord, when my family rests under the shadow of your wings, I know we are safe. Please remind us each night that we can rest in peace. And on those nights when worry, stress or sickness keeps us up, please help us to feel Your presence and receive the peace You freely give those who seek You.

Because we are Yours, our home is peaceful. Because we are Yours, our home is secure. Because we are Yours, our home is a place of rest. Lord, thank you for your provision. Thank You for Your peace.

Heavenly Father, thank you for all the blessings you have bestowed on my family and me. They are a sign of your fatherly love for us. Do not cease to bless and protect us. I ask this from the bottom of my heart in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Please do not abandon us when we face challenges and difficulties. Please give us the strength, faith, and wisdom to remain strong in body and soul. Please support and provide stability to my family.

Lord, we pray for the safety and protection of our family members. Keep us safe from harm and lead us in the paths of righteousness. Shield us from any danger and guide us through life's challenges.

Lord, we pray for the health and well-being of our family. Shield us from sickness and disease and help us maintain a solid and vibrant life.

Prayer points for family breakthrough

While you can struggle to achieve all your heart desires, sometimes it is impossible unless you seek God’s intervention. Breakthrough prayers can help you overcome obstacles like financial struggles, health issues, or relational conflicts, bringing about divine solutions. Here are some breakthrough prayers for your family.

Thank You, Father, for hearing our prayers. We stand in faith, believing that our family’s breakthrough is on the horizon and our testimonies will glorify Your name.

Heavenly Father, we thank You for Your love and grace toward our family and invite Your presence into every aspect of our lives.

Father, break any generational curse or negative pattern affecting our family and replace it with blessings and positive legacies.

Father, I declare that my family is blessed and highly favoured, and we shall experience Your goodness in the land of the living, in the name of Jesus.

Father, by Your mighty power, I open the graves where the glory of my family is buried, and I decree that it be returned to the rightful owner. I will let it lead to significant breakthroughs for us in the name of Jesus.

Father, by the blood of Jesus, I bring every family member out of every captivity they have found themselves with great substance in the name of Jesus.

Father, You are the source of wealth. My family trusts You to take care of all our needs and make us prosperous in all areas of life, in the name of Jesus.

Father, I come to You today on behalf of my family, and as I pray, let Your glory shine upon my family and give us breakthroughs all around in the name of Jesus.

Omnipotent Father, I come before You, the great Door Opener. I am asking for Your supernatural power to go before me and open every door You have ordained. Smash through every obstacle, opposition, and resistance that stands in the way of my breakthrough.

Dear Lord, I surrender my anxieties and doubts to You. Release me from the burdens that have weighed me down and the fears that have clouded my vision. I open myself to Your transformative power, knowing You will orchestrate my breakthrough in the fullness of time.

Faithful Father, when the way seems blocked, you are the God who specialises in making a way where there seems to be no way. I reject doubt, unbelief, and human limitations and choose to believe that you will part any Red Sea or crumble any wall that tries to hinder your plans for my life.

I rejoice by faith that the doors are opening, the chains are breaking, and this lingering delay is ending. Outpours of blessing and breakthroughs are coming in Jesus’ mighty name!

Lord, I come against every trap the devil has set to destroy my family or distort our plans. I come against all accusations of the devil and every voice against our destinies. We overcome them by the blood of Jesus.

Father, grant my family peace and unity. May we learn to tolerate each other’s shortcomings and uplift one another.

You consecrated and appointed us as your prophets before we were born. God, may each talent in my family glorify you. You say a skilled man who works stands before kings and not obscure men.

Family deliverance prayer points

If your family is struggling to set free from any form of captivity, deliverance prayers can grant you freedom and liberation. They can break various chains, such as curses, that deny you freedom and invite God’s healing and restoration into your family. Below are deliverance prayers.

Heavenly Father, I thank You for Your love and protection over my family. I ask for Your continued guidance and direction in all our endeavours. Lead us on the right path and keep us safe from harm.

Father God, I renounce and reject all negative patterns and cycles in my family lineage. We are free from inherited sin, sickness, or poverty. We are blessed and highly favoured by You.

Holy Spirit, fill our hearts with love, patience, and understanding. Help us to forgive one another and live in peace. Let Your peace, which surpasses all understanding, guard our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.

Jehovah Jireh, You are our Provider. I pray for a financial breakthrough in my family. Bless the work of our hands and prosper us in all our endeavours. Open the windows of heaven and pour out Your blessings upon us.

Heavenly Father, I pray for good health and healing for every family member. Heal us from sickness or disease and strengthen our bodies, minds, and spirits.

Lord Jesus, help us to seek You first in all things and to trust in Your plan for our lives. Give us the grace to remain steadfast in our faith and to be a light to others.

In the name of Jesus, I bind and cast out every evil spirit affecting my family. I declare that we are delivered from all forms of bondage, oppression, and demonic influence.

Heavenly Father, I thank You for hearing and answering our prayers. I thank You for the deliverance, protection, and blessings You have bestowed upon my family. To You be all the glory, honour, and praise.

I pray for deliverance from any fear, worry, or anxiety that may be holding me back. I know you have given me the power to overcome all obstacles and live a life filled with joy and peace. Help me to trust in your love and protection and cast all worries unto you.

I come before you today with a contrite heart, seeking your mercy and grace. I acknowledge my shortcomings and failures and confess my sins to you.

Dear Heavenly Father, we hate all evil and all the sins that have been committed against us. We trust in You to deliver us from all our enemies. We know the Lord hears our righteous cry and will answer our prayers for deliverance.

Lord, I surrender my heart to you. I release all bitterness, anger, and resentment and choose instead to fill my heart with love, compassion, and forgiveness. Help me to see others through your eyes and to love them as you have commanded.

I come to you today with a heavy heart, burdened by the pain and hurt that I am feeling. But I know you are my refuge and strength, a present help in trouble.

Almighty God, I seek deliverance from the grip of fear. Replace my anxiety with Your perfect peace. Help me to trust in Your promises and rely on Your strength. Cast out all fear from my heart, that I may live boldly in Your love. In the name of Jesus, I pray.

Heavenly Father, I seek deliverance from negative thoughts. Renew my mind with Your truth and fill my heart with Your peace. Help me focus on Your promises and reject the enemy's lies. Strengthen me to walk in Your light and live in Your joy.

What is the most powerful prayer for families?

The most powerful prayer for families is the "Family Prayer" attributed to St. John Paul II. A section of the prayer states:

May you bless each and every family! You warned of Satan’s assault against this precious and indispensable divine spark that God lit on earth. St. John Paul, with your prayer, may you protect the family and every life that blossoms from the family.

What are the 5 points of prayer?

The five points of a prayer are confession, petition, intercession, thanksgiving, and praise. These points provide a balanced approach to prayer.

Why is it important to pray?

Prayer fosters a deeper relationship with the divine, allowing individuals to communicate with God and feel a sense of spiritual intimacy and connection. Additionally, through prayer, individuals seek divine guidance, wisdom, and discernment in making decisions, navigating life's challenges, and understanding their purpose.

Including prayer points for family in your daily prayer routine is essential. The prayers invite God’s protection and blessings into their lives. You will realise God’s peace, guidance, and strength in your family.

