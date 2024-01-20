Global site navigation

Messages - Wishes - Quotes

250+ unique Southern girl names to consider for your child

by  Brian Oroo

Choosing a classic and timeless name for your daughter is vital for many reasons. Southern girl names have diverse origins, including American, English, Spanish, Irish, French, German, Scottish, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Latin, Sanskrit, and Welsh. If you are looking for unique southern names for your daughter, you are in the right place.

A father holding his young daughter outdoors. Photo: MoMo Productions (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Parents often choose names based on their meanings, personal connections, or family traditions. Having a unique Southern girl name for your young imparts a sense of strength, resilience, and self-empowerment.

150+ unique Southern girl names

A unique, strong, and meaningful name can leave a positive impression, as people often form initial impressions based on a person's name. Here are sweet Southern girl names to choose from for your little one.

Southern Belle names

Belle means beautiful, and the names originate from France. Below are some pretty Belle Southern names to consider for your daughter.

  • Scarlett
  • Magnolia
  • Savannah
  • Caroline
  • Lillian
  • Annabelle
  • Eleanor
  • Charlotte
  • Victoria
  • Arabella
  • Catherine
  • Genevieve
  • Rosemary
  • Josephine
  • Adelaide
  • Eloise
  • Vivian
  • Felicity
  • Isabella
  • Clementine
  • Adeline
  • Emmeline
  • Seraphina
  • Amelia
  • Grace
  • Madeline
  • Juliette
  • Daphne

Sassy Southern girl names

Portrait of a young girl smiling. Photo: MoMo Productions
Source: Getty Images

Sassy names convey a lively, spirited, and bold personality. They have a certain flair associated with them, suggesting confidence, playfulness, and a touch of rebelliousness. Check out the unique names shared below for inspiration.

  • June
  • Dolly
  • Lucille
  • Loretta
  • Reba
  • Charlene
  • Elvira
  • Lacey
  • Evangeline
  • Patsy
  • Dixie
  • Jolene
  • Delta
  • Ginger
  • Laurel
  • Lola
  • Priscilla
  • Rebel
  • Roxie
  • Lorraine
  • Tallulah
  • Moxie
  • Blaze
  • Harlow
  • Sophia
  • Shailene
  • Shania
  • Susannah
  • Shelby
  • Selma
  • Sienna
  • Shirley
  • Harper
  • Avery
  • Hadley
  • Sloane

Unique Southern girl double names

A portrait of a happy, adorable baby girl with blond hair dressed in a beautiful dress playing in the outdoor children's play centre. Photo: Iryna Veklich
Source: Getty Images

Southern girl double names combine tradition with a touch of individuality. Feel free to give your little one any of the unique monikers shared below for a distinctive and personalised touch.

  • Cleo Mae
  • Anna Beth
  • Greta Mae
  • Piper Rae
  • Anna Claire
  • Ruby Mae
  • Zara Mae
  • Anna Grace
  • Ava Rose
  • Anna Mae
  • Daisy Mae
  • Emma Grace
  • Lily Belle
  • Ruby Jo
  • Ella Rose
  • Mary Kate
  • Sadie Mae
  • Lucy May
  • Mary Ann
  • Katherine Leigh
  • Sarah Beth
  • Maggie Mae
  • Clara Beth
  • Ava Claire
  • Lyla Mae
  • Josie Rae
  • Cora Lee
  • Hazel Grace
  • Emma Lou
  • Caroline Rose
  • Lulu Belle
  • Ivy Mae
  • Sara Beth
  • Eva Mae
  • Annie Kate
  • Lacey Mae
  • Nora Belle
  • Emmy Jo
  • Sophie Rae
  • Aubrey Rose
  • Eliza Jane
  • Gracie Mae

Vintage Southern girl names

A close-up of a teenage girl laughing. Photo: Morsa Images
Source: Getty Images

Many parents love vintage Southern girl names because of their timeless elegance and classic charm. These monikers are rooted in history and passed down through generations, holding a nostalgic and sentimental significance. Here are some unique Southern girl names to consider.

