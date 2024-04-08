400+ quirky Goblin names for your mysterious fictional characters

Many humans have always been fascinated by magical and mythical stories. Some people are drawn by the desire to explore whatever lies beyond the physical realm. It is out of this desire that characters such as goblins are created. What are some of the quirky goblin names you can use in your fictional work?

Goblin names reflect the distinct characteristics of these fictional characters. Goblins are known for their mischief and cunning traits. Their names are often short and easy to pronounce, reflecting the simple nature of goblins.

Quirky goblin names for boys and girls

Goblins are some of the most popular characters in fantasy literature and folklore. Naming a goblin requires you to be creative and understand its traits.

Best male goblin names

What's more interesting than some magical goblin boy's name? Below are male names for goblins to inspire you.

Treech

Xord

Vacs

Krart

Ult

Grimsnarl

Grobnar

Grog

Ripper

Fang

Bisiolmea

Blyts

Bruivor

Ceel

Charbazz

Sbylom

Shiogtelm

Weilt

Svac

Stoiv

Scrap

Scorch

Sludge

Throttle

Gobsmack

Wukx

Xeebboq

Ygs

Zear

Zoz

Zir

Klegion

Eeczs

Dowkat

Mildirie

Snaggletooth

Gnarl

Scab

Grimtooth

Skulker

Chor

Cigonk

Craang

Derigz

Drarm

Aqaf

Nocten

Krovzat

Pirg

Blihber

Muck

Wart

Gruff

Nog

Gristle

Vaming

Voguz

Vregroqai

Vrur

Wags

Kezz

Brost

Heepvogs

Gehkiaz

Riohgolma

Stinker

Basher

Mugwort

Grimm

Rotgut

Drionvogz

Dyrd

Erm

Fralk

Frold

Cerkx

Bryd

Bidexhai

Gam

Kluithea

Strild

Tes

Tribuiq

Uiheald

Ux

Teeq

Steguish

Sluz

Huyr

Gesbie

Furliarm

Gliosb

Glymzogs

Golda

Goblin

Best girl goblin names

Female names are unique because they have a softer and more melodic sound. Sometimes, female goblin names are inspired by flowers, gems or other beautiful objects. Here are some nice-sounding names for a girl.

Boltnose

Gizblin

Leafgrinder

Lystis

Aaftaax

Akkosz

Blomvez

Brevzethee

Buibsiort

Umma

Subusix

Twinzis

Kagsusi

Twilne

Manclamp

Mefeero

Rossa

Sazai

Snotgurgle

Wraathai

Xect

Yraark

Zeekleerk

Zrux

Lazgels

Greepvis

Twila

Nix

Memqekle

Steamgear

Boombot

Boomie

Brainiac

Fizzlepop

Churkigs

Clietmyn

Creahx

Depolm

Dreesb

Pimvils

Leme

Truimnedle

Apgels

Falkels

Fizzlesprocket

Fizzletorque

Gizmo

Goblinator

Uigz

Vasegz

Vrestolt

Vrutlus

Wernaal

Gankle

Fuzvenatte

Lexdozz

Glelga

Ebbleelex

Ironbreaker

Ironwhisperer

Inventor

Mechanicgrip

Metallurgist

Duggart

Eagansa

Fiokvas

Freesrylb

FrilkFugh

Scrapmage

Sparkles

Spritzle

Sprocket

Technomancer

Swelm

Thelx

Trirta

Trung

Ubs

Throttle

Warpig

Artificer

Fangcaster

Ironmonger

Geemusz

Glahuird

Gnaalsia

Gnianagia

Gralbianq

Sniveltwig

Skittleshanks

Trembletoes

Tremorbane

Whimpergrin

Slilse

Srekt

Funny goblin names

Funny goblin names often reflect their mischievous and sometimes quirky nature. Here are funny names to reflect the goblin's funny aspect of their nature.

