25+ profound bible verses for dad to honour your old man on Father's Day

Fathers play an essential role in shaping the destiny of their family members. They bear a massive responsibility and strive to provide for everyone under their care. The Bible recognises them as family heads, and several verses are dedicated to motivating and guiding them in their roles and responsibilities. You can share Bible verses for dad with your father or a father figure to make them feel appreciated.

While there are several ways to show love to your father on Father’s Day, sending a profound Bible verse for your dad goes a long way to make them feel special. A touching message of appreciation accompanied by a Bible verse is a sign that you love them and pray for God’s blessings upon them. And there are many Bible verses to honour your father.

Best bible verses for dad to honour your old man

What Bible verse should be dedicated to a father? The Bible recognises fathers as family heads and acknowledges their important roles in nurturing their families. Appreciating your fathers makes them feel honoured and loved, and you can send them several Bible verses of encouragement on their birthday, Father’s Day, or any day.

Bible verses for dads from daughters for encouragement

Fatherhood has its share of challenges, but it also brings the joy of having loved ones around you. If you are a daughter looking for Bible verses to encourage your father and remind them of God’s presence and guidance, here are verses to send them.

Children’s children are a crown to the aged, and parents are the pride of their children. (Proverbs 17:6)

He will turn the hearts of the parents to their children and the hearts of the children to their parents. (Malachi 4:6)

Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. (Psalm 127:3-5)

Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. (1 Peter 5:6-7)

He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God. (Micah 6:8)

Your wife will be like a fruitful vine within your house; your children will be like olive shoots around your table. Yes, this will be the blessing for the man who fears the Lord. (Psalm 128:3-4)

If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. (James 1:5)

I can do all this through him, who gives me strength. (Philippians 4:13)

For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you. (Isaiah 41:13)

Bible verses about fathers' love

A father’s love is an ever-present guiding light and unwavering support that keeps you motivated in all you do. Sending your dad these Bible verses about a father's love for his daughter and son will make them proud of themselves.

My son, do not despise the Lord’s discipline and do not resent his rebuke because the Lord disciplines those he loves, as a father, the son he delights in. (Proverbs 3:11-12)

Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them. (Proverbs 13:24)

There, you saw how the Lord your God carried you, as a father carries his son, all the way you went until you reached this place. (Deuteronomy 1:31)

Yet you, Lord, are our Father. We are the clay, you are the potter; we are all the work of your hand. (Isaiah 64:8)

Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? So if you, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him! (Matthew 7:9-11)

See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are! The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know him. (1 John 3:1)

Bible verses for a dad’s birthday

Your father's birthday anniversary is among his special days, and it is the best moment to show your gratitude for all he has done and achieved. Birthday Bible verses for dads from daughters and sons will surely make their day.

I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well. (Psalm 139:14)

This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. (Psalm 118:24)

For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do. (Ephesians 2:10)

Grey hair is a crown of glory; it is gained in a righteous life. (Proverbs 16:31)

May the Lord bless you and keep you; may the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; may the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. (Numbers 6:24-26)

Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom. (Psalm 90:12)

Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows. (James 1:17)

Blessings of a father Bible verses

What are short verses for father about their blessing? Here are some Bible verses highlighting the importance of a father’s blessings.

I always thank my God for you because of his grace given you in Christ Jesus. (1 Corinthians 1:4)

May He give you the heart's desire and make all your plans succeed. (Psalm 20:4)

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13)

I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy. (Philippians 1:3-4)

Honour your father and your mother so that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you. (Exodus 20:12)

Teach the older men to be temperate, worthy of respect, self-controlled, and sound in faith, love and endurance. (Titus 2:2)

Characteristics of a father according to the Bible

The Bible outlines several character traits of a godly father. These characteristics define who a father should be and describe a father’s roles and responsibilities towards his children, family, society, and God. Below is a compilation of a father’s characteristics and Bible verses about fathers' responsibilities.

Loving and compassionate – As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him. (Psalm 103:13)

– As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him. (Psalm 103:13) Righteous – The righteous lead blameless lives; blessed are their children after them. (Proverbs 20:7)

– The righteous lead blameless lives; blessed are their children after them. (Proverbs 20:7) Provider – Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever. (1 Timothy 5:8)

– Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever. (1 Timothy 5:8) Teacher and guide – These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home, when you walk along the road when you lie down, and when you get up. (Deuteronomy 6:6-7)

– These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home, when you walk along the road when you lie down, and when you get up. (Deuteronomy 6:6-7) Disciplinarian – Endure hardship as discipline; God is treating you as his children. For what children are not disciplined by their father? (Hebrews 12:7)

– Endure hardship as discipline; God is treating you as his children. For what children are not disciplined by their father? (Hebrews 12:7) Encourager and comforter – For you know that we dealt with each of you as a father deals with his own children, 12 encouraging, comforting and urging you to live lives worthy of God, who calls you into his kingdom and glory. (1 Thessalonians 2:11-12)

– For you know that we dealt with each of you as a father deals with his own children, 12 encouraging, comforting and urging you to live lives worthy of God, who calls you into his kingdom and glory. (1 Thessalonians 2:11-12) Leader and example of faith – But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord. (Joshua 24:15)

– But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord. (Joshua 24:15) Honoured and respected – The father of a righteous child has great joy; a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him. (Proverbs 23:24)

– The father of a righteous child has great joy; a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him. (Proverbs 23:24) Forgiving – But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him. (Luke 15:20)

– But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him. (Luke 15:20) Patient and gentle – Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. (Ephesians 4:2)

What does the Bible say about a father's love?

The Bible gives different insights into the nature and depth of a father’s love. It offers different perspectives, including human paternal love and the divine love of God the Father.

What Bible verse is a tribute to dad?

You can use numerous Bible verses to give tribute to a father. The verses appreciate their role, love, and influence. For instance, Proverbs 20:7 says, "The righteous man walks in his integrity; his children are blessed after him."

Most Bible verses for dads reflect fathers' deep, compassionate, and nurturing love as family heads and illustrate the perfect love of God the Father. The verses also highlight the character traits of a godly father and their roles and responsibilities. You can show gratitude to your father by sending them any of the above heart-touching Bible verses.

