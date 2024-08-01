20 powerful prayer points for the church with supporting scripture

The church is a community of believers described as the body of Christ. It brings believers together to glorify God and be a light to those who do not know Christ yet. As a believer, you have an essential role to play in praying for the church’s growth, spiritual vitality, and powerful impact. Discover some of the powerful prayer points for the church, each with supporting scripture.

Prayer points are a powerful way to support and uplift your church community. By interceding on behalf of the church, you invite God’s presence, protection, and guidance into every aspect of church life. Dive into these prayer points, intercede for your church, and witness the transformative impact of your prayers.

Powerful prayer points for the church

The powerful prayer points for the church are centred on seeking God's help in spiritual multiplication and flourishing. These prayers call for repentance, forgiveness, unity, awakening, revival, and an outpouring of the Holy Spirit. Here is a collection of powerful prayer points for the church designed to strengthen it, each backed by relevant Bible verses.

Prayers for the church with bible verses

Prayers for the church with bible verses focus on essential aspects of spiritual warfare for the church, emphasizing reliance on God’s word and promises. Whether you are a seasoned prayer warrior or new to intercessory prayer, these prayer points will inspire and equip you to stand in the gap for your church.

Dear God, we give you the glory and honour for all you do daily, even when we can’t see it or understand your ways. Shine your light in us, through us, over us. Set your way before us. May all your plans succeed. We may reflect your peace and hope to a world that desperately needs your presence and healing. Amen.

I, therefore, a prisoner for the Lord, urge you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the spirit in the bond of peace. (Ephesians 4:1-3)

Jesus, twice You cleared the Temple in righteous anger because Your house was to be a house of prayer. Help us not to take that lightly. Lord, direct us to our knees and seal our commitment and desire to be devoted to communing with You in prayer. Let our church be known as a house of prayer. Keep us awake and alert. Fill our hearts with joy no matter the circumstances as we pray to You as a church body. Amen.

Devote yourselves to prayer; stay alert in it with thanksgiving. (Colossians 4:2)

God of peace and joy, we seek Your presence to fill our hearts and church community with Your peace and happiness. Amidst life’s challenges and uncertainties, grant us a peace that surpasses understanding. Fill us with joy rooted in You, which remains unshaken by circumstances. Let our lives radiate Your peace and happiness, drawing others to Your love and grace. Amen.

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13)

Heavenly Father, we bring before You the various ministries within our church. Bless each ministry with Your wisdom, resources, and anointing. Guide leaders and volunteers, empowering them to serve with passion and dedication. May these ministries be instruments of Your love, reaching hearts, transforming lives, and glorifying Your name. Amen.

As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace. (1 Peter 4:10)

Dear Lord, Thank You for being gracious, merciful, slow to anger, and of great loving-kindness. We want to have a heart like Yours for each other and for those we encounter. Help us to show Your grace and mercy to others so that we can reflect You and the love of Christ. May our church experience significant spiritual growth in this area. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

The LORD is gracious, merciful, slow to anger, and of great loving-kindness. (Psalm 145:8)

Heavenly Father, we pray for unity within our church. May we be united in love, purpose, and mission, reflecting the oneness that You share with the Son so that the world may believe in Your sending of Jesus. Amen.

That they all may be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You; that they also may be one in Us, that the world may believe that You sent Me. (John 17:21)

Lord Jesus, compel us as a church to proclaim Your truth and preach Your message. It won’t always be easy, and it may not be convenient. But Jesus, Your words are life to us. Use Your Word to rebuke us, correct us and encourage us — and let us follow you as we hold each other accountable. Only You can give us great patience and the words to teach. We entirely depend on You! Amen.

Proclaim the message; persist in it whether convenient or not; rebuke, correct, and encourage with great patience and teaching. (2 Timothy 4:2)

Prayer points for church members

Unity is a cornerstone of a church community's life. Through these prayers, church members will find unity in diversity, support in challenges, and hope in their faith. They also aim to touch crucial areas for individual and collective spiritual growth.

Gracious God, we lift our hearts to You, seeking unity and harmony among us as members of this church. Help us to love one another genuinely, to bear with one another in patience and understanding, and to pursue peace eagerly. Amen.

Heavenly Father, we humbly come before You, seeking Your provision and blessings in our financial lives. Grant us wisdom in managing our resources, and bless the work of our hands. Amen.