Gobboo

Loud belcher

Orcly

Krakhead

Dumbo

Marrow

Mogglewog

Morgakt

Mossbelly

Muckmuzzle

Biznaz

Goblosion

Chucklewizz

Hiddenfee

Boomnbreak

Panpan

Bonbom

Stalewart

Fanorous

Meany manny

Fugh

Grishnar

Ark

Snickerwart

Snitchwit

Givemani

Axidence

Worsplan

Boumsteek

Haiprofeet

Humpy dumpy

Gully

Goeblinus

Feefum

Fifo

Naraak

Nettlegrin

Nogglebelly

Noxk

Olfan

Gemble

Notagnome

Allgreen

Tymeescoin

Nosepick

Dorko

Deff fatgoblin

Wimpee

Gobnerd

Dawnydusk

Puck

Jareth

Jastor

Erlking

Huntero

Boomboom

Shatterall

Nosemoney

Moargear

Hagglin

Gobderthal

Nocturlin

Refsurr

Pronde

Summerfell

Oshlen

Quibblesnap

Razzlebam

Rumblebelly

Rumblefoot

Krugbiart

Zarll

Snorehorn

Gringott

Gobbledoff

Scuttlecraw

Shavák

Sludgebelle

Opasas

Laftoff

Cute goblin names

A cute goblin name adds depth and charm to a character. It contrasts by playing on the goblin's traditionally mischievous and often sinister reputation. Below are cute names for goblins to inspire you.

Wirtle

Maea

Tika

Orr

Xelbasur

Snivelsprocket

Snufflewink

Sootgrip

Sparkmack

Splinterbone

Bumble

Puddle

Twinkle

Sprinkle

Whisker

Fmor

Fayearl

Presyl

Ednaz

Narla

Cervelx

Rienoisb

Xikt

Yoork

Zirga

Doodle

Tumble

Cherub

Giggle

Cuddlebug

Pretor

Bhysa

Chy

Tails

Nixor

Squeakfoot

Squintgaze

Svish

Tododon

Torglik

Fuzzy

Snuggle

Dimple

Petal

Squiggle

Mynph

Ador

Minta

Krus

Jodu

Sox

Vorm

Button

Nibble

Poppet

Glimmer

Flutter

Soma

Crystohx

Lohbyg

Qearsigs

Snooze

Blossom

Tinker

Sunny

Munchkin

Khothi

Mida

Nindi

Flowr

Enxa

Tothga

Trahg

Wartnose

Jaynas

Tarter

Nilor

Cool goblin names

Are you looking for mystical or magical goblin names for your character or child? Use the following cool names to name your goblin.

Shadowblade

Thunderstrike

Frostfang

Darkfire

Steelheart

Glanuct

Koshorr

Stu

Gorx

Eamaaard

Cervelx

Rienoisb

Clug

Nightshade

Ravenclaw

Stormbringer

Blaze

Soulthief

Rabdealk

Sraagi

Feeza

Stemazea

Stric

Razorback

Bloodmoon

Silvershade

Swiftwind

Voidwalker

Hung

Ebs

Ironhide

Moonshadow

Deathstalker

Venomfang

Duskwalker

Izaaks

Ealir

Tad

Flatbyf

Garl

Whirlwind

Ashenblade

Thornheart

Frostbite

Dreadscar

Aages

Soma

Wruipmaalde

Darkus

Teophine

Flurfel

Mitvahr

Jannus

What is the meaning of the name goblin?

Goblin is a mischievous, ugly, greedy, dwarf-like creature depicted in folklore and fantasy literature.

What is a good goblin name?

A good goblin name typically consists of guttural sounds and is short, usually no more than two syllabi.

How do goblins get their name?

Some goblin names are given at birth, while fantasy authors and game designers have created others. Such names as Duzz, Hokoiszea, Bhaftaaz, Criotnalmee, and Gryh.

Goblins exist mainly in the realm of myth and imagination and are often depicted in fantasy literature and folklore. There are numerous goblin names for someone looking for a globin name. While creating the monikers, use short names that are easy to pronounce.