  • Virginia
  • Margaret
  • Dorothy
  • Louise
  • Mabel
  • Beatrice
  • Luella
  • Abigail
  • Harriet
  • Georgia
  • Matilda
  • Abilene
  • Frances
  • Estelle
  • Alexandria
  • Hazel
  • Edith
  • Clara
  • Annabelle
  • Ida
  • Pearl
  • Beulah
  • Flora
  • Carolina
  • Irene
  • Antonietta
  • Landry
  • Cora
  • Maybelle
  • Brynn
  • Tatum
  • Mila
  • Kendall
  • Eugenia
  • Atlanta
  • Camellia
  • Charity
  • Daisy
  • Cheyenne
  • Edie
  • Courtney

Modern Southern girl names

Morsa Images
A young girl flying a kite in the backyard. Photo: MoMo Productions
Source: Getty Images

Modern Southern girl names blend current trends with Southern charm. They offer a fresh and up-to-date feel while maintaining a connection to the region's cultural heritage. Check out the collection of modern Southern monikers for inspiration.

  • Blakely
  • Piper
  • Chelsea
  • McKinley
  • Waverly
  • Remington
  • Trinity
  • Emerson
  • Kinley
  • Logan
  • Emery
  • Ashton
  • Riley
  • Sadie
  • Lainey
  • Ellison
  • Kinsley
  • Oakley
  • Presley
  • Sawyer
  • Lila
  • Adley
  • Josie
  • Paisley
  • Everly
  • Delaney
  • Reagan
  • Kenley
  • Birdie
  • Cassidy
  • Bonnie
  • Della
  • Georgette
  • Candy
  • Blair
  • Miranda
  • Campbell
  • Brooklyn
  • Molly
  • Peach

Cute Southern girl names

A child playing in a homemade costume. Photo: MoMo Productions
Source: Getty Images

Southern girl names sound sweet and endearing. These monikers carry a warmth reflecting Southern hospitality's friendly and welcoming nature.

  • Lottie Mae
  • Gracie Belle
  • Louisiana
  • Sunny Rae
  • Daisy May
  • Penny Lou
  • Chantilly
  • Sadie Grace
  • Eleanora
  • Maisie Belle
  • Clarice
  • Jeanette
  • Belle Harper
  • Raleigh
  • Rosie Mae
  • Clover
  • Lucy Pearl
  • Emmie Kate
  • Myrtle
  • Constance
  • Cordelia
  • Hattie Rose
  • Dallas
  • Addie Mae
  • Millie Grace
  • Willa Rae
  • Emma-Lee
  • Memphis
  • Elsie Mae
  • Paisley
  • Lila Mae
  • Ivy Jo
  • Henrietta
  • Josie Belle

Rare Southern girl names

A portrait of a young girl in front of a suburban home. Photo: MoMo Productions
Source: Getty Images

Rare Southern girl names are less commonly heard or chosen, adding an element of distinctiveness to the one who bears them. These titles are inspired by regional landmarks, nature or family history. Below are rare Southern girl names you can go for.

  • Azalea
  • Calista
  • Elowen
  • Forsythia
  • Raleigh
  • Gwyneth
  • Ruthie
  • Juniper
  • Tabby
  • Tennessee
  • Keturah
  • Bowyn
  • Lavender
  • Mabry
  • Nolita
  • Olivette
  • Elora
  • December
  • Persephone
  • Quilla
  • Rhonwen
  • Seraphine
  • Tindra
  • Veridian
  • Winslet
  • Xanthe
  • Yaretzi
  • Zephyrine
  • Elara
  • Maeve
  • Thessaly
  • Marjorie
  • Eulalia
  • Amarantha
  • Evolet
  • Latoya
  • Maci
  • Mallory
  • Isabeau
  • Idalene
  • Elspeth
  • Larissa
  • Solene

Good and unique Southern girl names can encourage confidence, assertiveness, and leadership. They also have an element of distinctiveness to your daughter, making her stand out. Feel free to choose the moniker from the collection shared above that impressed you the most.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about Cute Korean girl names and their meanings you will love. Korean names are sure to tug at your heartstrings because of their rich history and cultural significance.

Many Korean names are derived from Hanja characters (a traditional writing system typically consisting of Chinese characters). You can choose the names based on positive attributes, aspirations, or the cultural significance of certain words. Read this post and get to select any Korean girl name of your choice.

