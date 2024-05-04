One of the biggest players in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry, the Chief Executive Officer of Rano Oil, started from the least possible business

The business tycoon began his ascension journey from selling iced block and ground nut oil before transforming into what is known today

Now, he fits among the most influential Nigerians whose sole action could have a reaching impact on the country's economic stability

The founder and owner of the popular A.A Rano oil and gas business that is spread across the federation, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, started from the lowest rung of the ladder.

The northerner began his inspiring rise to the spotlight by selling ice blocks and groundnut oil, which he started in his home state, Kano.

Rano is now into aviation, oil and gas, transportation among others. Image: A.A Rano

Source: Facebook

Ice block work is a highly demanded job in the north due to the high temperatures that are always recorded in the region.

People need ice blocks for many things. Top of the list is lowering the temperature of drinks, which gives an end service akin to standard refrigerators.

The majority of marketers in the soft drinks business know better than to trust the government's epileptic power supply. With the cost of fuel constantly fluctuating, there was a void that needed to be filled, and Rano stepped right into the spot.

Recording astronomical success in a short while, Rano transformed from a local groundnut oil merchant into an internationally recognised petroleum dealer.

Now, the business mogul owns a multi-billion venture spanning oil and gas, with 56 ML Tank farms in Lagos, 120 retail outlet/filling stations across Nigeria, over 600 trucks and LPG terminals, and an acquired vessel (M.T LAUSAU).

His gas business, RanoGaz, is a flourishing venture that includes an international standard Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal.

Among his other businesses are rice milling company, Rano Lubricant, Rano Air, Lausu Marine and Logistics, AA Rano Terminal, and AA Rano Road Haulage.

Source: Legit.ng