Heavenly Father, we humbly come before You, seeking Your provision and blessings in our financial lives. Grant us wisdom in managing our resources, and bless the work of our hands. Amen.

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:19)

Father, we lift our church leaders to You. Grant them wisdom and discernment in their decisions, and guide them by Your Holy Spirit in all that they do. Amen.

Scripture: If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him. (James 1:5)

O God, restore our hearts to You. Turn our hearts from sin and turn them to You. Sanctify us with Your precious blood, Lord Jesus Christ. May Your face shine on us. May You shower us with favour and blessings. Amen.

Turn us again, O Lord God of hosts, cause thy face to shine; and we shall be saved. (Psalm 80:19)

Heavenly Father, ignite a passionate revival of our spirits and church within us. Stir our hearts with a renewed hunger for Your presence and a deeper intimacy with You. Breakthrough complacency or spiritual dryness and breathe new life into our worship, prayers, and service. Amen.

Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you? (Psalm 85:6)

Lord, ignite in us a passion for reaching out to those who have yet to know Your saving grace. Equip us with boldness, compassion, and wisdom as we engage in outreach and evangelism efforts. Amen.

Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. (Matthew 28:19-20)

Lord, send a revival to our church. Ignite a fresh fire in our hearts for You, renewing our passion and commitment to Your service. May we rejoice in Your presence and spread Your love to those around us. Amen.

Will You not revive us again, that Your people may rejoice in You? (Psalm 85:6)

Heavenly Father, we bring before you the young members of our church. Pour out Your blessings upon them, guide them in their faith journey, and surround them with Your love and protection. Amen.

Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity. (1 Timothy 4:12)

Heavenly Father, we lift the families within our church community to Your loving care. Strengthen family bonds and relationships, fostering love, respect, and understanding. Grant wisdom to parents, patience to children, and unity in homes. Amen.

But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. (Joshua 24:15)

Prayer points for the church revival

Revival within the church is a profound and deeply spiritual event. Prayer points for church revival play an important role in renewing a sense of God's presence, increasing spiritual fervour, and transforming non-believers to Christ for salvation.

Lord Jesus Christ, You are our first love and our priority. But we have left You and gone into the world to find life, love, and acceptance, and now we realize that it’s all in vain. We repent of our sins and come back to You. You are the living water and bread of life. In You only are we content and fulfilled. Revive our spirits so we can be on fire for the things of God once more. Amen.

Nevertheless I have this against you, that you have left your first love. Remember therefore from where you have fallen; repent and do the first works, or else I will come to you quickly and remove your lampstand from its place—unless you repent. (Revelation 2:4-5)

Father God, touch our hearts so we can hunger for more of Your presence and power. May we desire to connect with You daily through prayer and Your Word. Fulfil our every longing so we can truly be fulfilled and joy-filled in You. Amen.

As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God. My soul thirsteth for God, for the living God: when shall I come and appear before God? (Psalm 42:1-2)

O Lord, we cry out to You, for our wicked ways are before us. Lead us to repentance and equip us to turn away from sin and turn our hearts to You. Renew the right spirit within us to be committed to Your work. In the name of Jesus Christ, we pray. Amen.

Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. (Psalm 51:10)

Dear God, we know You desire us to be on fire for You. May we not be lukewarm in our faith or have cold hearts when the Word of God is preached. Please help us be sensitive to the spirit and revive us to experience spiritual growth. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

I know your works; I know that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either cold or hot. So, because you are lukewarm, neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth. (Revelation 3:15-16)

Dear Lord, we pray for a more passionate prayer life in the church. We need You to transform our lives, homes, and communities through prayer. Please help us to stand firm in our faith and persevere no matter the circumstances. In the name of Jesus Christ, we pray. Amen.

Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints. (Ephesians 6:18)

What are powerful scriptures to pray for the church?

Some powerful scriptures to pray for the church include John 17:21, Acts 4:12, Ephesians 6:18, 2 Timothy 4:2 and Matthew 16:18.

What are the things to pray for a church?

Some common things to pray for a church include unity among members, spiritual growth and maturity in faith, and boldness in spreading the gospel. You can also ask for protection, guidance, and provision for the church's needs while seeking God's wisdom and blessing for its leadership.

Prayer is a reminder to trust God to provide what is needed, including strength, resources, and wisdom. Your prayers can bring about spiritual growth, unity, and renewal within the congregation, fostering a stronger, more vibrant community of believers. The above are powerful prayer points for the church and its members.

