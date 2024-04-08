400+ quirky Goblin names for your mysterious fictional characters
Many humans have always been fascinated by magical and mythical stories. Some people are drawn by the desire to explore whatever lies beyond the physical realm. It is out of this desire that characters such as goblins are created. What are some of the quirky goblin names you can use in your fictional work?
Goblin names reflect the distinct characteristics of these fictional characters. Goblins are known for their mischief and cunning traits. Their names are often short and easy to pronounce, reflecting the simple nature of goblins.
Quirky goblin names for boys and girls
Goblins are some of the most popular characters in fantasy literature and folklore. Naming a goblin requires you to be creative and understand its traits.
Best male goblin names
What's more interesting than some magical goblin boy's name? Below are male names for goblins to inspire you.
- Treech
- Xord
- Vacs
- Krart
- Ult
- Grimsnarl
- Grobnar
- Grog
- Ripper
- Fang
- Bisiolmea
- Blyts
- Bruivor
- Ceel
- Charbazz
- Sbylom
- Shiogtelm
- Weilt
- Svac
- Stoiv
- Scrap
- Scorch
- Sludge
- Throttle
- Gobsmack
- Wukx
- Xeebboq
- Ygs
- Zear
- Zoz
- Zir
- Klegion
- Eeczs
- Dowkat
- Mildirie
- Snaggletooth
- Gnarl
- Scab
- Grimtooth
- Skulker
- Chor
- Cigonk
- Craang
- Derigz
- Drarm
- Aqaf
- Nocten
- Krovzat
- Pirg
- Blihber
- Muck
- Wart
- Gruff
- Nog
- Gristle
- Vaming
- Voguz
- Vregroqai
- Vrur
- Wags
- Kezz
- Brost
- Heepvogs
- Gehkiaz
- Riohgolma
- Stinker
- Basher
- Mugwort
- Grimm
- Rotgut
- Drionvogz
- Dyrd
- Erm
- Fralk
- Frold
- Cerkx
- Bryd
- Bidexhai
- Gam
- Kluithea
- Strild
- Tes
- Tribuiq
- Uiheald
- Ux
- Teeq
- Steguish
- Sluz
- Huyr
- Gesbie
- Furliarm
- Gliosb
- Glymzogs
- Golda
- Goblin
Best girl goblin names
Female names are unique because they have a softer and more melodic sound. Sometimes, female goblin names are inspired by flowers, gems or other beautiful objects. Here are some nice-sounding names for a girl.
- Boltnose
- Gizblin
- Leafgrinder
- Lystis
- Aaftaax
- Akkosz
- Blomvez
- Brevzethee
- Buibsiort
- Umma
- Subusix
- Twinzis
- Kagsusi
- Twilne
- Manclamp
- Mefeero
- Rossa
- Sazai
- Snotgurgle
- Wraathai
- Xect
- Yraark
- Zeekleerk
- Zrux
- Lazgels
- Greepvis
- Twila
- Nix
- Memqekle
- Steamgear
- Boombot
- Boomie
- Brainiac
- Fizzlepop
- Churkigs
- Clietmyn
- Creahx
- Depolm
- Dreesb
- Pimvils
- Leme
- Truimnedle
- Apgels
- Falkels
- Fizzlesprocket
- Fizzletorque
- Gizmo
- Goblinator
- Uigz
- Vasegz
- Vrestolt
- Vrutlus
- Wernaal
- Gankle
- Fuzvenatte
- Lexdozz
- Glelga
- Ebbleelex
- Ironbreaker
- Ironwhisperer
- Inventor
- Mechanicgrip
- Metallurgist
- Duggart
- Eagansa
- Fiokvas
- Freesrylb
- FrilkFugh
- Scrapmage
- Sparkles
- Spritzle
- Sprocket
- Technomancer
- Swelm
- Thelx
- Trirta
- Trung
- Ubs
- Throttle
- Warpig
- Artificer
- Fangcaster
- Ironmonger
- Geemusz
- Glahuird
- Gnaalsia
- Gnianagia
- Gralbianq
- Sniveltwig
- Skittleshanks
- Trembletoes
- Tremorbane
- Whimpergrin
- Slilse
- Srekt
Funny goblin names
Funny goblin names often reflect their mischievous and sometimes quirky nature. Here are funny names to reflect the goblin's funny aspect of their nature.
