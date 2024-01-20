250+ unique Southern girl names to consider for your child

Choosing a classic and timeless name for your daughter is vital for many reasons. Southern girl names have diverse origins, including American, English, Spanish, Irish, French, German, Scottish, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Latin, Sanskrit, and Welsh. If you are looking for unique southern names for your daughter, you are in the right place.

A father holding his young daughter outdoors. Photo: MoMo Productions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Parents often choose names based on their meanings, personal connections, or family traditions. Having a unique Southern girl name for your young imparts a sense of strength, resilience, and self-empowerment.

150+ unique Southern girl names

A unique, strong, and meaningful name can leave a positive impression, as people often form initial impressions based on a person's name. Here are sweet Southern girl names to choose from for your little one.

Southern Belle names

Belle means beautiful, and the names originate from France. Below are some pretty Belle Southern names to consider for your daughter.

Scarlett

Magnolia

Savannah

Caroline

Lillian

Annabelle

Eleanor

Charlotte

Victoria

Arabella

Catherine

Genevieve

Rosemary

Josephine

Adelaide

Eloise

Vivian

Felicity

Isabella

Clementine

Adeline

Emmeline

Seraphina

Amelia

Grace

Madeline

Juliette

Daphne

Sassy Southern girl names

Portrait of a young girl smiling. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Sassy names convey a lively, spirited, and bold personality. They have a certain flair associated with them, suggesting confidence, playfulness, and a touch of rebelliousness. Check out the unique names shared below for inspiration.

June

Dolly

Lucille

Loretta

Reba

Charlene

Elvira

Lacey

Evangeline

Patsy

Dixie

Jolene

Delta

Ginger

Jolene

Laurel

Lola

Priscilla

Rebel

Roxie

Lorraine

Tallulah

Moxie

Blaze

Harlow

Sophia

Shailene

Shania

Susannah

Shelby

Selma

Sienna

Shirley

Harper

Avery

Hadley

Sloane

Unique Southern girl double names

A portrait of a happy, adorable baby girl with blond hair dressed in a beautiful dress playing in the outdoor children's play centre. Photo: Iryna Veklich

Source: Getty Images

Southern girl double names combine tradition with a touch of individuality. Feel free to give your little one any of the unique monikers shared below for a distinctive and personalised touch.

Cleo Mae

Anna Beth

Greta Mae

Piper Rae

Anna Claire

Ruby Mae

Zara Mae

Anna Grace

Ava Rose

Anna Mae

Daisy Mae

Emma Grace

Lily Belle

Ruby Jo

Ella Rose

Mary Kate

Sadie Mae

Lucy May

Mary Ann

Katherine Leigh

Sarah Beth

Maggie Mae

Clara Beth

Ava Claire

Lyla Mae

Josie Rae

Cora Lee

Hazel Grace

Emma Lou

Caroline Rose

Lulu Belle

Ivy Mae

Sara Beth

Eva Mae

Annie Kate

Lacey Mae

Nora Belle

Emmy Jo

Sophie Rae

Aubrey Rose

Eliza Jane

Gracie Mae

Vintage Southern girl names

A close-up of a teenage girl laughing. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Many parents love vintage Southern girl names because of their timeless elegance and classic charm. These monikers are rooted in history and passed down through generations, holding a nostalgic and sentimental significance. Here are some unique Southern girl names to consider.

Virginia

Margaret

Dorothy

Louise

Mabel

Beatrice

Luella

Abigail

Harriet

Georgia

Matilda

Abilene

Frances

Estelle

Alexandria

Hazel

Edith

Clara

Annabelle

Ida

Pearl

Beulah

Flora

Carolina

Irene

Antonietta

Landry

Cora

Maybelle

Brynn

Tatum

Mila

Kendall

Eugenia

Atlanta

Camellia

Charity

Daisy

Cheyenne

Edie

Courtney

Modern Southern girl names

A young girl flying a kite in the backyard. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Modern Southern girl names blend current trends with Southern charm. They offer a fresh and up-to-date feel while maintaining a connection to the region's cultural heritage. Check out the collection of modern Southern monikers for inspiration.

Blakely

Piper

Chelsea

McKinley

Waverly

Remington

Trinity

Emerson

Kinley

Logan

Emery

Ashton

Riley

Sadie

Lainey

Ellison

Kinsley

Oakley

Presley

Sawyer

Lila

Adley

Josie

Paisley

Everly

Delaney

Reagan

Kenley

Birdie

Cassidy

Bonnie

Della

Georgette

Candy

Blair

Miranda

Campbell

Brooklyn

Molly

Peach

Cute Southern girl names

A child playing in a homemade costume. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Southern girl names sound sweet and endearing. These monikers carry a warmth reflecting Southern hospitality's friendly and welcoming nature.

Lottie Mae

Gracie Belle

Louisiana

Sunny Rae

Daisy May

Penny Lou

Chantilly

Sadie Grace

Eleanora

Maisie Belle

Clarice

Jeanette

Belle Harper

Raleigh

Rosie Mae

Clover

Lucy Pearl

Emmie Kate

Myrtle

Constance

Cordelia

Hattie Rose

Dallas

Addie Mae

Millie Grace

Willa Rae

Emma-Lee

Memphis

Elsie Mae

Paisley

Lila Mae

Ivy Jo

Henrietta

Josie Belle

Rare Southern girl names

A portrait of a young girl in front of a suburban home. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Rare Southern girl names are less commonly heard or chosen, adding an element of distinctiveness to the one who bears them. These titles are inspired by regional landmarks, nature or family history. Below are rare Southern girl names you can go for.

Azalea

Calista

Elowen

Forsythia

Raleigh

Gwyneth

Ruthie

Juniper

Tabby

Tennessee

Keturah

Bowyn

Lavender

Mabry

Nolita

Olivette

Elora

December

Persephone

Quilla

Rhonwen

Seraphine

Tindra

Veridian

Winslet

Xanthe

Yaretzi

Zephyrine

Elara

Maeve

Thessaly

Marjorie

Eulalia

Amarantha

Evolet

Latoya

Maci

Mallory

Isabeau

Idalene

Elspeth

Larissa

Solene

Good and unique Southern girl names can encourage confidence, assertiveness, and leadership. They also have an element of distinctiveness to your daughter, making her stand out. Feel free to choose the moniker from the collection shared above that impressed you the most.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about Cute Korean girl names and their meanings you will love. Korean names are sure to tug at your heartstrings because of their rich history and cultural significance.

Many Korean names are derived from Hanja characters (a traditional writing system typically consisting of Chinese characters). You can choose the names based on positive attributes, aspirations, or the cultural significance of certain words. Read this post and get to select any Korean girl name of your choice.

Source: Legit.ng