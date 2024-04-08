Global site navigation

400+ quirky Goblin names for your mysterious fictional characters
by  Isaac Wangethi

Many humans have always been fascinated by magical and mythical stories. Some people are drawn by the desire to explore whatever lies beyond the physical realm. It is out of this desire that characters such as goblins are created. What are some of the quirky goblin names you can use in your fictional work?

Goblins attend the world premiere of "The Portable Door"
Goblins are known for their mischief and cunning traits. Photo: Don Arnold (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Goblin names reflect the distinct characteristics of these fictional characters. Goblins are known for their mischief and cunning traits. Their names are often short and easy to pronounce, reflecting the simple nature of goblins.

Quirky goblin names for boys and girls

Goblins are some of the most popular characters in fantasy literature and folklore. Naming a goblin requires you to be creative and understand its traits.

Best male goblin names

What's more interesting than some magical goblin boy's name? Below are male names for goblins to inspire you.

  • Treech
  • Xord
  • Vacs
  • Krart
  • Ult
  • Grimsnarl
  • Grobnar
  • Grog
  • Ripper
  • Fang
  • Bisiolmea
  • Blyts
  • Bruivor
  • Ceel
  • Charbazz
  • Sbylom
  • Shiogtelm
  • Weilt
  • Svac
  • Stoiv
  • Scrap
  • Scorch
  • Sludge
  • Throttle
  • Gobsmack
  • Wukx
  • Xeebboq
  • Ygs
  • Zear
  • Zoz
  • Zir
  • Klegion
  • Eeczs
  • Dowkat
  • Mildirie
  • Snaggletooth
  • Gnarl
  • Scab
  • Grimtooth
  • Skulker
  • Chor
  • Cigonk
  • Craang
  • Derigz
  • Drarm
  • Aqaf
  • Nocten
  • Krovzat
  • Pirg
  • Blihber

A statue of a goblin in a garden
Naming a goblin requires you to be creative and understand its traits. Photo: Wirestock
Source: Getty Images
  • Muck
  • Wart
  • Gruff
  • Nog
  • Gristle
  • Vaming
  • Voguz
  • Vregroqai
  • Vrur
  • Wags
  • Kezz
  • Brost
  • Heepvogs
  • Gehkiaz
  • Riohgolma
  • Stinker
  • Basher
  • Mugwort
  • Grimm
  • Rotgut
  • Drionvogz
  • Dyrd
  • Erm
  • Fralk
  • Frold
  • Cerkx
  • Bryd
  • Bidexhai
  • Gam
  • Kluithea
  • Strild
  • Tes
  • Tribuiq
  • Uiheald
  • Ux
  • Teeq
  • Steguish
  • Sluz
  • Huyr
  • Gesbie
  • Furliarm
  • Gliosb
  • Glymzogs
  • Golda
  • Goblin

Best girl goblin names

A goblin creature stretching his hand
Female goblin names are inspired by flowers, gems or other beautiful objects. Photo: Donald Iain Smith
Source: Getty Images

Female names are unique because they have a softer and more melodic sound. Sometimes, female goblin names are inspired by flowers, gems or other beautiful objects. Here are some nice-sounding names for a girl.

  • Boltnose
  • Gizblin
  • Leafgrinder
  • Lystis
  • Aaftaax
  • Akkosz
  • Blomvez
  • Brevzethee
  • Buibsiort
  • Umma
  • Subusix
  • Twinzis
  • Kagsusi
  • Twilne
  • Manclamp
  • Mefeero
  • Rossa
  • Sazai
  • Snotgurgle
  • Wraathai
  • Xect
  • Yraark
  • Zeekleerk
  • Zrux
  • Lazgels
  • Greepvis
  • Twila
  • Nix
  • Memqekle
  • Steamgear
  • Boombot
  • Boomie
  • Brainiac
  • Fizzlepop
  • Churkigs
  • Clietmyn
  • Creahx
  • Depolm
  • Dreesb
  • Pimvils
  • Leme
  • Truimnedle
  • Apgels
  • Falkels
  • Fizzlesprocket
  • Fizzletorque
  • Gizmo
  • Goblinator
UK, England, Isabel's Goblin sculpture
Female names are unique because they have a softer and more melodic sound. Photo: Andrew Holt
Source: Getty Images
  • Uigz
  • Vasegz
  • Vrestolt
  • Vrutlus
  • Wernaal
  • Gankle
  • Fuzvenatte
  • Lexdozz
  • Glelga
  • Ebbleelex
  • Ironbreaker
  • Ironwhisperer
  • Inventor
  • Mechanicgrip
  • Metallurgist
  • Duggart
  • Eagansa
  • Fiokvas
  • Freesrylb
  • FrilkFugh
  • Scrapmage
  • Sparkles
  • Spritzle
  • Sprocket
  • Technomancer
  • Swelm
  • Thelx
  • Trirta
  • Trung
  • Ubs
  • Throttle
  • Warpig
  • Artificer
  • Fangcaster
  • Ironmonger
  • Geemusz
  • Glahuird
  • Gnaalsia
  • Gnianagia
  • Gralbianq
  • Sniveltwig
  • Skittleshanks
  • Trembletoes
  • Tremorbane
  • Whimpergrin
  • Slilse
  • Srekt

Funny goblin names

Ghouls and goblins line a roof as Halloween decorations in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
Goblins are known for their love of mischief. Photo: David Swanson
Source: Getty Images

Funny goblin names often reflect their mischievous and sometimes quirky nature. Here are funny names to reflect the goblin's funny aspect of their nature.