- Gobboo
- Loud belcher
- Orcly
- Krakhead
- Dumbo
- Marrow
- Mogglewog
- Morgakt
- Mossbelly
- Muckmuzzle
- Biznaz
- Goblosion
- Chucklewizz
- Hiddenfee
- Boomnbreak
- Panpan
- Bonbom
- Stalewart
- Fanorous
- Meany manny
- Fugh
- Grishnar
- Ark
- Snickerwart
- Snitchwit
- Givemani
- Axidence
- Worsplan
- Boumsteek
- Haiprofeet
- Humpy dumpy
- Gully
- Goeblinus
- Feefum
- Fifo
- Naraak
- Nettlegrin
- Nogglebelly
- Noxk
- Olfan
- Gemble
- Notagnome
- Allgreen
- Tymeescoin
- Nosepick
- Dorko
- Deff fatgoblin
- Wimpee
- Gobnerd
- Dawnydusk
- Puck
- Jareth
- Jastor
- Erlking
- Huntero
- Boomboom
- Shatterall
- Nosemoney
- Moargear
- Hagglin
- Gobderthal
- Nocturlin
- Refsurr
- Pronde
- Summerfell
- Oshlen
- Quibblesnap
- Razzlebam
- Rumblebelly
- Rumblefoot
- Krugbiart
- Zarll
- Snorehorn
- Gringott
- Gobbledoff
- Scuttlecraw
- Shavák
- Sludgebelle
- Opasas
- Laftoff
Cute goblin names
A cute goblin name adds depth and charm to a character. It contrasts by playing on the goblin's traditionally mischievous and often sinister reputation. Below are cute names for goblins to inspire you.
- Wirtle
- Maea
- Tika
- Orr
- Xelbasur
- Snivelsprocket
- Snufflewink
- Sootgrip
- Sparkmack
- Splinterbone
- Bumble
- Puddle
- Twinkle
- Sprinkle
- Whisker
- Fmor
- Fayearl
- Presyl
- Ednaz
- Narla
- Cervelx
- Rienoisb
- Xikt
- Yoork
- Zirga
- Doodle
- Tumble
- Cherub
- Giggle
- Cuddlebug
- Pretor
- Bhysa
- Chy
- Tails
- Nixor
- Squeakfoot
- Squintgaze
- Svish
- Tododon
- Torglik
- Fuzzy
- Snuggle
- Dimple
- Petal
- Squiggle
- Mynph
- Ador
- Minta
- Krus
- Jodu
- Sox
- Vorm
- Button
- Nibble
- Poppet
- Glimmer
- Flutter
- Soma
- Crystohx
- Lohbyg
- Qearsigs
- Snooze
- Blossom
- Tinker
- Sunny
- Munchkin
- Khothi
- Mida
- Nindi
- Flowr
- Enxa
- Tothga
- Trahg
- Wartnose
- Jaynas
- Tarter
- Nilor
Cool goblin names
Are you looking for mystical or magical goblin names for your character or child? Use the following cool names to name your goblin.
- Shadowblade
- Thunderstrike
- Frostfang
- Darkfire
- Steelheart
- Glanuct
- Koshorr
- Stu
- Gorx
- Eamaaard
- Cervelx
- Rienoisb
- Clug
- Nightshade
- Ravenclaw
- Stormbringer
- Blaze
- Soulthief
- Rabdealk
- Sraagi
- Feeza
- Stemazea
- Stric
- Razorback
- Bloodmoon
- Silvershade
- Swiftwind
- Voidwalker
- Hung
- Ebs
- Ironhide
- Moonshadow
- Deathstalker
- Venomfang
- Duskwalker
- Izaaks
- Ealir
- Tad
- Flatbyf
- Garl
- Whirlwind
- Ashenblade
- Thornheart
- Frostbite
- Dreadscar
- Aages
- Soma
- Wruipmaalde
- Darkus
- Teophine
- Flurfel
- Mitvahr
- Jannus
What is the meaning of the name goblin?
Goblin is a mischievous, ugly, greedy, dwarf-like creature depicted in folklore and fantasy literature.
What is a good goblin name?
A good goblin name typically consists of guttural sounds and is short, usually no more than two syllabi.
How do goblins get their name?
Some goblin names are given at birth, while fantasy authors and game designers have created others. Such names as Duzz, Hokoiszea, Bhaftaaz, Criotnalmee, and Gryh.
Goblins exist mainly in the realm of myth and imagination and are often depicted in fantasy literature and folklore. There are numerous goblin names for someone looking for a globin name. While creating the monikers, use short names that are easy to pronounce.