  • Gobboo
  • Loud belcher
  • Orcly
  • Krakhead
  • Dumbo
  • Marrow
  • Mogglewog
  • Morgakt
  • Mossbelly
  • Muckmuzzle
  • Biznaz
  • Goblosion
  • Chucklewizz
  • Hiddenfee
  • Boomnbreak
  • Panpan
  • Bonbom
  • Stalewart
  • Fanorous
  • Meany manny
  • Fugh
  • Grishnar
  • Ark
  • Snickerwart
  • Snitchwit
  • Givemani
  • Axidence
  • Worsplan
  • Boumsteek
  • Haiprofeet
  • Humpy dumpy
  • Gully
  • Goeblinus
  • Feefum
  • Fifo
  • Naraak
  • Nettlegrin
  • Nogglebelly
  • Noxk
  • Olfan
  • Gemble
  • Notagnome
  • Allgreen
  • Tymeescoin
  • Nosepick
  • Dorko
  • Deff fatgoblin
  • Wimpee
  • Gobnerd
  • Dawnydusk
  • Puck
  • Jareth
  • Jastor
  • Erlking
  • Huntero
  • Boomboom
  • Shatterall
  • Nosemoney
  • Moargear
  • Hagglin
  • Gobderthal
  • Nocturlin
  • Refsurr
  • Pronde
  • Summerfell
  • Oshlen
  • Quibblesnap
  • Razzlebam
  • Rumblebelly
  • Rumblefoot
  • Krugbiart
  • Zarll
  • Snorehorn
  • Gringott
  • Gobbledoff
  • Scuttlecraw
  • Shavák
  • Sludgebelle
  • Opasas
  • Laftoff

Cute goblin names

Goblins attend the world premiere of "The Portable Door" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter
The advantage of a cute goblin title is that it adds depth and charm to a character. Photo: Don Arnold
Source: Getty Images

A cute goblin name adds depth and charm to a character. It contrasts by playing on the goblin's traditionally mischievous and often sinister reputation. Below are cute names for goblins to inspire you.

  • Wirtle
  • Maea
  • Tika
  • Orr
  • Xelbasur
  • Snivelsprocket
  • Snufflewink
  • Sootgrip
  • Sparkmack
  • Splinterbone
  • Bumble
  • Puddle
  • Twinkle
  • Sprinkle
  • Whisker
  • Fmor
  • Fayearl
  • Presyl
  • Ednaz
  • Narla
  • Cervelx
  • Rienoisb
  • Xikt
  • Yoork
  • Zirga
  • Doodle
  • Tumble
  • Cherub
  • Giggle
  • Cuddlebug
  • Pretor
  • Bhysa
  • Chy
  • Tails
  • Nixor
  • Squeakfoot
  • Squintgaze
  • Svish
  • Tododon
  • Torglik
  • Fuzzy
  • Snuggle
  • Dimple
  • Petal
  • Squiggle
  • Mynph
  • Ador
  • Minta
  • Krus
  • Jodu
  • Sox
  • Vorm
  • Button
  • Nibble
  • Poppet
  • Glimmer
  • Flutter
  • Soma
  • Crystohx
  • Lohbyg
  • Qearsigs
  • Snooze
  • Blossom
  • Tinker
  • Sunny
  • Munchkin
  • Khothi
  • Mida
  • Nindi
  • Flowr
  • Enxa
  • Tothga
  • Trahg
  • Wartnose
  • Jaynas
  • Tarter
  • Nilor

Cool goblin names

Rubber masks of the goblins at Gringotts Wizarding Bank
Cool and short goblin names that are easy to pronounce reflect the simple nature of goblins. Photo: Stringer
Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for mystical or magical goblin names for your character or child? Use the following cool names to name your goblin.

  • Shadowblade
  • Thunderstrike
  • Frostfang
  • Darkfire
  • Steelheart
  • Glanuct
  • Koshorr
  • Stu
  • Gorx
  • Eamaaard
  • Cervelx
  • Rienoisb
  • Clug
  • Nightshade
  • Ravenclaw
  • Stormbringer
  • Blaze
  • Soulthief
  • Rabdealk
  • Sraagi
  • Feeza
  • Stemazea
  • Stric
  • Razorback
  • Bloodmoon
  • Silvershade
  • Swiftwind
  • Voidwalker
  • Hung
  • Ebs
  • Ironhide
  • Moonshadow
  • Deathstalker
  • Venomfang
  • Duskwalker
  • Izaaks
  • Ealir
  • Tad
  • Flatbyf
  • Garl
  • Whirlwind
  • Ashenblade
  • Thornheart
  • Frostbite
  • Dreadscar
  • Aages
  • Soma
  • Wruipmaalde
  • Darkus
  • Teophine
  • Flurfel
  • Mitvahr
  • Jannus

What is the meaning of the name goblin?

Goblin is a mischievous, ugly, greedy, dwarf-like creature depicted in folklore and fantasy literature.

What is a good goblin name?

A good goblin name typically consists of guttural sounds and is short, usually no more than two syllabi.

How do goblins get their name?

Some goblin names are given at birth, while fantasy authors and game designers have created others. Such names as Duzz, Hokoiszea, Bhaftaaz, Criotnalmee, and Gryh.

Goblins exist mainly in the realm of myth and imagination and are often depicted in fantasy literature and folklore. There are numerous goblin names for someone looking for a globin name. While creating the monikers, use short names that are easy to pronounce.

